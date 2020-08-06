Low-Calorie Appetizer Recipes

Some of our most delicious appetizers--salsas, hummus, spring rolls, carrot chips--are also light and healthy. Browse 260+ trusted low-calorie appetizer recipes.

Staff Picks

Artichoke Salsa

Rating: 4.62 stars
174
A wonderful, light salsa recipe given to me by my friend J.C., who claims she can't cook!
By Julie Dumford

Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.5 stars
42
A recipe I put together for a bridal shower. Everyone enjoyed them and I hope you will too
By farmgirl

Prosciutto e Melone (Italian Ham and Melon)

Rating: 4.42 stars
31
This easy and refreshing starter featuring cantaloupe and cured ham (Parma ham for instance) can also be served as an appetizer: just cut the cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with ham and spear them on skewers for a colorful snack! Use superior quality Italian ham for best results.
By SunFlower

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.07 stars
27
I love these, they're really addictive and healthy!
By ItalianGirlCristina

Sweet Potato Hummus

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
By mickdee

Carrot Chips

Rating: 3.44 stars
25
This is a healthy alternative to potato chips and taste salty and sweet like sweet potato fries. This recipe is inspired by other recipes on the internet that I have played with. The thinner the slices, the crunchier the chips.
By yesnomaybeso7

Tomato Salsa without Onions

Rating: 4.41 stars
17
My mother-in-law loves Tex-Mex but has an onion allergy. After several attempts, I invented an authentic tasting salsa that derives some of it's smokey flavor from the roasted pepper. I've taken to roasting the peppers in bulk so I can always have some on hand.
By Susan Baker

Finadene

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
I learned to make this on Guam. This is an all purpose sauce and can be used as a marinade, or poured over rice or cooked meat. You can make it as hot or mild as you like. The longer you let it sit the hotter it gets!
By tjimmo

Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Make breakfast or a snack just a little special by serving this healthy yogurt dipping sauce with fresh fruit skewers. Use any fruit for the fruit skewers.
By lutzflcat

Cajun-Spiced Popcorn

Rating: 4.41 stars
27
Popcorn is roasted with butter and a blend of spices to make an addictive snack. I make this for watching movies or even sports.
By Rhiannone

Elegant Fig Appetizers with Goat Cheese and Almonds

Rating: 4.62 stars
65
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.
By ChristineM

Shrimp Salsa

Rating: 4.74 stars
136
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman
Inspiration and Ideas

12 Healthy Make-Ahead Appetizers to Always Keep on Hand
We rounded up our very best healthy appetizers you can prep ahead of time.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Rating: Unrated
329
"This came out absolutely scrumptious! I cut my florets in half so they lay flat side on the pan and they came out good and crispy!" -- Samantha Frye
Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Rating: Unrated
727
Baked Kale Chips
Rating: Unrated
2614
Quick Mango Salsa
Rating: Unrated
29
Zucchini Nachos
Rating: Unrated
8

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762

These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.

More Low-Calorie Appetizer Recipes

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Pico De Gallo

Rating: 4.39 stars
532
Sometimes when you eat authentic Mexican food, they give you this salsa stuff made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. You can add a squeeze of lime juice to pico de gallo, but I prefer this basic recipe. Once you serve this with your Mexican dish such as tacos, you will want it with all your Mexican dishes!
By Paula Stotts

Ken's Perfect Hard Boiled Egg (And I Mean Perfect)

Rating: 4.67 stars
1099
Couldn't sleep one night so I researched several ways to hard boil eggs and developed this process. While you do not taste the vinegar or salt, they both pull the skin from the eggshell so it peels easily without tearing or sticking. Family members call them 'Ken's Eggs'. Enjoy!
By Ken

Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.68 stars
505
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Indian Spiced Onions

Rating: 3 stars
7
Spicy onions just like the ones served in Indian restaurants as a side dish! Delicious served with crispy pappadums as a starter for any Indian meal!
By CELTICFANMAN

D's Famous Salsa

Rating: 4.66 stars
1172
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Salsa

Rating: 4.32 stars
254
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Herbed Pomegranate Salsa

Rating: 4.75 stars
28
A delightfully different salsa for the true salsa lover, this bittersweet salsa is often found in Mexican cuisine as well as Persian.
By DRAGONSBANE

Black Bean Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
738
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Anonymous
Easy Bruschetta

Rating: 4.35 stars
72
I always serve this as a starter at dinner parties. Everyone loves it because it is so light and tasty.
By JANWEISBERGER

Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)

Rating: 4.74 stars
227
My ex's mom had the best hand-chopped salsa fresca I have ever tasted back in college. Over the years, I have tweaked it to something my friends and family rave about. The trick for this salsa is marinating the onions and jalapenos in lime juice for about 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes and cilantro. There are two tricks to this recipe: 1. Hand-chop everything. It takes a while, but it is worth it. 2. The marinating is what makes this salsa special. Hope you enjoy.
By thebioteacher

Tomato Concasse

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
The technique is relatively quick and easy; it will allow you enjoy those gorgeous summer tomatoes sans skin and seeds.
By Chef John

Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Rating: 4.33 stars
15
A fresh alternative to store-bought cranberry sauce. Quick and easy!
By Peach822

Vietnamese Spring Rolls With Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.59 stars
37
These Vietnamese spring rolls are the perfect recipe for beating the heat. Poached shrimp, rice noodles, herbs, and lettuce are rolled into a thin rice wrapper. Serve with the sweet and sour dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa

Rating: 4.5 stars
232
This recipe is bursting with flavor! It is fresh and spicy, and did I mention easy? This is the closest thing to restaurant style salsa you will find. The jalapenos and hot pepper sauce (e.g., Tabasco) add spice to the mix and the cilantro, lime juice, and green onions create freshness.
By JennyJenn

Savory Pumpkin Hummus

Rating: 4.41 stars
49
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
By Georgia J. Llewellyn

Ants on a Log

Rating: 4.57 stars
122
This is a fun snack that kids can make. It consists of artfully arranged celery, peanut butter, and raisins.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
22
Simple recipe for fried green tomatoes, perfect for appetizers or a unique fried green tomato B.L.T.!
By Ali

Perfectly Dry Roasted Chickpeas

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.
By Chef V

Mahi Mahi Ceviche

Rating: 4.92 stars
26
This mahi mahi ceviche requires a little bit of knife work, but when you consider the seasonal advantage of not using the stove, and just how tasty this really is, I think it's all worthwhile. You can also use shrimp, scallops, swordfish, and snapper.
By Chef John

Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.34 stars
134
A great sauce for dipping almost any Asian inspired dish in! Should you desire a thicker consistency than what this recipe yields, dissolve another 1/4 teaspoon of cornstarch in 1/8 to 1/4 cup of cold water. Once dissolved, stir the mixture into the sauce and continue to heat and whisk until sauce thickens.
By Jackie Smith

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Rating: 4.55 stars
749
This is a delicious homemade salsa.
By bluebayou
