Paleo Diet Recipes

For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
I love stuffed cabbage (galumpkis) and wanted to share my version of paleo stuffed cabbage. I also love zucchini so I find a way to incorporate it in many meals. I made this for a dinner party and everyone was commenting on how delicious and light they were but nobody realized that rice was omitted and I used cauliflower and zucchini. I was hoping for leftovers but that was not the case!
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
My Granny made this for Easter dinner. We were all sitting at the table commenting on how delicious it was. She sat down took a bite and sighed, Ahhh, I'll never make this again. We all told her she was crazy and asked for the recipe.
Eye of round roast is roasted at 500 degrees F. This recipe takes a very tough piece of meat and makes it so tender and delicious. Feel free to improvise with the seasonings and use garlic salt in place of regular salt. The easiest roast you'll ever cook!