Polenta Recipes

Learn to make perfect polenta, or find recipes that use pre-cooked polenta. It's just the best comfort food.

How to Make Perfect Polenta

Rating: 4.86 stars
225
Polenta is nothing more than coarsely ground cornmeal. The classic ratio is 1 part polenta to 4 parts water, but I like to measure the polenta just a little scant of a full cup. I often use chicken broth instead of water. It's a perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout.
By Chef John

Polenta

Rating: 4.29 stars
93
Simple directions on how to cook plain polenta. There are many options for polenta once it is cooked: you can mix in fresh herbs and cheeses, bake it, or fry it! Experiment and choose your favorite technique!
By IDAJ

Pan-fried Polenta with Corn, Kale and Goat Cheese

Rating: 3.97 stars
32
This is a gourmet polenta recipe as it uses kale and goat cheese.
By Candice

Air Fryer Polenta Fries

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
These polenta fries made in the air fryer are simple, crunchy, delicious, and addictive. My first batch was an experiment and they were so good that I ran out and bought another tube. Serve with ketchup or your favorite dipping sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

What Is Polenta and How Is It Made?

This creamy corn dish can take many forms, but what exactly is it made of?
By Nadia Hassani

Easy Polenta with Tomato Sauce

Rating: 4.59 stars
172
My entire family loves this recipe. A quick baked polenta topped with red sauce. Very easy to make and great the next day too (and the day after that!) Top with additional Parmesan cheese if you like.
By Jacquita

Angie's Polenta Lasagna

Rating: 4.31 stars
39
So easy and so good! This recipe is great as-is, or can be a start for so many variations.
By Angie S

Baked Polenta with Fresh Tomatoes and Parmesan

Rating: 4.47 stars
43
This recipe is a perfect way to highlight and use fresh summer tomatoes. It makes a great side dish for grilled chicken or pork chops.
By rjohl

Cheesy Polenta

Rating: 4.46 stars
317
This versatile side dish would work great along with pork, chicken, beef or fish. The trick is to slowly add the cornmeal and whisk constantly to avoid lumps.
By dadrules

Grits a Ya Ya

Rating: 4.91 stars
55
A friend of mine made this for a Mardi Gras dinner. It was so delicious, I just had to have the recipe.
By Irene

Easy Oven-Baked Real Polenta (Not Instant)

Rating: 5 stars
5
Why stir polenta forever when this delicious recipe works beautifully? I like to roast veggies (eggplant, zucchini, onion) while the polenta bakes, then when the polenta is done, top with roasted veggies and some chopped tomatoes, some spices, and bake another 20 minutes. It's dinner.
By Nancy

Sausage and Peppers over Creamy Parmesan Polenta

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
A delicious medley of hot Italian sausage and peppers is spooned over creamy Parmesan polenta in this satisfying weeknight recipe.
By Julie Hubert
Creamy Parmesan Polenta
Rating: Unrated
14
"Easy, fast, cheap and gluten-free—you've got my attention! I used 'from scratch' polenta instead of the prepared type." – Buckwheat Queen
Polenta Taragna with Taleggio and Radicchio
Directly from the mountains surrounding Bergamo in Northern Italy, cornmeal polenta and ground buckwheat mix with buttery Taleggio cheese.
Chef John's Perfect Polenta
Rating: Unrated
225
Creamy Polenta with Corn and Fresh Sage
Rating: Unrated
18
Polenta Fries
Rating: Unrated
28
Kentucky Garlic Cheese Grits
Rating: Unrated
34

Breakfast Grits

Rating: 4.48 stars
66
If you've never tried grits...you haven't lived!
By Candice

Chef John's Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 4.86 stars
342
Shrimp and grits is a very simple recipe, but make sure you have everything ready before you start cooking the shrimp. They only take a few minutes to sauté, so you don't have time to run and chop scallions or juice a lemon. Once everything is assembled, this recipe is a snap. To make things even easier, you can make the grits a bit ahead since they stay hot a very long time.
By Chef John

Cheesy Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Shrimp and grits with cheese.
By Mr. du

Cheesy Grits

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Grits ... easy, cheesy, and delicious!
By elljoymit

Cheesy Baked Grits

Rating: 4.6 stars
87
I had this at a party at a colleague's house. I've loved cheese grits for years, but these are by far the best I've ever had.
By ABBYLADYBUG

