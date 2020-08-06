Pesto Chicken Recipes

Pesto meets chicken in these delicious recipes for chicken pesto pasta, chicken pesto paninis, pesto chicken Florentine, pesto-stuffed chicken breasts, and so many more.

Community Picks

Pesto Chicken Florentine

1869
Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!
By MINERFAMILY

Creamy Pesto Chicken

37
All the flavors of Italian pesto (fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, and garlic) in a simple creamy sauce. Also works well with thinly sliced pork tenderloin. Add a splash of milk or cream for a slightly thinner sauce. Serve over rice or pasta with extra Parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top.
By JODIE4

Chicken Pesto Paninis

268
A delicious mix of chicken, pesto, veggies, and cheese all melted together on flavorful focaccia bread. Simple, fast, and very tasty - a nice change from normal sandwiches.
By LEAHMCINTYRE

Pesto Chicken

368
A simple way to prepare chicken that looks like you spent a lot of time preparing. It can also be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until baked. Be sure to use a good quality pesto for best results. I like to serve it with pasta, but it is also nice sliced and served on a green salad.
By Pjaros

Bacon Wrapped Pesto Chicken

177
Chicken with pesto wrapped in bacon. My husband and even my 2-year-old daughter love this chicken! Easy to make, yet tastes like you've spent hours in the kitchen. Simply delicious!
By dawna715

Spinach Pesto Chicken Breasts

177
I came up with this while trying to get my husband to eat more veggies.
By DRAGONNKITTEN

Spence's Pesto Chicken Pasta

141
This is a great recipe that my boyfriend put together on a Sunday evening after a bike ride. You can't go wrong with all of the flavors in this dish!
By ChezCristy

Chicken Pesto a la Lisa

195
The true family-loved pasta dinner--fast and furious with flavor.
By Lisa Jolley

Chicken Pesto Pizza

321
Easy pizza dinner that uses chicken and pesto for a great meal. If fontina is not available at your store, just substitute mozzarella.
By Lisa

Teena's Spicy Pesto Chicken and Pasta

479
A spicy chicken and pesto pasta dish that's easy to adjust to any heat level. I created it after eating a similar dish at a Santa Monica restaurant, and it's one of my favorites. Serve with additional grated Parmesan, if desired. As an option, it's delicious with creamy goat cheese stirred in at the end.

Colorful Chicken Pesto with Asparagus, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Peppers

36
Unique and fresh, easy to make and looks gourmet. Great to serve for company. Leftovers are great hot or cold.
By Lucia D

Gnocchi with Chicken, Pesto and Fresh Mozzarella

42
Quick recipe that can be made with prepared gnocchi and pesto, plus chicken breast and fresh mozzarella. Very easy; so easy, I'm sure it borders on a non-recipe. You're really just combining ingredients. You can also experiment with adding other ingredients, like mushrooms or veggies. Anything that needs to be cooked can probably be added at the chicken stage. I did not add any onions or garlic, because the pesto I used already had both, but if your pesto does not, you can add those with the oil as well.
By slocatelli
Inspiration and Ideas

Pesto Pasta with Chicken
1069
"I made this last week and my daughter is still raving about it! She took the leftovers home with her and told me it was even better the next day." – Karen J Purcell Powell
Teena's Spicy Pesto Chicken and Pasta
481
"My husband and I LOVE this dish. I only use about 75% of the pasta it calls for and I add a little extra chile paste." – Angela Miller
More Pesto Chicken Recipes

Grilled Pesto-Marinated Chicken

5
This moist and flavorful chicken is as easy as it is satisfying! Perfect with a green salad, rice, or pasta.
By SunnyDaysNora

Easy, Meaty Sheet Pan Meal

2
Follow this formula for a family-friendly weeknight meal. Using the variations here or whatever you have on hand, simply toss everything together on one 10x15-inch baking pan. Then let your oven do the work!
By Juliana Hale

Sheet Pan Chicken with Mozzarella, Pesto, and Broccoli

31
Easy one-dish chicken dinner baked on a sheet pan with broccoli and tomatoes.
By BMG

Pesto Chicken and Rice Bake

10
This is a comforting casserole which requires just a few ingredients and in less than an hour dinner will be ready. For little ones, it's best to chop the tenders into bite-sized pieces.
By thedailygourmet

Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

20
Prepared pesto is all you need to turn plain chicken and potatoes into a flavorful dinner. Serve with a side salad for a complete meal.
By France C

Creamy Pesto Chicken and Bow Ties

223
Use Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup, chicken breast, and bow tie pasta to make an easy one-dish meal with a creamy pesto sauce.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Chicken and Tortellini Pesto Skillet

10
A delicious chicken and tortellini pesto dinner that needs only one pan to create.

Bruschetta Chicken Casserole

6
This easy chicken casserole with fresh basil pesto, tomatoes, and mozzarella is reminiscent of bruschetta and cooks in one dish for easy cleanup!
By thedailygourmet

Baked Pesto Chicken Tenders

18
Using only four ingredients and a few minutes of your time, these homemade chicken tenders are perfect for those busy weeknights. Basil, along with other ingredients in pesto, has many health benefits, and these are baked instead of fried, making them an overall healthier choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Creamy PHILLY Pesto Chicken

165
Add a bit of cream cheese to purchased pesto for a spicy herb sauce that really dresses up sauteed chicken breasts.
By Allrecipes Member
Phenomenal Chicken and Pasta in Creamy Pesto Sauce

261
An extremely delicious meal: the crunch of pine nuts and the tang of sun-dried tomatoes combine with chicken and pasta in a heavenly pesto cream sauce. Be sure to taste and salt before serving, because depending on what kind of chicken broth you use, the dish may require no salt at all or may be extremely under-salted.
By GILL846

Grilled Pesto Chicken Kabobs

4
Pesto can sometimes be overpowering, but not in this recipe! Using it in a marinade adds the wonderful flavors of basil and garlic, without taking away from the natural flavors of the chicken and vegetables.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Slow Cooker Creamy Pesto Chicken and Pasta

4
Super-creamy and flavorful from pesto and grated Parmesan cheese, this chicken and pasta dish is made in a slow cooker and perfectly rich.
By Meretia

Baked Pesto Chicken

308
Great dish for entertaining. Not only is it easy but tasty.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

12
Tender chunks of chicken breast are cooked together with onion, zucchini, mushrooms, bell pepper, and pesto sauce for a flavorful sandwich filling that will satisfy a hungry crowd.
By Allrecipes

Easy Pesto Chicken Skillet

This is a tasty budget meal that incorporates a handful of ingredients found in your pantry. The key to this cooking properly is keeping the chicken and broccoli florets an even size. I highly recommend freshly prepared pesto.
By thedailygourmet

Italian Chicken Pesto with Spaghetti Squash

5
This is a great new paleo version of your favorite Italian recipe with spaghetti squash. I like to sprinkle a bit of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over mine.
By tclark23

Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

These oven-baked chicken breasts require minimal preparation and minimal ingredients. The result is a lovely stuffed chicken breast with incredible flavors.
By thedailygourmet

Prosciutto-Stuffed Baked Chicken Breasts with Pesto

2
Here is an easy way to dress up your chicken for a weeknight, or for company! Use prepared pesto, or make your own! Add some flavorful prosciutto and some smoked provolone, pop in the oven, and use your time to make the sides.
By Bibi

Chicken with Ginger Pesto

12
This is my version of a Chinese classic, Cold Ginger Chicken. I like to serve this with steamed jasmine rice and Japanese-style marinated cucumbers. It makes for a pretty presentation when sliced on bias and served with the bright green, fresh sauce drizzled all over it.
By Kelly Joy

Pesto Chicken Kabobs

7
Delicious, moist and flavorful. I prefer using homemade pesto, but store-bought will do if necessary. This is sure to become a family favorite! Serve with lemon wedges. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
By Christina
Brian's Chicken Sausage Pesto Pasta

5
A kid-friendly but still sophisticated pasta dish with chicken sausage. Can easily be modified to your liking. We used a mixture of pastas (penne, farfalle, rotini) because 2-year-old Brian mixed the boxes together!
By chadfink

Tuscan Chicken Simmer

13
A quick but flavorful dish is on the table in under half an hour when you use pesto and cream cheese to make a sauce for chicken breasts. Cherry tomatoes add color, and a 5-cheese blend adds extra flavor.
By Philadelphia
Balsamic-Glazed Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Pesto and Parmesan

4
Skinless chicken breasts stuffed with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic-balsamic vinegar glaze.
By TomOB
