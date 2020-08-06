Three Bean Salad Recipes

Mediterranean Three Bean Salad
A refreshing blend of flavors great for summer or simple dinners! Flavors tend to blend better after time.
New Year Three-Bean and Artichoke Salad
This is a great year-round salad that travels well. It is totally vegan, but no meat eater will complain! It's good served by itself or over lettuce.
Bob's Three Bean Salad
This is a very simple recipe to make and it takes very little time or expense to put it together. You can substitute any bean you would like of add additional varieties to make a four or five bean salad. It's your food, make it the way you would like.
Three Bean Salad With Celery
This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
"Couldn't Be Easier" Three-Bean Salad
Perfect recipe for those who enjoy eating delicious food more than preparing it! Letting the frozen vegetables thaw instead of cooking them cuts down on the prep time and helps keep them crisp. Feel free to mix and match with different types of beans; I've also used garbanzo beans, white beans, black-eyed peas, and kidney beans in this recipe.
Three Bean Salad II
This recipe is from the 1920's. It was my sister in law's great grandmother's. I have tried many, but keep coming back to this one. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does!
Best Bean Salad
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
No-Sugar Three Bean Salad
This recipe was given to me by a vegan friend I had in college. It is the best bean salad I have ever tasted, and I love it because you can experiment with the ingredients and still have a mouth-watering side dish. I hope you like it!
Old-Fashioned Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.