Healthy Makeover Recipes

Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
I loved this pancake recipe. Way better than a mix at the store but I wanted to cut a little of the fat. I make them with less butter, egg whites instead of a whole egg, and nonfat milk. They are so fluffy and tasty plus I feel great about giving them to my family.
I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
To make this rich mac and cheese recipe healthier we use whole wheat bread crumbs, low-fat milk and cheese, whole wheat noodles, and reduced the amount of butter. Serve with a salad for a healthy meatless dinner.
This truly is the World's Best Lasagna! I love this recipe but I am always looking for ways to take out the fat when I cook. I substituted lean ground turkey and turkey sausage for the meat. I also used lite mozzarella and cut out the egg and salt.
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. This healthier version includes more fresh veggies/herbs and uses seasoning mix from the Healthier Taco Seasoning I recipe on this website. Serve topped with a variety of reduced-fat options.
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a creamy sauce mixture. This healthier version includes peas, low-fat cream cheese, butter instead of margarine, and natural cream of chicken soup. You also make your own seasoning mix instead of using a packaged mix. Serve over hot cooked rice or noodles, if desired.
I have been on a permanent quest to find the perfect quiche recipe. As a self-professed breakfast food, cheese, and egg lover, quiche represents to me all that is right and good in a culinary concoction. Traditionally quiche is not a healthy option, what with all the cream and cheese that typically goes into it. I have literally experimented with different versions of a healthier quiche for years, but a couple of weeks ago I stumbled upon the perfect mixture, and I am pleased to share it here with all of you.
I've always liked this healthy chicken enchilada recipe because it is quick and easy. I'm always looking for ways to cut out excess fat so I use reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. I also like to add fiber to make the meal a little healthier for my family so I add black beans and some bell peppers. This also adds color! To make it super-healthy I use whole wheat flour tortillas. And it still tastes just as delicious!
This hearty and delicious stew is perfect for the rainy days of fall. By adding more vegetables and using reduced-sodium beef broth I make this recipe extra healthy for my family. Increasing the amount of garlic also helps ward off any colds!