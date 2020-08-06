Mediterranean Diet Recipes

Find recipes that fit the Mediterranean diet, using lots of olive oil, fresh fruit and veggies, beans, and fish.

Staff Picks

Creamy Italian White Bean Soup

Rating: 4.31 stars
385
Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family. Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By colleenlora

What Is the Mediterranean Diet

It’s a delicious, heart-healthy, flexible way to eat.
By Caitlyn Diimig, RD

Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)

Rating: 4.59 stars
371
Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Pasta Fagioli

Rating: 4.54 stars
529
A traditional Italian soup. Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.
By Star Pooley

Greek Salad I

Rating: 4.5 stars
269
This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
By Meesh

Grilled Octopus

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
Tenderized octopus, char-grilled and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. Simple, yet deliciously satisfying!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Real Hummus

Rating: 4.55 stars
1204
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

Rating: 4.58 stars
648
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Sugo di Pomodoro (Authentic Italian Tomato Sauce)

Rating: 4.86 stars
22
This is a basic recipe for authentic Italian tomato sauce flavored with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and basil. Toss with your favorite pasta or use for pizza, gnocchi and more.
By SilviaG

Cavatelli and Broccoli

Rating: 4.36 stars
194
This is quick meal to make. Serve with garlic bread.
By linda m

Baked Falafel

Rating: 4.41 stars
250
An easy, yummy way to make falafel. Serve with pita bread and your favorite tzatziki.
By Bette

Flounder Mediterranean

Rating: 4.6 stars
292
Flounder baked with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, onion, and white wine. Serve with white rice and a green vegetable.
By Martin Kaplan
Inspiration and Ideas

30 Top-Rated Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Essentially, the Mediterranean diet is about eating whole foods, including lots of fruits and veggies, and limiting heavily processed foods and saturated fats.
15 Best Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes
Here's what you eat for breakfast on the Mediterranean diet.
14 Mediterranean Diet Recipes to Make in Your Instant Pot
Budget-Friendly Mediterranean Recipes
16 Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet Recipes
18 Mediterranean Diet Recipes That Showcase the Best Summer Produce

More Mediterranean Diet Recipes

20 Top-Rated Comfort Food Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet relies on wholesome ingredients that easily lend themselves to satisfying comfort food creations like soups, stews, and slow braises. Here are some of our favorite Mediterranean-inspired comfort food recipes.
By Carl Hanson

11 Best Slow Cooker Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

By Carl Hanson

Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken

Rating: 4.03 stars
123
Tasty, easy, and impressive! Serve with couscous or rice.
By juliebu

Greek Style Potatoes

Rating: 4.47 stars
640
Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.
By Cathie

Mediterranean Chicken

Rating: 4.37 stars
577
Sauteed chicken simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, olives, white wine, garlic, and herbs. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes.
By Robyn Webb

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: 3.6 stars
149
A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD

10 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet

Explore our most hearty and healthy Mediterranean-inspired salmon dishes, featuring grilled Mediterranean salmon foil parcels, salmon piccata with capers, Greek-style baked salmon, and more.
By Ita Mac Airt

15 Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes for Winter

These recipes get the most from winter vegetables, like sweet potatoes, cabbage, and winter greens, along with whole grains, frozen vegetables, dried and canned beans, and other pantry staples like canned tomatoes.
By Carl Hanson

Greek Tzatziki

Rating: 4.52 stars
311
This cool Greek dip only gets better with time. Serve with pita bread, in gyros, on lamb or with whatever you like!
By LeeleeCooks

Black Bean Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
738
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Anonymous
Pollo al Ajillo (Spanish Garlic Chicken)

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
This quintessentially Spanish chicken recipe with garlic and lemon is easy to make and full of flavor. Serve over a green salad or with rice or boiled potatoes.
By Luis Luna

A Full Week's Worth of Menus for the Mediterranean Diet

Here they are, a week's worth of complete meals for your healthy Mediterranean diet.
By Carl Hanson

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Baked Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 5 stars
3
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
By barbara

Roast Chicken with Lemon, Garlic, and Rosemary

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Roast chicken could not be easier - or tastier - than with this recipe. Lemon, rosemary, and garlic help to flavor this gloriously roasted chicken with crispy skin.
By Magda

Mediterranean Kale

Rating: 4.51 stars
424
Delicious.
By Julia Phillips
Easy Mediterranean Baked Chicken Breast

Rating: 4.42 stars
110
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
By Silke

Good for You Greek Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
679
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Candice

Easy Arugula Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
357
So easy even I could make it, and I am a beginning cook! It looks very presentable for guests and takes only minutes
By KELLID26

11 Mediterranean Diet Sheet Pan Dinners

Make meal planning on the Mediterranean diet easy with this selection of top-rated sheet pan dinners, which all feature olive oil, loads of vegetables, and healthy proteins.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Mediterranean Chickpea Stew

Rating: 4 stars
5
Chickpeas, eggplant, onions, tomatoes, and lots of olive oil stew together to create a traditional Mediterranean meal for your family. Serve with couscous, rice, pasta, or pita bread.
By Buckwheat Queen
