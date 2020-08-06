Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Vegan Split Pea Soup I

This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.