Strawberry Cake Recipes

It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
This recipe dates back to the early 1900's and was made by my grandmother's sister Kate. I have the fondest memories of my grandmother and my mother making this when strawberries came into season. The cake itself is not very sweet, although the icing is. The balance is perfect. I make this for many occasions, and my secret taste testers have remarked how wonderful it is. Just a side note: using fresh, sweet strawberries is the key.
Following the trend of 'naked' cakes and layer cakes, here is a refreshing summer cake full of fruit and my own buttercream frosting. My recipe is simple and quick with great results. This cake (or naked cake, rather) will impress not only with its looks but with so many fantastic tastes.
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
This type of strawberry cake recipe with all-natural strawberry flavoring (no gelatin) is quite rare and difficult to find. This strawberry cake tastes light and fresh, never too sweet. A truly excellent recipe that always turns out fluffy and oh-so moist. Topped with the rich and delicious cream cheese frosting, this cake is truly the best ever. It was a handwritten recipe I found in my mom's recipe book, but I assume she found it elsewhere.
Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.