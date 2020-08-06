Barley Recipes

Add barley to your grain repertoire with recipes for barley soup, barley pilaf, and barley salad.

Staff Picks

Barley Mushroom Risotto

68
This barley risotto is delicious and charming. It makes a nice side dish for steak or roasted meats. Especially when you want to serve something a little different.
By MOLSON7

Barley Lime Fiesta Salad

47
Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.
By Christine

Indian Curried Barley Pilaf

104
This is a delicious and savory curried barley dish. It is fabulous as a main dish, or as a side dish with fish or grilled chicken breast. It is quite simple to make and sure to impress!
By Tracy X

Barley Black Bean Burgers

16
These veggie burgers will firm up as they cook on the grill. Great with all the trimmings.
By Troy Meyer

Byrdhouse Mushroom Barley Pilaf

125
This is a cozy, savory side dish. I sometimes brown chicken breasts and throw them on top of the pilaf for the last 20 minutes of cooking time. Enjoy!
By SunnyByrd

Barley and Mushrooms with Beans

148
A simple and tasty vegetarian dish. Good as a meal, side dish, or wrapped in a tortilla with cheese. I always make a double batch and freeze some.
By Niki

White Bean, Spinach, and Barley Stew

86
This filling vegetarian stew is great year-round. Serve with a dry Chardonnay and crusty bread.
By SpicyBoston
Sponsored By MyPlate

Pearl Barley Casserole

29
This is a very tasty way to serve a very healthy grain that is often overlooked. I never use the mushrooms as I don't care for them and often add chopped carrots, red pepper, or grated zucchini.
By Pjaros

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1364
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

269
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

Hearty Hamburger Soup

562
A stick to your ribs thick and hearty soup, filling and very good. Easy and quick to make. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.
By SHARILEE

Beaker's Vegetable Barley Soup

983
Easy to make and delicious. Vegetable broth, barley, and lots of veggies make this soup hearty and filling. I use and recommend organic products. Please add a review if you make it. Enjoy!
By BEAKER1
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 18 Best Barley Recipes to Help You Get to Know This Ancient Grain
New to this ancient grain? Try incorporating more barley into your diet with our best barley recipes. 
Chef John's Beef and Barley Stew
157
This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm. When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain.
Beef and Barley Soup III
112
Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup
268
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
256

A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.

More Barley Recipes

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1364
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

269
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

Hearty Hamburger Soup

562
A stick to your ribs thick and hearty soup, filling and very good. Easy and quick to make. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.
By SHARILEE

Beaker's Vegetable Barley Soup

983
Easy to make and delicious. Vegetable broth, barley, and lots of veggies make this soup hearty and filling. I use and recommend organic products. Please add a review if you make it. Enjoy!
By BEAKER1

Chef John's Beef and Barley Stew

157
This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm. When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain.
By Chef John

Beef and Barley Soup III

112
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
By Barb Y

Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup

268
The best beef barley soup. Thickens with just the barley. Tastes best in the slow cooker. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and with a salad.
By RUSTEE

Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

256
A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.
By HCHImCBb

Chicken with Barley Soup

83
This is a high-protein, high-fiber, and low-fat recipe that is very filling. I usually double the recipe so I have plenty of leftovers. The soup freezes well. This soup comes out very thick; if you like a thinner soup, add more water or reduce the barley to 1/2 cup. This soup recipe is very flexible. Adjust amount of veggies and seasonings to your family's taste.
By Carolyn LaLumiere Miller

Beef Mushroom Barley Soup

118
Family favorite. It kind of turns into a type of stew as the barley soaks up much of the beef stock. Best part is that it gets better with age, so make plenty and enjoy throughout the week! It's always better the second day, so you might want to cook it one day, refrigerate it overnight, and then cook it again the next day.
By Wendellian

Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar

184
Your friends and family will love you for this! A soup mix in a jar recipe you can give out as gifts!
By Bea Gassman

Sausage Barley Soup

403
This is a nice soup recipe with a lot of texture and flavor. It is a welcome change for those weeks when there doesn't seem to be a lot of variety... and all 3 of my kids even loved it. This can also be cooked in a pan on the stove until the barley and carrot are tender, but I prefer the slow cooker method. The flavors seem to blend better.
By MRSARAB

Rice and Lentils from a Rice Cooker

4
Simple and easy main dish or side. This makes a nice base for a meal instead of potatoes or plain rice, or stands on its own. Top with cooked chicken after it's done for a simple, high-protein meal. Add more barley for a better glycemic index.
By Removed (GDPR)

Ash-e-jow (Iranian/Persian Barley Soup)

96
I've seen a lot of recipes for this soup; however, my mother-in-law adds tomato paste for a bit of a different flavour and she doesn't add any lentils or beans. It's thick, filling, and delicious, and you could make it vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
By Autumn Leaves

Barley Lime Fiesta Salad

47
Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.
By Christine

Instant Pot® Beef And Barley Soup

15
Loaded with veggies, this is a stick-to-your-ribs soup cooked in the Instant Pot®. Serve with lots of crusty bread and enjoy!
By Bren

Pearl Barley Casserole

29
This is a very tasty way to serve a very healthy grain that is often overlooked. I never use the mushrooms as I don't care for them and often add chopped carrots, red pepper, or grated zucchini.
By Pjaros

Indian Curried Barley Pilaf

104
This is a delicious and savory curried barley dish. It is fabulous as a main dish, or as a side dish with fish or grilled chicken breast. It is quite simple to make and sure to impress!
By Tracy X

Beef and Barley Soup I

26
We are remodeling the kitchen and getting very hungry for food again so I got out the slow cooker and made this soup. It's perfect when you do not have a lot of time. Since you can get soup bones that contain little fat, this soup is nearly fat-free. When the soup is cooled there is no visible fat at the surface.
By Martha Dibblee

Barley Bake

337
Easy and good dish for potlucks. The pine nuts make all the difference! The mushrooms are optional. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By KATINHAT

Tomato Barley Soup

263
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By Nancy Olsen

Mushroom Lentil Barley Stew

300
This crock pot recipe is easy to assemble and needs no attention while it cooks. The flavors blend nicely to give it a wholesome earthy flavor that is unbelievably vegetarian. Serve with garlic bread.
By diggergirl
Sponsored By MyPlate

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie II

125
This was our first vegetarian recipe and has withstood the test of time, now one of our staple recipes.
By souliere

Kelly's Slow Cooker Beef, Mushroom, and Barley Soup

65
I tinkered with a few recipes and came up with this one. I have tinkered with this recipe and added celery once and leeks another time, for me all it did was add to the chunkiness, not the flavor; but that's really up to your preference.
By pecagirl27
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com