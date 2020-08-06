Egg-Free Dessert Recipes

Cakes and cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can make just about anything without eggs; we'll show you how!

Staff Picks

Aunt Gail's Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
130
This recipe, from my great great Aunt Gail, is delicious!
By Laura Owen

Easy Eggless Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.22 stars
59
You will enjoy not only baking but eating this cake.
By Ladan M Miller

Egg Free Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: 4.56 stars
159
This is a wonderful recipe when there are no eggs in the house and you have to make cookies. They are a very moist cookie and freeze well.
By Arlene Hansberger

Egg Substitutes for Baking

Can’t eat eggs due to allergies or special diets? Or are you simply out of eggs? Try these egg substitutes. You probably have some on hand already.
By Noel Christmas

Heavenly Shortbread

Rating: 4.63 stars
190
Very easy to make and delicious.
By Mazie

Eggless Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.94 stars
16
This is a fantastic recipe. I have lots of eggless, dairy free recipes!
By Chris

Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding

Rating: 4.67 stars
1638
My mom's best chocolate pudding recipe made with cornstarch and cocoa.
By Kelly Thompson

Elisa's Famous Fudge

Rating: 4.18 stars
56
This is a recipe my family loves! it is simple and does NOT require a candy thermometer like most fudges. It's pretty simple and does not take an expert to make it; because of this many people make variations to this recipe!! You can use any kind of chips and/or nuts. I hope you enjoy my recipe!
By Elisa

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

No Bake Cookies I

Rating: 4.62 stars
1204
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
By Denise

Peanut Butter Balls III

Rating: 4.48 stars
453
This is another recipe for Peanut Butter balls. This one I got from my 96 year old neighbor, Mrs. Lucille Savage. She still makes them at Christmas and now I do too.
By Nancy Puig

Chocolate Covered Cherries

Rating: 4.71 stars
345
Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks.
By Meredith
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Easy Desserts Made Without Eggs
21 Eggless Cookie Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings
Check out our best egg-free cookie recipes, featuring eggless peanut butter cookies, festive white chocolate thumbprint cookies, and many more.
20 Pantry Desserts That Don't Need Butter, Milk, or Eggs
10 Simple Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Desserts
Edible Cookie Dough
Rating: Unrated
128
Caramel Popcorn
Rating: Unrated
2360

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.48 stars
2479

This is the best recipe for creamy and delicious peanut butter fudge I have ever used. It is great for sharing at work.

More Egg-Free Dessert Recipes

Mexican Wedding Cakes II

Rating: 4.6 stars
296
Light, crunchy, round, buttery balls, with chopped nuts in them, coated with confectioner's sugar. These look nice when placed on a tray in the mini paper cupcake liners.
By Julie Lavado

Rocky Road Candies

Rating: 4.54 stars
134
It couldn't be easier to make this treat. Just melt chocolate chips and stir in peanuts and marshmallows.
By sal

Peanut Butter Balls II

Rating: 4.64 stars
244
It is basically, just what the name implies.
By Sharon Burnham

No Bake Cookies III

Rating: 4.59 stars
2412
Easy peanut butter cocoa flavored cookies without turning on the oven.
By Robin

Pecan Crescents

Rating: 4.71 stars
91
Pecan wedding cookies rolled in confectioner's sugar.
By Cheryl

Peppermint Patties

Rating: 4.49 stars
245
I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
By PATTY STOCKTON

Linzer Tarts

Rating: 4.4 stars
179
Cut out cookies with a jam filling.
By Regina

My Grandmother's Potato Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
31
Very nice cookies with a good mix of sweet and salty flavors. Passed down from my grandmother.
By littlechef98

No Bake Cookies II

Rating: 4.12 stars
303
An easy, no-bake cookie recipe.
By Sandy

Crazy Cake

Rating: 4.68 stars
1038
This cake was popular during the Depression, and does not have eggs in it.
By Amy Parsons

Haystacks I

Rating: 4.36 stars
78
This recipe is very easy to make.
By Dee

Homemade Vanilla Pudding

Rating: 4.25 stars
697
A delectable dessert. There is no substitute for the butter.
By Rosemary

Preacher Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
156
Easy, no-bake cookies.
By Suzanne Stull

Perfect Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.29 stars
17
These delicious vegan sugar cookies are so easy to make; they keep their shape when baked and are perfect for decorating Christmas cookies!
By Fioa

No Bakes

Rating: 4.66 stars
503
Oatmeal, peanut butter, and chocolate no bake cookies.
By Sherrie T.

Shortbread Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.71 stars
45
These buttery shortbread cookies are so tasty and hold their shape very well. Make beautiful Valentine hearts also!
By HANNER

Never-Never Ever-Ever Fail Fudge

Rating: 3.66 stars
90
This recipe has been a constant for over 30 years. It is quick easy and always turns out. Enjoy!
By Jackie Boehm

Brigadeiro

Rating: 4.39 stars
369
There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.
By ROMINA_BR

Butterscotch Drops

Rating: 4.74 stars
119
Wonderful and addictive - and very easy to make!
By Cindy Becker

Elephant Ears

Rating: 4.48 stars
119
Crispy cinnamon-sugar fried bread confections!
By LEEMA

Peanut Butter Shoestring Haystacks

Rating: 3.81 stars
16
These are easy, no-bake cookies of peanut butter, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and shoestring potatoes.
By Julie Pierce

Vegan Brownies

Rating: 4.18 stars
1162
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

Rating: 4.29 stars
1079
I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.
By Joanne

Basic Truffles

Rating: 4.27 stars
131
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
By Gina Mork
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com