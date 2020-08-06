Pesto Chicken Recipes

All the flavors of Italian pesto (fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, and garlic) in a simple creamy sauce. Also works well with thinly sliced pork tenderloin. Add a splash of milk or cream for a slightly thinner sauce. Serve over rice or pasta with extra Parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top.
A simple way to prepare chicken that looks like you spent a lot of time preparing. It can also be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until baked. Be sure to use a good quality pesto for best results. I like to serve it with pasta, but it is also nice sliced and served on a green salad.
A spicy chicken and pesto pasta dish that's easy to adjust to any heat level. I created it after eating a similar dish at a Santa Monica restaurant, and it's one of my favorites. Serve with additional grated Parmesan, if desired. As an option, it's delicious with creamy goat cheese stirred in at the end.
Quick recipe that can be made with prepared gnocchi and pesto, plus chicken breast and fresh mozzarella. Very easy; so easy, I'm sure it borders on a non-recipe. You're really just combining ingredients. You can also experiment with adding other ingredients, like mushrooms or veggies. Anything that needs to be cooked can probably be added at the chicken stage. I did not add any onions or garlic, because the pesto I used already had both, but if your pesto does not, you can add those with the oil as well.
Follow this formula for a family-friendly weeknight meal. Using the variations here or whatever you have on hand, simply toss everything together on one 10x15-inch baking pan. Then let your oven do the work!
Using only four ingredients and a few minutes of your time, these homemade chicken tenders are perfect for those busy weeknights. Basil, along with other ingredients in pesto, has many health benefits, and these are baked instead of fried, making them an overall healthier choice.
An extremely delicious meal: the crunch of pine nuts and the tang of sun-dried tomatoes combine with chicken and pasta in a heavenly pesto cream sauce. Be sure to taste and salt before serving, because depending on what kind of chicken broth you use, the dish may require no salt at all or may be extremely under-salted.
Pesto can sometimes be overpowering, but not in this recipe! Using it in a marinade adds the wonderful flavors of basil and garlic, without taking away from the natural flavors of the chicken and vegetables.
This is a tasty budget meal that incorporates a handful of ingredients found in your pantry. The key to this cooking properly is keeping the chicken and broccoli florets an even size. I highly recommend freshly prepared pesto.
Here is an easy way to dress up your chicken for a weeknight, or for company! Use prepared pesto, or make your own! Add some flavorful prosciutto and some smoked provolone, pop in the oven, and use your time to make the sides.
This is my version of a Chinese classic, Cold Ginger Chicken. I like to serve this with steamed jasmine rice and Japanese-style marinated cucumbers. It makes for a pretty presentation when sliced on bias and served with the bright green, fresh sauce drizzled all over it.
Delicious, moist and flavorful. I prefer using homemade pesto, but store-bought will do if necessary. This is sure to become a family favorite! Serve with lemon wedges. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
A kid-friendly but still sophisticated pasta dish with chicken sausage. Can easily be modified to your liking. We used a mixture of pastas (penne, farfalle, rotini) because 2-year-old Brian mixed the boxes together!
A quick but flavorful dish is on the table in under half an hour when you use pesto and cream cheese to make a sauce for chicken breasts. Cherry tomatoes add color, and a 5-cheese blend adds extra flavor.