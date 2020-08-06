Egg-Free Main Dish Recipes

This is a great easy prawn marinade, they are great on the BBQ, we put them out as appetizers but they can also be a main course. I've also sauteed them with the marinade and used the sauce with pasta or just lapped it up with French bread! ENJOY.
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
This is a macaroni and cheese I first made 3 years ago when I was in California. When I got back to Texas I made it for my mom. This is now her favorite baked macaroni and cheese. She begs me to make it when I come to visit.
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
This is a truly flavorful dish with a lovely plate presentation. My mom and I experimented and made this for lunch. It came out so good I promptly went to the fish market so I could make it for my dinner guests that night. YUMMY!
A friend gave this recipe to me a few years back, and my family can't seem to get enough of it. It sounds strange with cream in it, but that just enhances the flavor and texture. This is a very easy recipe.
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
This is a recipe we have used for the past 5 years. The beer really tenderizes the ham. Using beer is probably a Wisconsin thing. We seem to find many uses for it. But don't worry, the ham will not taste like beer when it is done other than maybe a small hint on the bottom portions. I don't like beer at all, so I was quite skeptical at first, but when I found out that the ham I had at my friend's house for Christmas the year before had beer used to make it, I tried it and have been hooked ever since.
This is a good freeze and eat later meal. It uses tofu, but you'd never know it! My cooking co-op loved this recipe! You can individually freeze the roll ups on a cookie sheet and place in a freezer bag.
This is the only way to cook bratwurst in Wisconsin. The brats are incredibly tasty! If you can get fresh bratwurst from a sausage shop, do it... it is worth the extra cost. Serve with brown mustard on substantial hoagie rolls, never on hot dog buns. Mustard is important and must always be stone ground. Add warm sauerkraut and ketchup, if you like. Chow down! Think about those Wisconsin summers! Listen to some polka!