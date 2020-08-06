Paleo Diet Recipes

More than 2,060 recipes fit the paleo diet. Browse the collection and find paleo recipes to add to your menu.

Pepperoni Meatza

Rating: 4.44 stars
96
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
By Adpa

Berry Coconut Smoothie

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
Banana, berries, and almond butter are blended with coconut creating a colorful, vegan and paleo-friendly smoothie.
By Alli Shircliff

Paleo Chili

Rating: 4.82 stars
165
Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
By Lnldad

Quick and Spicy Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4.31 stars
35
This one is good, try it!
By Scott Davis

Paleo Stuffed Cabbage

Rating: 4.61 stars
18
I love stuffed cabbage (galumpkis) and wanted to share my version of paleo stuffed cabbage. I also love zucchini so I find a way to incorporate it in many meals. I made this for a dinner party and everyone was commenting on how delicious and light they were but nobody realized that rice was omitted and I used cauliflower and zucchini. I was hoping for leftovers but that was not the case!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Mango-Bacon-Butternut Squash Hash

Rating: 4.33 stars
52
All the Paleo staples in one!
By Chris Denzer

Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Dark chocolate almond rocks for a mouthful of sweet nutty goodness!
By Artystique

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7581
You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.38 stars
405
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

The Original Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
By egnatuk

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Rating: 4.64 stars
844
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
By JOYCE
Taco Seasoning I

Rating: 4.82 stars
7836

Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.

More Paleo Diet Recipes

Foolproof Rib Roast

Rating: 4.75 stars
1984
I was looking for an easy way to make our Christmas Rib Roast. It turned out PERFECT. Rib Roast can be expensive, so this is a total splurge or special occasion dish. Enjoy.
By SALSIEPIE

Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1392
Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.
By Kathleen Burton

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

Rating: 4.67 stars
1357
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
By Hank's Mom

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Rating: 4.64 stars
461
Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.
By stefychefy

Honey Roasted Carrots

Rating: 4.53 stars
379
Simple. Easy. Delicious.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

All American Roast Beef

Rating: 4.5 stars
513
This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.
By RCP80

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.72 stars
288
My Granny made this for Easter dinner. We were all sitting at the table commenting on how delicious it was. She sat down took a bite and sighed, Ahhh, I'll never make this again. We all told her she was crazy and asked for the recipe.
By CATICALIC

Smoked Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.6 stars
30
The best rib roast you'll ever have, perfectly pink from edge to edge. It takes some time, but well worth the effort.
By AndyJ

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Baked Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.64 stars
890
Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
By Kristin C

Garlic Prime Rib

Rating: 4.79 stars
2365
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

High Temperature Eye-of-Round Roast

Rating: 4.42 stars
2368
Eye of round roast is roasted at 500 degrees F. This recipe takes a very tough piece of meat and makes it so tender and delicious. Feel free to improvise with the seasonings and use garlic salt in place of regular salt. The easiest roast you'll ever cook!
By Lyn N Barbour

Easy Guacamole

Rating: 4.56 stars
1048
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Easy Garam Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
244
This is a quick Garam Masala (Indian spice) mix. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground, but this is a quick and easy substitute that's pretty good.
By KitchenBarbarian

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herb-Garlic-Pepper Coating

Rating: 4.88 stars
189
Rosemary, thyme, and garlic season a whole beef tenderloin which is then grilled to a rosy pink.
By USA WEEKEND Pam Anderson

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.63 stars
480
Simple basic recipe for cooking up a bunch of skinless boneless chicken breasts.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Baked Split Chicken Breast

Rating: 4.64 stars
524
This is a very easy but elegant recipe that looks like you've spent hours in the kitchen when you've barely lifted a finger!
By Prospective PhD

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Homemade Seasoned Salt

Rating: 4.8 stars
100
We love using this delicious blend to season chicken or vegetables before grilling. Makes enough to store and use later. Sprinkle over meat or vegetables and grill.
By Jayna

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

Rating: 4.73 stars
74
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein

Cajun Spice Mix

Rating: 4.76 stars
434
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Pico de Gallo

Rating: 4.71 stars
594
Quick and easy pico de gallo that is a great app or addition to dinner. Huge hit in my house!
By Rachel Love

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.18 stars
193
As a college student, this is an easy recipe that requires minimum preparation work! You can season it with other spices. I do mine with cayenne powder and black pepper.
By KALENG

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
726
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK
