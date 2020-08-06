Low-Calorie Appetizer Recipes

This easy and refreshing starter featuring cantaloupe and cured ham (Parma ham for instance) can also be served as an appetizer: just cut the cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with ham and spear them on skewers for a colorful snack! Use superior quality Italian ham for best results.
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
This is a healthy alternative to potato chips and taste salty and sweet like sweet potato fries. This recipe is inspired by other recipes on the internet that I have played with. The thinner the slices, the crunchier the chips.
My mother-in-law loves Tex-Mex but has an onion allergy. After several attempts, I invented an authentic tasting salsa that derives some of it's smokey flavor from the roasted pepper. I've taken to roasting the peppers in bulk so I can always have some on hand.
I learned to make this on Guam. This is an all purpose sauce and can be used as a marinade, or poured over rice or cooked meat. You can make it as hot or mild as you like. The longer you let it sit the hotter it gets!
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
Sometimes when you eat authentic Mexican food, they give you this salsa stuff made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. You can add a squeeze of lime juice to pico de gallo, but I prefer this basic recipe. Once you serve this with your Mexican dish such as tacos, you will want it with all your Mexican dishes!
Couldn't sleep one night so I researched several ways to hard boil eggs and developed this process. While you do not taste the vinegar or salt, they both pull the skin from the eggshell so it peels easily without tearing or sticking. Family members call them 'Ken's Eggs'. Enjoy!
My ex's mom had the best hand-chopped salsa fresca I have ever tasted back in college. Over the years, I have tweaked it to something my friends and family rave about. The trick for this salsa is marinating the onions and jalapenos in lime juice for about 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes and cilantro. There are two tricks to this recipe: 1. Hand-chop everything. It takes a while, but it is worth it. 2. The marinating is what makes this salsa special. Hope you enjoy.
These Vietnamese spring rolls are the perfect recipe for beating the heat. Poached shrimp, rice noodles, herbs, and lettuce are rolled into a thin rice wrapper. Serve with the sweet and sour dipping sauce.
This recipe is bursting with flavor! It is fresh and spicy, and did I mention easy? This is the closest thing to restaurant style salsa you will find. The jalapenos and hot pepper sauce (e.g., Tabasco) add spice to the mix and the cilantro, lime juice, and green onions create freshness.
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.
This mahi mahi ceviche requires a little bit of knife work, but when you consider the seasonal advantage of not using the stove, and just how tasty this really is, I think it's all worthwhile. You can also use shrimp, scallops, swordfish, and snapper.
A great sauce for dipping almost any Asian inspired dish in! Should you desire a thicker consistency than what this recipe yields, dissolve another 1/4 teaspoon of cornstarch in 1/8 to 1/4 cup of cold water. Once dissolved, stir the mixture into the sauce and continue to heat and whisk until sauce thickens.