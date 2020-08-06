Ham Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Combine ham with breakfast faves like eggs or potatoes in a tasty make-ahead breakfast casserole.

Baked Brunch Omelet

222
This is so easy to prepare and everyone raves about it. The best part is that you can put it together the night before and just pop it in the oven the next morning. Delicious!
By WALLEN

Ham and Asparagus Brunch Bake

An asparagus and ham-layered casserole with seasoned baking mix makes a nice brunch casserole. I think this could be easily made into an appetizer.
By MissKitty

Mouth Watering Medley

56
This is a wonderful recipe that can be made ahead and prepared easily. It's a wonderful and filling casserole that can be easily doubled for when you have company.
By ANNSAPPWILLIAMS

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

275
The ultimate quick and easy breakfast casserole when feeding guests or when you want to impress!
By Allrecipes Member

Brunch Enchiladas

301
Enchiladas filled with ham, vegetables and cheese and baked in a creamy egg batter.
By DBLUNCK

Country House Bed and Breakfast Casserole

164
A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
By SIEGMUNP

Eggs Benedict Breakfast Pizza

101
Super easy to make with all the great flavor of Eggs Benedict. Feed a crowd.
By LOU SAN ANTONIO

Mom's Breakfast Strata

90
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.
By Amy Schmelzer

Green Egg and Ham Cups

6
Fun recipe to make with kids. A treat for breakfast, lunch or snack. These easy to eat cups are perfect to eat cold or reheat.
By Hailey Chamberlain

Baked Omelet Squares

312
This is a family favorite for Christmas morning. We serve this along with sausage balls for a great Christmas brunch. Very easy and delicious!
By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O

Grits and Ham Casserole

20
Delicious for breakfast with fresh fruit and juice.
By Cara

Ham Cups and Eggs
"Just really tasty, really easy, and a fun new way to serve potatoes-ham-eggs." – lutzflcat
Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
2652
"This is one of the best recipes I've found in a long time and is so easy!" – Heidi
Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese
Scrambled Egg Brunch Bread
Easy Breakfast Casserole

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

415
This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole is a definite crowd-pleaser.
By SweetT

Breakfast Casserole with Hash Browns

3
This casserole with hash browns is my favorite breakfast recipe. I have used it for Christmas breakfast and have even brought it into work for a special treat. Family and co-workers love it and ask me for the recipe. Even though it has to set overnight, it is well worth the prep and wait!
By Melika

Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese

This casserole layers corn tortillas, black beans, ham, cheese, and eggs for a delicious brunch inspired by huevos rancheros. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.

Farmer's Casserole

318
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
By Lorrie Starks

Christmas Morning Egg Casserole

116
This was the casserole my mom made every year for Christmas morning.
By Karen514

Ham is the star of the show when it comes to these meaty breakfast casseroles.
By Corey Williams

Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole

This delicious and easy breakfast casserole is a great way to use leftover cooked ham, but you can also substitute cooked bacon to change it up. You can make it the night before so all you have to do is bake it in the morning.
By fabeveryday

Loaded Overnight Breakfast Casserole

A versatile loaded overnight breakfast casserole dish that can be easy to prep, (pre-cooked meats, pre-shredded cheese) and be made more wholesome (fat-free dairy, turkey breakfast meats). Personally, I saute my ham and sausage in bacon grease!
By SouthernMaster

Scrambled Egg Brunch Bread

118
Perfect for brunch, this beautiful braid is filled with eggs, ham, and cheese. Using refrigerated crescent rolls makes it a snap to prepare.

Make-Ahead Breakfast Bars

71
I like to make a batch of these and then cut them and wrap single servings in foil to have handy in the freezer for the week. Much cheaper than the freezer breakfasts from the store and you can basically add/substitute whatever ingredients you want or have handy.
By Jackie

Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

91
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
By bettina

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

172
This ham and cheese casserole is very filling. It should be assembled and then refrigerated overnight. I usually make this Christmas Eve and serve it Christmas morning after we open our presents.
By CHAROLETTEKD

Mexican-Style Breakfast Casserole

1
I love Mexican food and can eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Here's an easy, yummy breakfast casserole recipe. Cut and serve with a slice of avocado, a dollop of sour cream, a spoonful of salsa, and a sprinkling of chopped fresh cilantro.
By kcjovigirl

Easy Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

I love making casseroles like this one for breakfast! You can pretty much use any kind of bread - I like to use odds and ends like leftover buns or rolls, etc. You can mix and match the meat and cheese too, but this is a great basic country ham and Cheddar cheese version. I used leftover brioche buns for the bread.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Mexican Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

A breakfast casserole with a Mexican flavor twist. I make it a 3-cheese casserole by topping it with the optional queso cotija.
By Yoly

Asparagus Bake

12
I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.
By Bobbie Pearsall