Shrimp and Grits Louisiana Style

Rating: 4.59 stars
56
Probably the best shrimp and grits recipe I have made! Easy and low ingredient count!
By Amber Taylor Futch

Pesto Polenta Lasagna

Rating: 4.38 stars
291
A quick and easy meal with lots of flavor. Put together in 10 minutes.
By Fiffen

18 Easy Recipes That Start with Precooked, Tubed Polenta

A tube of polenta in the pantry is your secret weapon for tasty meals in a flash.
By Ita Mac Airt

Spicy Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 4.66 stars
244
Quick and easy! This one will be loved by the whole family; it is a constant favorite in my house!
By William A.

Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon

Rating: 4.6 stars
58
Lowcountry style shrimp and grits at its best!
By Diane

Cheesy Polenta Casserole

Rating: 4.36 stars
33
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Grits, Sausage, and Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.7 stars
27
Every time I make this someone wants the recipe. It is great if you have overnight guests. Make it ahead and enjoy the morning with them. Check for doneness by inserting a knife in casserole. If it comes out clean you are ready to serve. This is a great brunch recipe served with biscuits, sweet rolls, and fresh fruit.
By Ginny49

Rice Cooker Super Cheesy Polenta

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Simple and easy!
By Dan

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 3.94 stars
33
This is a Charleston, South Carolina recipe. It is a combination of all the best recipes I have seen, and similar to a dish that is served in a popular Downtown Charleston restaurant.
By kit kat zebb

Lowcountry Shrimp and Cheese Grits

Rating: 4.45 stars
74
This is a quick, delicious recipe that showcases shrimp AND grits at their best. I have had equally good results using fresh and frozen shrimp.
By AWEAVER

Delectable Slow Cooker Grits

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is my favorite way to make grits. So simple! Just a little prep work and then let the slow cooker turn your grits into a delicious, smooth base for any dish. Season as you wish with cheese, bacon, chives, pepper, etc.
By Chanteuse1986

Oklahoma Cheese Grits

Rating: 4.58 stars
240
It's a great day when my mom serves up this Southern specialty! Cooked grits are combined with seasonings, cheese, and eggs, then baked. The eggs are the secret to light fluffy grits that melt in your mouth! You may adjust or eliminate the hot sauce to suit your taste.
By SARA LEE

Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp

Rating: 4.6 stars
154
This is my version of a South Carolina coastal specialty. It will make a grits lover out of anyone!
By AWEAVER

Polenta with Spicy Sausage-Veggie Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
58
Refrigerated polenta with a stove top sauce. We prefer the flavored polenta and spicy Italian sausage and also use spicy Italian seasoning to give it some more kick, but you can also use the regular sausage and Italian seasoning. This will serve 4 to 6 people.
By SPICYGIRL

Sausage Cheese Grits

Rating: 4.75 stars
56
This is a great, flavorful way to prepare grits. You can also use mild sausage and less or no hot sauce if you prefer not to have the extra spice. This can also be prepared up to the baking stage, and refrigerated or frozen until ready to finish.
By homechef

Momma's Shrimp and Cheese Grits

Rating: 4.67 stars
45
I have tried a number of shrimp and grits recipes, but have not found one I really like. So I decided to experiment a bit and created a simple but delicious recipe that will surely please the taste buds. In New Orleans we like our cayenne pepper, so use less if you don't like so much heat.
By NOLAMom

Vegan Arepas Made with Polenta

Rating: 4.54 stars
48
Based on a vegetarian arepa I found in SoCal, this dish combines surprising flavors and textures for an easy meal.
By angloesque
Polenta Pizza

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
When we had our restaurant, one of our specials on Thursday night was polenta and chicken. We always had polenta left over and Dad would complain about the waste. I came up with this idea and boy did it take off! Johnny would grill a slice of polenta on the grill and then add sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions and then top it with a little sauce and mozzarella.
By Mary-Anne

Panhandle Grits

Rating: 4.6 stars
20
What's more Southern than grits? My own version of a dish that is a house specialty at a restaurant in the Florida Panhandle. I've tweaked the original recipe, and I think this version is even better than the original! You can use either yellow or white grits, but the yellow ones make a more attractive presentation.
By Aggie
