Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Potato cheese soup. Tortilla soup. Pea soup. See how to make hearty vegetarian soups everyone will love.

Staff Picks

Delicata Creamy Squash Soup

95
A rich and creamy soup, great for cold winter nights.
By Sue Haser

Potato Cheese Soup

255
A rich potato soup. It'll warm you up on a cold winter day!
By Marilyn Johnson

Black Bean and Salsa Soup

2033
This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.
By Maryanne

Fresh Asparagus Soup

671
A creamy asparagus soup accented with yogurt, lemon, and Parmesan cheese. Everyone loves it! You can substitute soy products to make this recipe vegan.
By Nanook

Mandi's Cheesy Potato Soup

188
A hearty soup that is very creamy and delicious. Warms you up on a cold winter day. Easily doubles or triples to make extra servings and tastes even better after it's been reheated. Best of all, it's easy to make!
By Mandi Foreman

Jamaican Spinach Soup

97
This soup is oh-so yummy, easy to make, and the aromas will make your mouth water. Serve with some crusty bread. Freezes well, so it's excellent for lunches and leftovers (not that there will be any left).
By SYNCHORSWIM

Tomato Soup III

36
This hearty tomato soup has chunks of vegetables and pasta. Serve with a grilled cheese sandwich. Just right for a cold weather lunch or supper.
By PEPRICH

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

748
People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
By DSYLVAN

Fresh Pea Soup

122
This soup is known in France as Potage Saint-Germain, a name that comes from a suburb of Paris where peas used to be cultivated in market gardens. If fresh peas are not available, use frozen peas, but thaw and rinse them before use. Croutons make an excellent garnish!
By Lizz C.

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

1164
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.
By zhidaoma

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

French Spring Soup

307
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS
Basic Vegetable Stock
161
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
156
Vegetarian Kale Soup
655
World's Greatest Vegetable Broth
129

This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

611
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Simple Tomato Soup

120
This is my go-to tomato soup recipe. It's so easy and delicious. It's easily made vegan (if you use margarine instead of butter or 2 tablespoons of olive oil), ready in 30 minutes, and I give leftovers to my kids for lunch. If you like, you can add cream, but my family likes it the way it is. I usually serve it with rosemary bread for dunking.
By barbara

Ramen Noodle Soup

111
This soup is just very very good....you can find ramen noodles at most supermarkets, or at Asian grocery stores.
By dakota kelly

Vegan Black Bean Soup

966
Easy to make, thick, hearty soup with a zesty flavor.
By YCHRISTINE

Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

1464
Cooked tomatoes and tomato juice are pureed with fresh basil leaves in this soup thickened with heavy cream.
By MARBALET

Instant Pot® Vegan Cabbage Detox Soup

230
This simple vegan cabbage soup is perfect for a detox diet. It's a tasty no-fuss recipe that takes 30 minutes to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Beaker's Vegetable Barley Soup

983
Easy to make and delicious. Vegetable broth, barley, and lots of veggies make this soup hearty and filling. I use and recommend organic products. Please add a review if you make it. Enjoy!
By BEAKER1

Low Carb Cauliflower Leek Soup

470
A simple yet tasty alternative to potato leek soup. Great for those watching their carbs or calories, or just looking for a different vegetarian soup.
By DRUMNWRITE

Old-Fashioned Potato Soup

365
This soup is closest to the soup I remember as child. I have seen many renditions of it surface in several bistros. It is easy and the method can be applied to broccoli or cauliflower.
By Cyd Lmbros

Vegan Split Pea Soup I

449
This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
By Deborah Sah

Potato Chowder Soup I

145
This is a creamy, cheesy soup that is easy and delicious! Great in bread bowls.
By Thea

Best Ever Split Pea

259
Really sticks to your ribs, really tasty, high fiber. Can be made vegan by substituting vegetable broth for chicken broth. Very easy.
By DOGLOVER

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Minestrone

326
Slow cooking this family favorite soup allows all the flavors and spices to intensify and delivers a delicious, hearty meal every one is sure to enjoy. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for dipping.
By laura

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew

2
This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.
By CookingForDummies

Cream of Tomato Soup

132
Old fashioned easy to make creamy tomato soup that will warm your heart.
By Julie Parton

Moroccan Lentil Soup

542
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Allrecipes Member
