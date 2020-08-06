Egg-Free Appetizer Recipes

If you are like me, you buy mushrooms with the greatest of intentions, but unfortunately, they sit in the fridge and get really...weird. This recipe is simple. I made it up, being determined not to let my mushrooms get... weird. The best part is that it worked, and tastes great. Keeps well in the fridge up to 3 days.
These tasty potato skins are lower in fat than the original version because they are baked and not fried. Serve them with ketchup or sour cream, you can sprinkle green onions into the sour cream to brighten the dish up a bit and get everyone in a party mood!
I am always asked to bring these walnuts whenever we have a get together with family or friends. They are perfect on tables at a bridal or baby shower, and no one can ever figure out how they are made. Very addicting!
This cool and healthy dip can be served along side rice and meat, or simply with bread. No Persian meal is complete without Maast-o khiar! This dish is best if refrigerated for a few hours, but if you are strapped for time feel free to serve after mixing. Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding spinach, raisins, or walnuts. Other herbs could be used as well (i.e. mint, tarragon, oregano). More cucumbers, less shallots...it's your call! Enjoy!
What timing! Although I have eaten mussels many times, October 17 was the very first time I cooked them, and (if I do say so myself!) they were great. A friend and I ate every last one, and he raved about the flavor the whole time. This is my own recipe.
This recipe is from my father-in-law's mother who was born and raised in Denmark. It is a wonderful holiday pastry treat that is both beautiful and delicious. Plan to make your dough at least 1 to 2 days in advance--but it's very simple. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and refrigerate. Creating the kringle takes more time, but it is worth it!
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
This recipe was handed down to me from my Grandma. Little mushrooms are marinated in a zesty mixture. They're great for buffet style gatherings. They keep well for a long time in the fridge, or you may can them in mason jars and store in cupboard.
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!
Taralli are crunchy little knots of snacking goodness. A specialty from the Puglia region, they are an unleavened crispy cross between a bagel, pretzel, and breadstick. These no-yeast, ring-shaped bread substitutes are perfect for your cheese boards, soups, or salads.
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
My clams are requested all the time. They are the perfect appetizer for any occasion and so easy to make. Definitely guaranteed to rival anything you get in a restaurant! Great to freeze and have as a quick snack anytime. (Note: if you don't have clam shells, form tin foil into clam shaped cups, and proceed as directed.)
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!