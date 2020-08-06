Tempeh Recipes

Your favorite Vietnamese sandwich has gone vegan, served in a bowl. Classic ingredients are replaced with vegan alternatives and you get to eat it with a fork. Refrigerate any of the leftover vegan fish sauce for other recipes that call for fish sauce or oyster sauce.
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I have since the spices work with so many different ingredients. Potatoes also work well with this spice combination. Feel free to add or lessen the amount of spices to your personal taste! Enjoy!
An Indonesian family gifted us some homemade tempeh and recommended frying it with long beans. So we excitedly headed home and did just that! You can find long beans at most Asian markets. Green beans make a good substitute. Serve over hot rice.
I hate tofu but love tempeh and this sandwich is tangy and tasty. My boyfriend and I eat this all the time. It's great because it's vegan for him and I still like it (even though I'm not a vegetarian).
Before I became a vegetarian, I used to love BLTs. Here is a great alternative to BLTs with all the flavor and none of the meat. While tempeh has a texture different from bacon, I like it better than any of the fake bacon products I've tried.
This is my favorite way to use tempeh. The honey in the marinade allows the tempeh to caramelize beautifully. You can also add diced red pepper for a little extra color. Serve with pita bread and lentil soup to round out the meal. Serve with additional mint as a garnish.
Let's be honest, we all loved grilled tortillas, and I honestly feel like this is the best breakfast I've eaten in my entire 24 years of life. Even if you aren't vegan, or vegetarian even, the flavors that pop out of this sandwich will make you fall in love with breakfast all over again. Fluffy tofu, sweet potatoes, creamy avocado, and slightly spicy green chili tops it all off. You won't want to pass on breakfast this morning. Top with green chili sauce.
A perfectly balanced pocket of vegetarian Buffalo delight. Great for parties or potlucks with people who can't eat meat but still want something packed with flavor. Flaxseed or barley tempeh work best. Choose a good brand of pitas that will hold together.
This simple, nourishing and healthy 'glow bowl' is one that we all need to have in our recipe box. Its' been my weekday go-to because it's quick, tasty and perfect for Meatless Mondays or anytime you need extra greens.
This dish is also known as sayur lodeh, which is a vegetable medley that includes tempeh as the main ingredient topped with coconut milk. This traditional dish can be modified with seasonal vegetables. Serve over rice.
Easiest way to prepare tempeh. Pile it on a BLT (or, more accurately, a TLT). Even non-vegetarians will (maybe) like this. Soy sauce can be used in place of tamari if desired. Stores well in a covered container in the refrigerator.
After switching over to a vegetarian lifestyle I came up with this dish to satisfy my autumn and winter cravings for a warm vegan chili. A great dish that comes together fast and since it is packed with fiber/protein it will fill you up.