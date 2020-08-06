Egg-Free Dessert Recipes

This is a recipe my family loves! it is simple and does NOT require a candy thermometer like most fudges. It's pretty simple and does not take an expert to make it; because of this many people make variations to this recipe!! You can use any kind of chips and/or nuts. I hope you enjoy my recipe!
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings