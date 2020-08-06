Egg-Free Side Dish Recipes

I couldn't believe it when I saw your request Billie. This is a recipe my mom used to make many years ago. She usually served it with ham or roasted chicken. It was great. Hope this is what you were looking for.
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.
This recipe is in response to 'cutelittlerocker's' request for anything Southern. It is my Mom's recipe, and she was from Arkansas. A portion of the peas may be mashed once cooked, then stirred together with the whole peas and shredded ham hock for a creamier consistency.