Coleslaw Dressing Recipes

Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing
This recipe was inspired from the time that I lived in Key West while I was in the Air Force; will make enough for a bag of pre-shredded tri-colored coleslaw.
Creamy Coleslaw Dressing
Coleslaw is one of my all-time favorite foods if it has a nice, creamy dressing. After doing some research, making dozens of different dressings, and trying to find the flavor that I like, I came up with this dressing for coleslaw that became a hit. I'm always asked for this recipe. What surprised me was at a potluck when a culinary chef asked me for my recipe. He told me that it was one of the best he had ever tasted since he had left the southern part of the USA.
Simple Coleslaw Dressing
Covers about 1 medium-sized head of shredded cabbage. You can add shredded carrots and broccoli to the mix as well. You can substitute seasoned salt for the Creole seasoning, if desired.
Coleslaw Dressing
This rich-tasting dressing with a hint of mustard is cooked on the stovetop, then chilled before using.
MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing
Better than that famous chicken restaurant chain, I promise. Mix together and pour over grated or diced cabbage. Keeps in the fridge for several weeks because of the vinegar.
Easy Delicious Old Fashioned Coleslaw Dressing
This buttermilk and creamy salad dressing based recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes.
Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing
This easy coleslaw dressing is made with Miracle Whip® and Catalina salad dressing.
Zinfandel Salad Or Slaw Dressing
This dressing is rich and creamy and goes very well with your favorite salad greens, and can also be used with your favorite cabbage coleslaw recipe as the dressing.