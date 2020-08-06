Mediterranean Diet Recipes

Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
The Mediterranean diet relies on wholesome ingredients that easily lend themselves to satisfying comfort food creations like soups, stews, and slow braises. Here are some of our favorite Mediterranean-inspired comfort food recipes.
Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.
Sauteed chicken simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, olives, white wine, garlic, and herbs. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes.
These recipes get the most from winter vegetables, like sweet potatoes, cabbage, and winter greens, along with whole grains, frozen vegetables, dried and canned beans, and other pantry staples like canned tomatoes.
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.