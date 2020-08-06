Tempeh Recipes

Looking for tempeh recipes? Allrecipes has more than 40 trusted tempeh recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Tempeh Sandwiches

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
This is an excellent way to eat tempeh!
By jesseinsavannah

Tempeh 'Meatballs'

Rating: 3.92 stars
12
I was so happy when these worked out! I've used them with pasta and marinara and also on a sub. Yum!
By kimberly

Tempeh Tacos

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
Taco 'meat' using tempeh. Serve in taco shells or fajitas. Or, if you're watching carbs, serve with a salad.
By Shauntea

Vegan Banh Mi

Your favorite Vietnamese sandwich has gone vegan, served in a bowl. Classic ingredients are replaced with vegan alternatives and you get to eat it with a fork. Refrigerate any of the leftover vegan fish sauce for other recipes that call for fish sauce or oyster sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

What Is Tempeh?

Find out all about this versatile fermented soybean product.
By Nadia Hassani

Tempeh Reuben

Rating: 4.45 stars
74
A satisfying, tangy sandwich that is a cinch to make.
By mel

Easy Baked Tempeh

Rating: 4.22 stars
23
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I have since the spices work with so many different ingredients. Potatoes also work well with this spice combination. Feel free to add or lessen the amount of spices to your personal taste! Enjoy!
By Wyntir

Tempeh Fajitas

Rating: 4.21 stars
56
This quick and delicious recipe uses tempeh (cultured tofu) instead of meat for a healthy, tasty alternative.
By KALISA

Oven Baked Tempeh

Rating: 4.21 stars
34
This dish tastes like baked chicken and vegetables. So great that I tricked my uncle that it was REALLY meat!
By Anonymous
Sweet and Spicy Tempeh with Long Beans

An Indonesian family gifted us some homemade tempeh and recommended frying it with long beans. So we excitedly headed home and did just that! You can find long beans at most Asian markets. Green beans make a good substitute. Serve over hot rice.
By Culinary Slut

Tempeh Gyros

Rating: 5 stars
1
Traditional seasonings, traditional taste, traditional food. A meal your whole family will love. Authentic Greek cooking at its finest. I only use non-GMO organic silken tofu.
By veggiesdontbite

Tempeh Breakfast Sausage Patties

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a great vegan, cholesterol-free alternative to pork breakfast sausage. It's very easy to make and can be made ahead for a quick weekday breakfast.
By WellRed
Barbeque Tempeh Sandwiches

Rating: 4.25 stars
163

I hate tofu but love tempeh and this sandwich is tangy and tasty. My boyfriend and I eat this all the time. It's great because it's vegan for him and I still like it (even though I'm not a vegetarian).

More Tempeh Recipes

Tempeh BLT (TLT)

Rating: 5 stars
1
Before I became a vegetarian, I used to love BLTs. Here is a great alternative to BLTs with all the flavor and none of the meat. While tempeh has a texture different from bacon, I like it better than any of the fake bacon products I've tried.
By Stacey

Tempeh Pesto Pasta

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a quick and easy vegetarian recipe that works great for dinner parties or a quiet night at home! Serve with ciabatta rolls or garlic bread and a nice bottle of wine.
By pama0101

Buffalo Tempeh Tenders

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Buffalo tempeh tenders are a vegetarian version of everyone's favorite Buffalo chicken tenders, just perfect for tailgating!
By Jim Casarjian-Perry

North African Couscous with Tempeh

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is my favorite way to use tempeh. The honey in the marinade allows the tempeh to caramelize beautifully. You can also add diced red pepper for a little extra color. Serve with pita bread and lentil soup to round out the meal. Serve with additional mint as a garnish.
By afreric

Tempeh Ratatouille

Rating: 3.82 stars
11
I've always loved ratatouille and I decided to make up my own hearty version. The veggies listed can be changed/ substituted according to what you have in your refrigerator and/or what's in season.
By Lauren Silver

Tempeh Kabobs with Moroccan Couscous

Rating: 4.23 stars
22
Soaked in a delectable honey-soy marinade and paired with grilled vegetables, these kabobs will please both meat eaters and vegetarians.
By TRUCKERDOO

Fried Tempeh in Batter

Rating: 3.57 stars
7
This recipe makes a very hearty snack or appetizer.
By Novi

Tofu Scramble Wraps

Let's be honest, we all loved grilled tortillas, and I honestly feel like this is the best breakfast I've eaten in my entire 24 years of life. Even if you aren't vegan, or vegetarian even, the flavors that pop out of this sandwich will make you fall in love with breakfast all over again. Fluffy tofu, sweet potatoes, creamy avocado, and slightly spicy green chili tops it all off. You won't want to pass on breakfast this morning. Top with green chili sauce.
By The Vegan Red Princess

Buffalo Tempeh Sliders

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
A perfectly balanced pocket of vegetarian Buffalo delight. Great for parties or potlucks with people who can't eat meat but still want something packed with flavor. Flaxseed or barley tempeh work best. Choose a good brand of pitas that will hold together.
By tschieggm

Crunchy Curried Kale

Excellent recipe to introduce kale, tempeh, and healthy foods to family and friends. My family loves it!
By http://www.accountkiller.com/r

Yummy Quinoa, Tempeh, and Beans

Quick, healthier recipe for a weeknight meal after work.
By cheesewizard

Sesame Kale Glow Bowl

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
This simple, nourishing and healthy 'glow bowl' is one that we all need to have in our recipe box. Its' been my weekday go-to because it's quick, tasty and perfect for Meatless Mondays or anytime you need extra greens.
By The Glowing Fridge

Vegan Fajitas with Tempeh

This is an easy weeknight meal. Vegan and so good. Serve over Mexican rice or tortillas.
By Maddison

Tempeh Mock Tuna Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
30
For vegetarians craving the taste and texture of tuna salad, this comes close.
By bibliobubba

Indonesian Ratatouille with Tempeh

This dish is also known as sayur lodeh, which is a vegetable medley that includes tempeh as the main ingredient topped with coconut milk. This traditional dish can be modified with seasonal vegetables. Serve over rice.
By Leah Kay

Scooter's Tempeh Kale Curry

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
I came home to my garden one day and pulled this meal together. It is a great healthy meal option that didn't require too many ingredients.
By ScoGold

Tempeh-Bean Stuffed Peppers

A delicious vegetarian version of stuffed peppers that even meat eaters will love!
By MUTHERMCREE

Sweet and Sour Tempeh Stir-fry

An easy, fast protein-and-vitamin-packed stir-fry with a subtle, complex flavor that's low fat, low carb, and vegan friendly. Serve with rice or steamed cauliflower.
By ColdCoffeeEyes32

Tempeh Bacon

Rating: 2.5 stars
2
Easiest way to prepare tempeh. Pile it on a BLT (or, more accurately, a TLT). Even non-vegetarians will (maybe) like this. Soy sauce can be used in place of tamari if desired. Stores well in a covered container in the refrigerator.
By Mary

Scooter's Vegan Tempeh Chili

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
After switching over to a vegetarian lifestyle I came up with this dish to satisfy my autumn and winter cravings for a warm vegan chili. A great dish that comes together fast and since it is packed with fiber/protein it will fill you up.
By ScoGold

Tempeh-Stuffed Acorn Squash for Fall

Rating: 5 stars
1
Perfect for the hippie in you who wishes to celebrate the change of summer into fall.
By Tori Farbisz

Tempeh Sausage-Stuffed Acorn Squash

This savory vegan recipe for tempeh-stuffed acorn squash tastes amazingly carnivorous!
By Percy Lee Owen
