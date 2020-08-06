Polenta Recipes

Polenta is nothing more than coarsely ground cornmeal. The classic ratio is 1 part polenta to 4 parts water, but I like to measure the polenta just a little scant of a full cup. I often use chicken broth instead of water. It's a perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout.
Simple directions on how to cook plain polenta. There are many options for polenta once it is cooked: you can mix in fresh herbs and cheeses, bake it, or fry it! Experiment and choose your favorite technique!
These polenta fries made in the air fryer are simple, crunchy, delicious, and addictive. My first batch was an experiment and they were so good that I ran out and bought another tube. Serve with ketchup or your favorite dipping sauce.
Why stir polenta forever when this delicious recipe works beautifully? I like to roast veggies (eggplant, zucchini, onion) while the polenta bakes, then when the polenta is done, top with roasted veggies and some chopped tomatoes, some spices, and bake another 20 minutes. It's dinner.
Shrimp and grits is a very simple recipe, but make sure you have everything ready before you start cooking the shrimp. They only take a few minutes to sauté, so you don't have time to run and chop scallions or juice a lemon. Once everything is assembled, this recipe is a snap. To make things even easier, you can make the grits a bit ahead since they stay hot a very long time.
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
Every time I make this someone wants the recipe. It is great if you have overnight guests. Make it ahead and enjoy the morning with them. Check for doneness by inserting a knife in casserole. If it comes out clean you are ready to serve. This is a great brunch recipe served with biscuits, sweet rolls, and fresh fruit.
This is my favorite way to make grits. So simple! Just a little prep work and then let the slow cooker turn your grits into a delicious, smooth base for any dish. Season as you wish with cheese, bacon, chives, pepper, etc.
It's a great day when my mom serves up this Southern specialty! Cooked grits are combined with seasonings, cheese, and eggs, then baked. The eggs are the secret to light fluffy grits that melt in your mouth! You may adjust or eliminate the hot sauce to suit your taste.
Refrigerated polenta with a stove top sauce. We prefer the flavored polenta and spicy Italian sausage and also use spicy Italian seasoning to give it some more kick, but you can also use the regular sausage and Italian seasoning. This will serve 4 to 6 people.
This is a great, flavorful way to prepare grits. You can also use mild sausage and less or no hot sauce if you prefer not to have the extra spice. This can also be prepared up to the baking stage, and refrigerated or frozen until ready to finish.
I have tried a number of shrimp and grits recipes, but have not found one I really like. So I decided to experiment a bit and created a simple but delicious recipe that will surely please the taste buds. In New Orleans we like our cayenne pepper, so use less if you don't like so much heat.
When we had our restaurant, one of our specials on Thursday night was polenta and chicken. We always had polenta left over and Dad would complain about the waste. I came up with this idea and boy did it take off! Johnny would grill a slice of polenta on the grill and then add sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions and then top it with a little sauce and mozzarella.
What's more Southern than grits? My own version of a dish that is a house specialty at a restaurant in the Florida Panhandle. I've tweaked the original recipe, and I think this version is even better than the original! You can use either yellow or white grits, but the yellow ones make a more attractive presentation.