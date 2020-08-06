Coleslaw Dressing Recipes

Find coleslaw dressing recipes that are perfect for bagged slaw mixes or your own shredded cabbage.

Community Picks

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

1895
Make creamy coleslaw in minutes with this 6-ingredient dressing.
By GarlicQueen

Jack Wilson's Slaw Dressing

28
This is my Dad's tangy slaw dressing with the bite of celery seeds.

Donna's Coleslaw Dressing

24
Creamy coleslaw dressing that is both tangy and sweet.
By DONNA2B

Coleslaw Dressing

My grandmother was from Germany and this was her mother's recipe.
By SILVANUS

Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

This recipe was inspired from the time that I lived in Key West while I was in the Air Force; will make enough for a bag of pre-shredded tri-colored coleslaw.
By Rick Willoughby

Creamy Coleslaw Dressing

20
Coleslaw is one of my all-time favorite foods if it has a nice, creamy dressing. After doing some research, making dozens of different dressings, and trying to find the flavor that I like, I came up with this dressing for coleslaw that became a hit. I'm always asked for this recipe. What surprised me was at a potluck when a culinary chef asked me for my recipe. He told me that it was one of the best he had ever tasted since he had left the southern part of the USA.
By rlt11_NMC

Simple Coleslaw Dressing

14
Covers about 1 medium-sized head of shredded cabbage. You can add shredded carrots and broccoli to the mix as well. You can substitute seasoned salt for the Creole seasoning, if desired.
By kyleruts

Coleslaw Dressing

70
This rich-tasting dressing with a hint of mustard is cooked on the stovetop, then chilled before using.

MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing

50
Better than that famous chicken restaurant chain, I promise. Mix together and pour over grated or diced cabbage. Keeps in the fridge for several weeks because of the vinegar.
By BWMCCLUNG

Easy Delicious Old Fashioned Coleslaw Dressing

41
This buttermilk and creamy salad dressing based recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes.
By David Turner

Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

8
This easy coleslaw dressing is made with Miracle Whip® and Catalina salad dressing.

Zinfandel Salad Or Slaw Dressing

9
This dressing is rich and creamy and goes very well with your favorite salad greens, and can also be used with your favorite cabbage coleslaw recipe as the dressing.
By MARBALET
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Does Salting Coleslaw Make It Watery?
Here's how to avoid soggy slaw for good.
How to Stop Your Homemade Salad Dressing from Separating
Once you learn the secrets to creating an emulsified dressing, you'll never go back to the old way.
How to Make Homemade Mayonnaise
Hot and Sweet Sesame Dressing
6

More Coleslaw Dressing Recipes

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

1895
Make creamy coleslaw in minutes with this 6-ingredient dressing.
By GarlicQueen

Creamy Coleslaw Dressing

20
Coleslaw is one of my all-time favorite foods if it has a nice, creamy dressing. After doing some research, making dozens of different dressings, and trying to find the flavor that I like, I came up with this dressing for coleslaw that became a hit. I'm always asked for this recipe. What surprised me was at a potluck when a culinary chef asked me for my recipe. He told me that it was one of the best he had ever tasted since he had left the southern part of the USA.
By rlt11_NMC

Simple Coleslaw Dressing

14
Covers about 1 medium-sized head of shredded cabbage. You can add shredded carrots and broccoli to the mix as well. You can substitute seasoned salt for the Creole seasoning, if desired.
By kyleruts

Donna's Coleslaw Dressing

24
Creamy coleslaw dressing that is both tangy and sweet.
By DONNA2B

Coleslaw Dressing

70
This rich-tasting dressing with a hint of mustard is cooked on the stovetop, then chilled before using.

MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing

50
Better than that famous chicken restaurant chain, I promise. Mix together and pour over grated or diced cabbage. Keeps in the fridge for several weeks because of the vinegar.
By BWMCCLUNG

Easy Delicious Old Fashioned Coleslaw Dressing

41
This buttermilk and creamy salad dressing based recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes.
By David Turner

Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

8
This easy coleslaw dressing is made with Miracle Whip® and Catalina salad dressing.

Zinfandel Salad Or Slaw Dressing

9
This dressing is rich and creamy and goes very well with your favorite salad greens, and can also be used with your favorite cabbage coleslaw recipe as the dressing.
By MARBALET

Jack Wilson's Slaw Dressing

28
This is my Dad's tangy slaw dressing with the bite of celery seeds.
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com