Egg-Free Main Dish Recipes

Many simple roasted and baked main dish recipes are egg-free. Curries, enchilada casseroles, and many more main dishes are, too! Find a new egg-free breakfast or dinner idea here.

Staff Picks

Alaskan BBQ Salmon

Rating: 4.15 stars
127
Simple and sweet, this recipe for grilling a whole salmon fillet is sure to be a family favorite.
By Tim Jannott

Broccoli Beef I

Rating: 4.16 stars
1089
Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.
By sal

15 Savory Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs

Fill up on eggless breakfasts like sausage with hash browns, bagels with smoked salmon, grits, biscuits, and scrambled tofu.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Garlic Prawns

Rating: 4.51 stars
125
This is a great easy prawn marinade, they are great on the BBQ, we put them out as appetizers but they can also be a main course. I've also sauteed them with the marinade and used the sauce with pasta or just lapped it up with French bread! ENJOY.
By kathie

Shortcut Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4.33 stars
584
This isn't the traditional Shepherd's Pie with lamb, but a quick and easy version my family loves.
By STP

Simple Country Ribs

Rating: 4.65 stars
579
Extra tender, extra flavorful ribs, bursting with barbeque flavor.
By PHOENIX33_64

Herb Roasted Pork

Rating: 4.74 stars
1488
Herb-rubbed roasted pork loin with a sweet, tangy glaze.
By WENDEE_H

Baked Ziti IV

Rating: 4.72 stars
1255
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2822
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Stuffed Peppers My Way

Rating: 4.61 stars
1345
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Curried Coconut Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
3897
Curried chicken simmered in coconut milk and tomatoes makes for a mouthwatering hint of the tropics! Goes great with rice and vegetables.
By ROMA

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

Rating: 4.46 stars
2254
These burritos are soooo good, you'll want to have them every night.
By Alison
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Plant-Based Breakfasts to Energize Your Day
Spanish Rice Bake
Rating: Unrated
1435
"This has become a staple in our home, we have it every 2-3 weeks. I typically try and use brown rice." -- Lisa Chase Simon
Jerre's Black Bean and Pork Tenderloin Slow Cooker Chili
Rating: Unrated
526
Baked Salmon II
Rating: Unrated
3304
Easy Mexican Casserole
Rating: Unrated
2638
Marinated Tuna Steak
Rating: Unrated
1181

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.16 stars
3579

This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!

More Egg-Free Main Dish Recipes

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.65 stars
797
Make this easy marinade from ingredients you have around the house.
By Lori

Best Salmon Bake

Rating: 4.51 stars
39
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.51 stars
1124
This is a macaroni and cheese I first made 3 years ago when I was in California. When I got back to Texas I made it for my mom. This is now her favorite baked macaroni and cheese. She begs me to make it when I come to visit.
By GEPETTO_69

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

Rating: 4.61 stars
821
This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!
By Bethany Joyful

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.6 stars
769
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
By BONNIE Q.

Veggie Pot Pie

Rating: 4.55 stars
486
A mouthwatering-good vegetable pot pie.
By PATTECAKE

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

Rating: 4.4 stars
223
A quick and easy recipe that has a wonderful southern snap and yet is smooth and hearty! A great way to use last night's leftover chicken!
By Beamish

Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.29 stars
500
My family loves this recipe. It is easy and delicious. Pork chops are browned, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce with potatoes, onion and cheese.
By WANTU

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.42 stars
714
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess

Spaghetti Squash I

Rating: 4.49 stars
2225
The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
By Bob Cody

Onion Pan-Fried Pork Chops

Rating: 4.48 stars
265
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
By MSPECANGIRL417

Grilled Sea Bass

Rating: 4.73 stars
419
This is a truly flavorful dish with a lovely plate presentation. My mom and I experimented and made this for lunch. It came out so good I promptly went to the fish market so I could make it for my dinner guests that night. YUMMY!
By ZSTYLIN

Bow Ties with Sausage, Tomatoes and Cream

Rating: 4.7 stars
4182
A friend gave this recipe to me a few years back, and my family can't seem to get enough of it. It sounds strange with cream in it, but that just enhances the flavor and texture. This is a very easy recipe.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By Walmart

Slow Cooker Ham and Beans

Rating: 4.2 stars
146
This recipe is perfect for those blustery days when you don't really have time to cook, but want a hearty meal for the family. It's a very basic, nutrient-packed meal for all to enjoy!
By Jessica Kimble

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls

Rating: 4.2 stars
55
My parents are Ukrainian and this is a recipe we always made when I was growing up. These cabbage rolls have no meat in them. Sometimes they used salt pork in them, but I didn't care for it.
By starbuck

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

Rating: 4.76 stars
3625
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Stuffed Peppers My Way

Rating: 4.61 stars
1345
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Mushroom Slow Cooker Roast Beef

Rating: 4.34 stars
520
This is tender, fall-off-the-bone roast beef with mushrooms. It's perfect as-is. Shred the leftovers for cheese steak sandwiches.
By J

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

Rating: 4.78 stars
432
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure

Bone-In Ham Cooked in Beer

Rating: 4.58 stars
126
This is a recipe we have used for the past 5 years. The beer really tenderizes the ham. Using beer is probably a Wisconsin thing. We seem to find many uses for it. But don't worry, the ham will not taste like beer when it is done other than maybe a small hint on the bottom portions. I don't like beer at all, so I was quite skeptical at first, but when I found out that the ham I had at my friend's house for Christmas the year before had beer used to make it, I tried it and have been hooked ever since.
By LBMQH

Lasagna Roll Ups

Rating: 4.6 stars
391
This is a good freeze and eat later meal. It uses tofu, but you'd never know it! My cooking co-op loved this recipe! You can individually freeze the roll ups on a cookie sheet and place in a freezer bag.
By BETTIE

Wisconsin Bratwurst

Rating: 4.53 stars
477
This is the only way to cook bratwurst in Wisconsin. The brats are incredibly tasty! If you can get fresh bratwurst from a sausage shop, do it... it is worth the extra cost. Serve with brown mustard on substantial hoagie rolls, never on hot dog buns. Mustard is important and must always be stone ground. Add warm sauerkraut and ketchup, if you like. Chow down! Think about those Wisconsin summers! Listen to some polka!
By Bob Cody

Sausage and Rice Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
175
Stuffed green peppers with rice and sausage in cheesy tomato sauce. Tomato soup is used instead of tomato sauce. Very, very good.
By NANCIENANCIE
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com