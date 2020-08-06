Vegetarian Soup Recipes

A hearty soup that is very creamy and delicious. Warms you up on a cold winter day. Easily doubles or triples to make extra servings and tastes even better after it's been reheated. Best of all, it's easy to make!
This soup is oh-so yummy, easy to make, and the aromas will make your mouth water. Serve with some crusty bread. Freezes well, so it's excellent for lunches and leftovers (not that there will be any left).
People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
This soup is known in France as Potage Saint-Germain, a name that comes from a suburb of Paris where peas used to be cultivated in market gardens. If fresh peas are not available, use frozen peas, but thaw and rinse them before use. Croutons make an excellent garnish!
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
This is my go-to tomato soup recipe. It's so easy and delicious. It's easily made vegan (if you use margarine instead of butter or 2 tablespoons of olive oil), ready in 30 minutes, and I give leftovers to my kids for lunch. If you like, you can add cream, but my family likes it the way it is. I usually serve it with rosemary bread for dunking.
This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
Slow cooking this family favorite soup allows all the flavors and spices to intensify and delivers a delicious, hearty meal every one is sure to enjoy. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for dipping.
This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.