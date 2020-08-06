Egg-Free Appetizer Recipes

So many delicious appetizers are also egg-free -- guacamole, hummus, taco dip, stuffed peppers. We've collected 140+ trusted egg-free appetizer recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Easy Mushroom Spread

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
If you are like me, you buy mushrooms with the greatest of intentions, but unfortunately, they sit in the fridge and get really...weird. This recipe is simple. I made it up, being determined not to let my mushrooms get... weird. The best part is that it worked, and tastes great. Keeps well in the fridge up to 3 days.
By PEA GYPSY

Easy Veggie Samosas

Rating: 4.08 stars
48
Quick vegetarian samosas with a curried garbanzo bean filling. You can adjust the amount of curry paste according to your taste.
By PUMBSTER

Layered Taco Dip

Rating: 4.66 stars
29
Taco dip layered with green onions, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Kelly

Lemon Ginger Shrimp

Rating: 4.49 stars
189
Barbequed shrimp marinated in lemon and ginger with a hint of sesame.
By ZUZKA

No-Fry Spicy Potato Skins

Rating: 4.53 stars
60
These tasty potato skins are lower in fat than the original version because they are baked and not fried. Serve them with ketchup or sour cream, you can sprinkle green onions into the sour cream to brighten the dish up a bit and get everyone in a party mood!
By Candice

Chinese Fried Walnuts

Rating: 4.81 stars
43
I am always asked to bring these walnuts whenever we have a get together with family or friends. They are perfect on tables at a bridal or baby shower, and no one can ever figure out how they are made. Very addicting!
By Valerie

Kickin Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.75 stars
76
Tired of boring stuffed green peppers? Try these baked jalapenos with a delicious cream cheese filling full of flavor! They are great as an appetizer or side.
By Mrs. Toast

Simply Guacamole

Rating: 4.72 stars
72
This is so easy and so good. It's always the hit of the party and it's gone before anything else on the table.
By Paulina

Persian Cucumber Yogurt (Maast-o Khiar)

Rating: 4.25 stars
56
This cool and healthy dip can be served along side rice and meat, or simply with bread. No Persian meal is complete without Maast-o khiar! This dish is best if refrigerated for a few hours, but if you are strapped for time feel free to serve after mixing. Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding spinach, raisins, or walnuts. Other herbs could be used as well (i.e. mint, tarragon, oregano). More cucumbers, less shallots...it's your call! Enjoy!
By SASHAYEGHI
Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey

Caprese Appetizer

Rating: 4.69 stars
321
Caprese salad skewers. Perfect for holiday parties.
By Jessi

Appetizer Mussels

Rating: 4.75 stars
121
What timing! Although I have eaten mussels many times, October 17 was the very first time I cooked them, and (if I do say so myself!) they were great. A friend and I ate every last one, and he raved about the flavor the whole time. This is my own recipe.
By CASEY52
More Egg-Free Appetizer Recipes

Traditional White Bread

Rating: 4.79 stars
1243
A delicious bread with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.
By Danialle

Danish Kringle

Rating: 4.61 stars
155
This recipe is from my father-in-law's mother who was born and raised in Denmark. It is a wonderful holiday pastry treat that is both beautiful and delicious. Plan to make your dough at least 1 to 2 days in advance--but it's very simple. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and refrigerate. Creating the kringle takes more time, but it is worth it!
By Colleen Royal

Honey Butter

Rating: 4.73 stars
354
I was desperate to find this, and couldn't find anything on it, so I started playing. This is what I came up with, and the family absolutely loves it.
By SDELATORE

Creamy Clam Dip

Rating: 4.39 stars
69
This is simple to make, but tastes great.
By MARY A. PUTMAN

Dried Fruit Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.7 stars
27
A different twist for a wonderful cheese ball. I got this recipe from a co-worker's wife. Thanks Maggie!
By DEBBYE

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Rating: 4.82 stars
1696
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves

Rating: 4.44 stars
125
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
By Patti Moschonas

Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese

Rating: 4.49 stars
70
This herb and cheese spread is great on crackers, sandwiches when bored with mayo and mustard, or tucked into beef Wellington! It's so much cheaper to make it than buy it.
By Lisa Mayer Kaelblein

Instant Pot® Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.83 stars
18
A classic appetizer made in just minutes in the Instant Pot®. This has all of the creamy and cheesy goodness you'd expect in a spinach dip without the hassle.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Marinated Mushrooms II

Rating: 4.39 stars
252
This recipe was handed down to me from my Grandma. Little mushrooms are marinated in a zesty mixture. They're great for buffet style gatherings. They keep well for a long time in the fridge, or you may can them in mason jars and store in cupboard.
By Cristi Zbella

Crispy Vegetable Pakoras

Rating: 4.58 stars
113
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
By veggigoddess

Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
94
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
By Ryan Scholl

Australian Damper

Rating: 3.81 stars
37
Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!
By Warren Lower

Authentic Taralli

Rating: 5 stars
4
Taralli are crunchy little knots of snacking goodness. A specialty from the Puglia region, they are an unleavened crispy cross between a bagel, pretzel, and breadstick. These no-yeast, ring-shaped bread substitutes are perfect for your cheese boards, soups, or salads.
By Buckwheat Queen

Maritime War Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
By Linda S.

Pain de Campagne - Country French Bread

Rating: 4.72 stars
104
I got this recipe out of a novel and made some minor changes. It is a yummy French bread that is worth the wait.
By violet

Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.73 stars
1041
This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
By AMYKINS

Black Bean Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
738
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Anonymous
Baked Stuffed Clams

Rating: 3.46 stars
13
My clams are requested all the time. They are the perfect appetizer for any occasion and so easy to make. Definitely guaranteed to rival anything you get in a restaurant! Great to freeze and have as a quick snack anytime. (Note: if you don't have clam shells, form tin foil into clam shaped cups, and proceed as directed.)
By Danielle Merk

Easy Armadillo Eggs

Rating: 4.47 stars
15
A quick and easy version of this spicy Texas favorite. Be sure to have something to drink close by!
By HYATTTM

Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.54 stars
339
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!
By SMACPRODUCTIONS

Tangy Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.2 stars
10
Just a cheese ball. Try it. Everyone here likes it.
By mistersax

Pickled Bologna

Rating: 4.69 stars
13
This was used as a pickled eggs recipe at Michigan Tech. It's great when served with a cold beer, eh!
By harborspringscook
