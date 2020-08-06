Egg-Free Side Dish Recipes

It's easy to choose egg-free side dishes. See how to prepare vegetables, grains, beans, peas, and potatoes without using eggs in this collection of 260+ trusted egg-free side dish recipes.

Baked Tomatoes Oregano

An excellent side dish. Tastes like pizza without the crust!
By Michele O'Sullivan

Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms

My husband and I adore Brussels sprouts and usually just steam them served with butter.
By MARILYN PERZIK

Chris' Kraut

A great Polish side dish that goes well with any meat or poultry. Especially good with pork roast.
By ANITA G.

Harvard Beets

If you use fresh beets, clean peel and boil until almost tender. Add other ingredients and complete recipe.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Scalloped Pineapple

I couldn't believe it when I saw your request Billie. This is a recipe my mom used to make many years ago. She usually served it with ham or roasted chicken. It was great. Hope this is what you were looking for.
By GRAMMYROSE

Orange Glazed Carrots

A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
By HEIDI S.

Sesame Green Beans

I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18

Quinoa Side Dish

Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By sal

Sweet and Sour Green Beans

A slightly tart green bean side dish flavored with onion and bacon. Goes great with ham or pork.
By DEBOKC

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Nana's Acorn Squash

This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
By LDYBUGG10

Honey Ginger Carrots

Carrots sweetened with honey and lemon, with a hint of ginger.
By Linda
Roasting brings out the best in vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and broccoli, and also in some lesser-known foods. And these great side dishes are egg-free.
Cheesy Creamed Spinach
Gulliver's Cream Corn
Simple Cauliflower Keto Casserole
Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!

More Egg-Free Side Dish Recipes

Slow Cooker Homemade Beans

A delicious taste of homemade beans which can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Especially great for football Sundays, or frozen for a later occasion.
By TLEFURGEY

Quick and Simple Broccoli and Cheese

This recipe is great for just-getting-started-cooks.
By KGASKINS

Quick and Easy Sauteed Spinach

Fresh spinach is cooked in olive oil with garlic salt and Parmesan cheese in this recipe.
By Denee

Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze

Serve this tasty side with pork chops, steak, or salmon! Serve over the meat of your choice.
By STEVEANDANGELA

Cornmeal Mush

This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
By NANCYELLEN

Baked Acorn Squash

This is a very easy and yummy vegetable side dish to make!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Pat's Mushroom Saute

My son-in-law makes the best sauteed mushrooms; and now, so do I! Eat them hot out of the pan; they don't reheat well.
By LANNI

Baked Vegetables I

Very simple vegetable dish seasoned with dry soup powder, and baked until tender and caramelized. Try different dry soup types to vary the flavor. I like onion or mushroom.
By Klara Yudovich

Ratatouille

This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By A.S.G.

Quick Brussels and Bacon

This very quick and flavorful side dish is easy for everyday dinner, but nice enough to serve for Thanksgiving!
By MARNZ01

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Very easy acorn squash with stuffing, that even the kids like, when you want to do something with it besides just butter and brown sugar!
By Weavre

Red Cabbage and Apples

Looking for something new? Try this sweet and sour apple and cabbage dish.
By CHRISTYJ

Spanish Rice II

Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.
By JOHN MAC

Dolmas (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
By WhirledPeas

Creamed Spinach II

My kids absolutely love this simple, fast side dish. They actually believe if they go in a restaurant, spinach will be served as wonderful as this!
By LSCHOETTLER

Sweet Corn Tomalito

Steamed corn pudding made on the stovetop. This is a traditional Tex-Mex side dish that is a great side to any meal. Well worth the wait.
By THEKIRKLANDS

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole

A healthier, dairy-free version of sweet potato casserole.
By Dina

Creamy Broccoli Casserole

Wonderful side dish with broccoli and cream cheese. Even my kids like this dish.
By Menda

Homemade Stewed Tomatoes

Homemade stewed tomatoes, right from your garden, is simple, fun, and tasty!
By KITTYANN

Better-than-Boxed Vegan and Gluten-Free Stuffing

This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.
By fabeveryday

Black-eyed Peas and Ham Hocks

This recipe is in response to 'cutelittlerocker's' request for anything Southern. It is my Mom's recipe, and she was from Arkansas. A portion of the peas may be mashed once cooked, then stirred together with the whole peas and shredded ham hock for a creamier consistency.
By DOUET
