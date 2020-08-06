Baked Bean Recipes

Browse more than 90 baked bean recipes, whether you like them spicy, smoky, sweet, or vegetarian. Get recipes that start with dried beans and shortcut versions, too.

Staff Picks

Bourbon and DP Baked Beans

39
I came up with this recipe after having made some bourbon baked beans and seeing a recipe for cola baked beans and I thought: Why not combine the two?
By dwfalls78

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

19
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Spicy Baked Beans

20
Tangy and sweet old-fashioned baked beans with a little jalapeno. They're easy to make and great at a BBQ, hamburger night, a picnic, etc. My husband's favorite semi-homemade recipe. Says the sweetness and fire create a super depth of flavor. It's not strong enough to overwhelm the sweet home-style of baked beans.
By Katherine Wright

Apple Baked Beans

24
Don't let the title or ingredients scare you away from this recipe. These are the greatest baked beans I have ever had. This recipe came from my oldest daughter's sister-in-law's father. Great for BBQs. I never have any leftovers. I hope you like them and leave your feedback.
By Nancy S

Slow Cooker BBQ Baked Beans

84
These baked beans made in the slow cooker are slightly sweet and tangy, with a smoky, meaty flavor that everyone will love. The best part? They're very easy to make.
By Habeas Corpulent

Mother Earth's Baked Beans

16
Slow-cooked richness in a fast-paced world, this hearty recipe is sure to add comfort and satisfy the largest of appetites. You'd swear it was almost homemade.
By Terra

Instant Pot® Smoky Korean BBQ Baked Beans

These baked beans are made with Korean BBQ sauce and cooked long enough under pressure, with bacon, to develop a lovely smoky flavor.
By Diana71

How to Make Summer Baked Beans From Scratch

Learn how easy it is to make a fragrant, deeply flavored, soul-satisfying pot of sweet and savory goodness that'll stand proudly next to any barbeque or picnic dish on your summer menu. Heck, your homemade baked beans might even steal the whole show. I'll show you how to make baked beans from scratch, with an optional shortcut that will save you a little time.
By Vanessa Greaves

My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans

I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.
By Chef John

Chef John's Boston Baked Beans

This is a great side dish with anything!
By Chef John

Simple Baked Beans

175
This baked bean recipe uses canned beans instead of the dry type so it is quick and easy to prepare.
By Brandi

Baked Beans from Scratch

120
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Boston Baked Beans
"I made this for a family BBQ. Everyone loved it—they actually fought over the leftovers. Really great baked bean recipe!" – Kmarie
Best Baked Bean Recipes
We've gathered together a batch of top-rated baked beans recipes featuring secret ingredients that vault them straight to the top.
Cola Beans
4-Bean Baked Beans
55
Perfect BBQ Baked Beans
Down Home Baked Beans
369
Boston Baked Beans
1320

This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.

More Baked Bean Recipes

Boston Baked Beans

1320
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Kansas Baked Beans

34
Sweet-and-spicy, 3-bean, baked beans. Substitute cayenne pepper for all or some of the chili powder if you like it spicier.
By CPENDERS

Baked Beans from Scratch

120
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef

Slow Cooker Homemade Beans

314
A delicious taste of homemade beans which can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Especially great for football Sundays, or frozen for a later occasion.
By TLEFURGEY

Simple Baked Beans

175
This baked bean recipe uses canned beans instead of the dry type so it is quick and easy to prepare.
By Brandi

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

19
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Homemade Baked Beans

78
A quicker version of homemade baked beans using canned Northern beans.
By mariap430

Texas-Style Baked Beans

39
Take the time to make up a batch of these authentic Texas baked beans the next time you have an outdoor cookout. They are sure to be a hit! These are great if you don't have a smoker, but if you have access to a good hickory or pecan fire, take advantage. For a real Texas experience, enjoy a bottle of Lone Star® beer for yourself and one for the beans while you make them.
By CookinMike

Chef John's Boston Baked Beans

79
This is a great side dish with anything!
By Chef John

8 From-Scratch Baked Beans Recipes That'll Make You the Star of the BBQ

Put that bag of dried beans in your pantry to good use.
By Sarra Sedghi

Baked Beans I

106
You could almost say that these baked beans with a kick have been double-baked!
By Margie Kirkman

Baked Beans II

686
A quick and easy way to dress up ordinary pork and beans. The measurements are estimates, but really you can adjust anything to personal taste.
By Jackie Smith

Calico Bean Casserole

357
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Dee Dee

Pat's Baked Beans

859
My step mom gave me this tasty recipe when I was lamenting over what to bring to a barbecue. I've taken this dish to several parties and there's NEVER been any left over!
By Kelly

Better Baked Beans

49
Tangy, sweet old fashioned baked beans, are made the easy way in this side dish. This is my grandma's favorite semi home-made recipe. She makes it every Thanksgiving, and we usually end up scraping the pan clean! Never any leftovers!
By Diane Carman-Young

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

47
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Bacon Baked Beans

74
I doctor up canned baked beans with apple and brown sugar to make them sticky and sweet. This is the easiest recipe to make.
By Dana

Slow Cooker Baked Beans

113
These beans taste like Boston Baked Beans. Yummy!
By creamcheese5

Slow Cooker Baked Beans Using Canned Beans

71
This tasty dish goes with all your favorite foods and takes just minutes to prepare.
By wannabe chefette

Down Home Baked Beans

369
This is a simple recipe for baked beans, and oh so good.
By MEANJEANNE

Spicy Baked Beans

20
Tangy and sweet old-fashioned baked beans with a little jalapeno. They're easy to make and great at a BBQ, hamburger night, a picnic, etc. My husband's favorite semi-homemade recipe. Says the sweetness and fire create a super depth of flavor. It's not strong enough to overwhelm the sweet home-style of baked beans.
By Katherine Wright

My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans

14
I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.
By Chef John

Perfect BBQ Baked Beans

41
I saw a similar recipe online a while back and have been amending it to make it my own. Everyone always loves these beans, and they are a sweet, filling, and yummy addition to a plate of potato salad and the smokey BBQ we all love!
By aleasa

4-Bean Baked Beans

55
Four different kinds of beans baked with molasses. I have substituted different kinds of beans and enjoyed all of the results. Use whatever kind of beans you like! I have also used Canadian bacon instead of regular bacon.
By scubaLQ
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com