Pesto Chicken Recipes

Gnocchi with Chicken, Pesto and Fresh Mozzarella

Rating: 4.5 stars 42

Quick recipe that can be made with prepared gnocchi and pesto, plus chicken breast and fresh mozzarella. Very easy; so easy, I'm sure it borders on a non-recipe. You're really just combining ingredients. You can also experiment with adding other ingredients, like mushrooms or veggies. Anything that needs to be cooked can probably be added at the chicken stage. I did not add any onions or garlic, because the pesto I used already had both, but if your pesto does not, you can add those with the oil as well.