Healthy Makeover Recipes

Healthier Beef Stroganoff III

51
Fresh mushrooms, light sour cream and less butter give Donna's classic stroganoff recipe a healthier twist. Be sure to serve over whole wheat noodles!

Healthier Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

199
Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
Healthier Oven Roasted Potatoes

216
This roasted potato side dish, made with less olive oil and more fresh herbs than the original recipe, is a healthy hit with everyone.

Healthier Banana Crumb Muffins

151
These muffins are so tasty. I add extra bananas and decrease the sugar. They are healthier and still good.

Healthier Best Brownies

37
With so much chocolate flavor in the brownies and in the frosting, you'd never guess this version is actually healthier than the average brownie!

Healthier Easy Sugar Cookies

47
I love this recipe. I could eat at least ten in one sitting which is why I exchanged some butter with non-fat plain yogurt. They still taste great and I feel a lot better about eating so many.

Healthier Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

52
This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. And the juices are healthier in this version of the recipe because we replaced the dry onion soup mix with fresh ingredients.

Healthier Broiled Tilapia Parmesan

491
This is my favorite tilapia recipe ever! I want to eat it every day. I make it a little healthier by using lite mayo and less butter.

Healthier Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

51
I loved this pancake recipe. Way better than a mix at the store but I wanted to cut a little of the fat. I make them with less butter, egg whites instead of a whole egg, and nonfat milk. They are so fluffy and tasty plus I feel great about giving them to my family.

Healthier Mom's Zucchini Bread

62
We packed even more zucchini into Mom's wonderfully moist and flavorful bread. Could there be a better way to eat your veggies?

Healthier Eggplant Parmesan II

70
I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.

Healthier Sloppy Joes II

49
This healthier version of sloppy joes includes more veggies and real garlic. Be sure to serve on whole wheat buns!
Healthier Mediterranean Tuna Salad

44
A very refreshing and light snack or meal! This dish makes a great Mediterranean alternative to your stereotypical tuna salad made with mayonnaise. Serve with whole grain crackers.
By Mareefer09

Healthier Chicken Pot Pie IX

69
More carrots, some parsley, low-fat milk and less butter make this delicious chicken pot pie a healthier dinner in-a-bowl.

Healthier Basic Crepes

14
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!

Healthier Bread Pudding II

54
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!

Healthier Apple Crisp II

102
A simply wonderful dessert that's healthier with less sugar, unpeeled apples, white whole wheat flour and walnuts.

Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

41
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker, made healthier with a little less meat and lots of fresh vegetables and seasonings.

Healthier Homemade Mac and Cheese

32
To make this rich mac and cheese recipe healthier we use whole wheat bread crumbs, low-fat milk and cheese, whole wheat noodles, and reduced the amount of butter. Serve with a salad for a healthy meatless dinner.

Healthier Swedish Meatballs

6
This recipe is a healthier take on a classic Swedish meatballs dish without sacrificing the elegance or taste. No one will ever know from tasting this dish that it is a lighter, healthier version.
By Ms. Chef Esh

Healthier Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

69
These potatoes are so creamy, even with reduced-fat cheese and milk. This is a great side dish to a low-fat meat entree. Just add a green salad to complete the meal!

Healthier To Die For Blueberry Muffins

72
These muffins are so good. I double the blueberries. They are so full of antioxidants and vitamins that you can never have enough. And they taste so good.

Healthier World's Best Lasagna

72
This truly is the World's Best Lasagna! I love this recipe but I am always looking for ways to take out the fat when I cook. I substituted lean ground turkey and turkey sausage for the meat. I also used lite mozzarella and cut out the egg and salt.

Healthier Buffalo Chicken Dip

78
Lighter dairy ingredients are the key to this recipe's healthier makeover. Serve it up hot with multi-grain crackers and crisp celery sticks.

Healthier Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

87
This is the similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. Our healthier version features less butter and no frying!

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

51
This easy slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe cooks while you are at work! We added more veggies and used natural (not condensed) soup to make this recipe healthier.

Healthier Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

36
This alfredo is great just a little lighter than before. Not as rich but still so tasty. Great when served with whole wheat noodles.

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

73
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. This healthier version includes more fresh veggies/herbs and uses seasoning mix from the Healthier Taco Seasoning I recipe on this website. Serve topped with a variety of reduced-fat options.

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

53
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a creamy sauce mixture. This healthier version includes peas, low-fat cream cheese, butter instead of margarine, and natural cream of chicken soup. You also make your own seasoning mix instead of using a packaged mix. Serve over hot cooked rice or noodles, if desired.

Becky's Healthier Ham and Cheese Quiche

17
I have been on a permanent quest to find the perfect quiche recipe. As a self-professed breakfast food, cheese, and egg lover, quiche represents to me all that is right and good in a culinary concoction. Traditionally quiche is not a healthy option, what with all the cream and cheese that typically goes into it. I have literally experimented with different versions of a healthier quiche for years, but a couple of weeks ago I stumbled upon the perfect mixture, and I am pleased to share it here with all of you.
By Becky Fletcher Holloway

Healthier Chicken Enchiladas

80
I've always liked this healthy chicken enchilada recipe because it is quick and easy. I'm always looking for ways to cut out excess fat so I use reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. I also like to add fiber to make the meal a little healthier for my family so I add black beans and some bell peppers. This also adds color! To make it super-healthy I use whole wheat flour tortillas. And it still tastes just as delicious!

Healthier Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes

13
I love these in a restaurant so when I make them at home I try to make them a little healthier.

Healthier Bang Bang Chicken in the Air Fryer

3
This is an Americanized version of bang bang chicken cooked in an air fryer. To prevent the chicken from losing its crispy texture, I prefer to serve the sauce on the side.
By thedailygourmet

Healthier Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

33
This hearty and delicious stew is perfect for the rainy days of fall. By adding more vegetables and using reduced-sodium beef broth I make this recipe extra healthy for my family. Increasing the amount of garlic also helps ward off any colds!

Healthier Carrot Cake

64
We made it with a little less oil and a little less sugar, so this carrot cake recipe is now healthier but still sure to be a favorite.

Healthier Easy Baked Tilapia

70
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful. Use fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder to make it healthier.
