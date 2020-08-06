Baked Bean Recipes

This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
Tangy and sweet old-fashioned baked beans with a little jalapeno. They're easy to make and great at a BBQ, hamburger night, a picnic, etc. My husband's favorite semi-homemade recipe. Says the sweetness and fire create a super depth of flavor. It's not strong enough to overwhelm the sweet home-style of baked beans.
Don't let the title or ingredients scare you away from this recipe. These are the greatest baked beans I have ever had. This recipe came from my oldest daughter's sister-in-law's father. Great for BBQs. I never have any leftovers. I hope you like them and leave your feedback.
Learn how easy it is to make a fragrant, deeply flavored, soul-satisfying pot of sweet and savory goodness that'll stand proudly next to any barbeque or picnic dish on your summer menu. Heck, your homemade baked beans might even steal the whole show. I'll show you how to make baked beans from scratch, with an optional shortcut that will save you a little time.
I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.
Take the time to make up a batch of these authentic Texas baked beans the next time you have an outdoor cookout. They are sure to be a hit! These are great if you don't have a smoker, but if you have access to a good hickory or pecan fire, take advantage. For a real Texas experience, enjoy a bottle of Lone Star® beer for yourself and one for the beans while you make them.
Tangy, sweet old fashioned baked beans, are made the easy way in this side dish. This is my grandma's favorite semi home-made recipe. She makes it every Thanksgiving, and we usually end up scraping the pan clean! Never any leftovers!
I saw a similar recipe online a while back and have been amending it to make it my own. Everyone always loves these beans, and they are a sweet, filling, and yummy addition to a plate of potato salad and the smokey BBQ we all love!
Four different kinds of beans baked with molasses. I have substituted different kinds of beans and enjoyed all of the results. Use whatever kind of beans you like! I have also used Canadian bacon instead of regular bacon.