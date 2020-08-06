Strawberry Cake Recipes

Strawberry cakes are one great way to use the summer's bounty of fresh berries. You'll find a new favorite in this collection of strawberry cake recipes.

Staff Picks

Strawberry Cake from Scratch

1191
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
By GothicGirl

Strawberries and Cream Cake

311
Makes an elegant presentation without too much fuss.
By JJ

REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes

56
I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
By Candice

Cornmeal Strawberry Cake

34
A sweet and moist cake. Blueberries can be used instead of strawberries.
By Jen

Make the Best Strawberry Shortcake, 16 Ways

There's more than one way to make delicious strawberry shortcake. Get 15 of our favorite strawberry shortcake variations.
By Vanessa Greaves

Fresh Strawberry Coffee Cake

153
Wonderful white coffee cake is topped with fresh strawberry and crumb topping.
By Sue Walker

Aunt Kate's Strawberry Cake

35
This recipe dates back to the early 1900's and was made by my grandmother's sister Kate. I have the fondest memories of my grandmother and my mother making this when strawberries came into season. The cake itself is not very sweet, although the icing is. The balance is perfect. I make this for many occasions, and my secret taste testers have remarked how wonderful it is. Just a side note: using fresh, sweet strawberries is the key.
By Drea217

7 Cakes That Prove Strawberry and Chocolate Are a Perfect Match

Because sometimes you just can't choose.
By Sarra Sedghi

Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake

Serve with whipped cream on top.
By sal

Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake

I live in Florida and have access to strawberries for a few months at a time. Many of my friends and neighbors can't wait until I start preparing this cake.
By parealtor313

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake

The perfect textured pound cake, which as a bonus uses less sugar than the traditional recipes, due to the addition of fresh strawberries.
By Ashley Steele

Strawberry Cake and Frosting I

If you love the beautiful flavor, aroma and color of strawberries, you will absolutely love this cake.
By IMFLIPER
Inspiration and Ideas

Beautiful Cakes to Make with Fresh Strawberries
When the season gives you beautiful fresh strawberries, turn them into delicious cakes.
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
"I was so pleased with how these turned out and darned proud to serve them too. Everything about them was right." – naples34102
Strawberry Cream Roll
Jesse and Steve's Fresh Strawberry Cake
156
Strawberry Cheesecake
285
Strawberry Torte
Strawberry Shortcake
558

This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.

More Strawberry Cake Recipes

Easy Strawberry Shortcake

18
This is a very easy and quick dessert. If you love strawberries and shortcake, then this is the recipe for you!
By Amy Trombley

Deliciously Refreshing Naked Layer Cake

Following the trend of 'naked' cakes and layer cakes, here is a refreshing summer cake full of fruit and my own buttercream frosting. My recipe is simple and quick with great results. This cake (or naked cake, rather) will impress not only with its looks but with so many fantastic tastes.
By evascooking

Strawberry Dream Cake I

356
Pudding like strawberry cake with a decadent white chocolate frosting.
By Beth Lemieux

Strawberry Torte

242
Light and fluffy, easy and elegant. This recipe is from my Mom!
By Star Pooley

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

241
A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Real Strawberry Cupcakes

177
Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!
By drewface

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

10
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

Strawberry Delight Cake

14
This strawberry cake is really sweet but oh-so-good! Make it at least 2 days in advance. It gets moister the longer it sits.
By Paula

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

154
Fresh strawberries and chocolate mousse make an appealing treat.
By JJOHN32

Best Ever Strawberry Cake

25
This type of strawberry cake recipe with all-natural strawberry flavoring (no gelatin) is quite rare and difficult to find. This strawberry cake tastes light and fresh, never too sweet. A truly excellent recipe that always turns out fluffy and oh-so moist. Topped with the rich and delicious cream cheese frosting, this cake is truly the best ever. It was a handwritten recipe I found in my mom's recipe book, but I assume she found it elsewhere.
By Cassidylea16

Classic Strawberry Shortcakes

76
Shortcakes are the sweet sister to biscuits, and they make an awesome dessert when topped and filled with strawberries and whipped cream.
By Bisquick
Skillet Strawberry Shortcake

Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
By Darcy Lenz

Old Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake

77
Old fashioned, made from scratch strawberry shortcake.
By MALIA2

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

56
I like to serve this shortcake on Valentine's Day. It's really good and looks nice on the table. I have had this recipe for over 40 years.
By Login

Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake

33
A delightful twist on traditional strawberry shortcake using a glazed doughnut. Easy to prepare, yet an impressive dessert! Use store-bought doughnuts or your own glazed doughnut recipe.
By voraciousgirl

Chef John's Classic Strawberry Shortcake

52
For this strawberry shortcake recipe, I modified the way my grandfather made his and used self-rising flour and toasted butter for a nutty flavor. I'm hoping Armand Cianfoni would approve.
By Chef John

Strawberry Cream Roll

119
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
By JJOHN32
