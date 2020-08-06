Ham Breakfast Casserole Recipes

A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.
This casserole with hash browns is my favorite breakfast recipe. I have used it for Christmas breakfast and have even brought it into work for a special treat. Family and co-workers love it and ask me for the recipe. Even though it has to set overnight, it is well worth the prep and wait!
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
This delicious and easy breakfast casserole is a great way to use leftover cooked ham, but you can also substitute cooked bacon to change it up. You can make it the night before so all you have to do is bake it in the morning.
A versatile loaded overnight breakfast casserole dish that can be easy to prep, (pre-cooked meats, pre-shredded cheese) and be made more wholesome (fat-free dairy, turkey breakfast meats). Personally, I saute my ham and sausage in bacon grease!
I like to make a batch of these and then cut them and wrap single servings in foil to have handy in the freezer for the week. Much cheaper than the freezer breakfasts from the store and you can basically add/substitute whatever ingredients you want or have handy.
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
I love Mexican food and can eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Here's an easy, yummy breakfast casserole recipe. Cut and serve with a slice of avocado, a dollop of sour cream, a spoonful of salsa, and a sprinkling of chopped fresh cilantro.
I love making casseroles like this one for breakfast! You can pretty much use any kind of bread - I like to use odds and ends like leftover buns or rolls, etc. You can mix and match the meat and cheese too, but this is a great basic country ham and Cheddar cheese version. I used leftover brioche buns for the bread.
I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.