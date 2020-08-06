Three Bean Salad Recipes

Looking for three bean salad recipes? Browse more than 20 kitchen-approved three (and four-, and five-) bean salad recipes complete with ratings and reviews!

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Three Bean Salad

49
A refreshing blend of flavors great for summer or simple dinners! Flavors tend to blend better after time.
By Trina Cosgrave

New Year Three-Bean and Artichoke Salad

19
This is a great year-round salad that travels well. It is totally vegan, but no meat eater will complain! It's good served by itself or over lettuce.
By Sisterlulabell
Sponsored By MyPlate

Three Bean Salad

288
This three bean salad keeps well and is great for summer picnics.
By JJOHN32

Bob's Three Bean Salad

28
This is a very simple recipe to make and it takes very little time or expense to put it together. You can substitute any bean you would like of add additional varieties to make a four or five bean salad. It's your food, make it the way you would like.
By Kenneth Isakson

Three Bean Salad I

102
Three Bean Salad with extra kinds of beans and a zesty flavor!
By Cathy Castro

Three Bean Salad With Celery

38
This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
By Kara

"Couldn't Be Easier" Three-Bean Salad

5
Perfect recipe for those who enjoy eating delicious food more than preparing it! Letting the frozen vegetables thaw instead of cooking them cuts down on the prep time and helps keep them crisp. Feel free to mix and match with different types of beans; I've also used garbanzo beans, white beans, black-eyed peas, and kidney beans in this recipe.
By MISSJACKIE

Three Bean Salad II

45
This recipe is from the 1920's. It was my sister in law's great grandmother's. I have tried many, but keep coming back to this one. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does!

Best Bean Salad

257
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
Sponsored By MyPlate

Traditional Three Bean Salad

13
This is my mother-in-law Roberta Cormia's recipe.
By ccormia

No-Sugar Three Bean Salad

235
This recipe was given to me by a vegan friend I had in college. It is the best bean salad I have ever tasted, and I love it because you can experiment with the ingredients and still have a mouth-watering side dish. I hope you like it!
By QUIRKYIQ

Old-Fashioned Three Bean Salad

117
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grandma's Sweet and Tangy Bean Salad
12
Green beans, kidney beans, and wax beans are tossed with a homemade vinaigrette in this easy picnic favorite. Cucumber, celery, and bell pepper add crunch.
Three Bean Salad with Celery
38
"Loved this recipe! Taste is great and everyone loved it! Perfect for summer." – ThePinkRollingZeppelin
Four Bean Salad
20
Three Bean Salad with Feta Cheese
14
Three Bean Salad with Corn
5

Makes a lot but always goes fast! Plus it is cheap to make!

More Three Bean Salad Recipes

Quick and Easy Edamame Salad

This salad is high in protein and healthy. A great side dish or stand-alone as a healthy lunch to bring to work. Sesame-ginger dressing is available at most supermarkets and Japanese restaurants.
By Groove1
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com