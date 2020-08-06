Halloween Appetizers and Snack Recipes

Find easy Halloween appetizer ideas, from spooky mummy toes and witches' fingers to ghoulish brain dips, plus healthy snacks like pumpkin seeds.

Ghoulishly Good Halloween Snack Mix

6
A sweet and salty snack mix that is perfect for Halloween!
By SunnyDaysNora

Zombie Eyes (Halloween Meatballs)

2
These are a must for your Halloween party! Not only are they fun, these meatballs are super-moist and flavorful. Use disposable forks for easy clean up.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mini Cheeseball Pumpkins with Caramelized Garlic

4
These look great on any Thanksgiving or Halloween table! Very fancy looking, but so easy to make. (Prep time includes chill time.)
By jowolf2

Baked Mummy Jalapeno Poppers

7
These baked Halloween jalapeno popper mummies are easy to make and taste delicious.
By barbara

Pretzel Broomstick

6
Yummy cute little snacks.
By medoDIYstuffs

Healthy Halloween Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

1
The red pepper gives this hummus a lovely orange color, perfect for Halloween. Serve with black corn chips.
By Kim Lehman

Witch Hat Dippers

A great snack for Halloween parties! Very versatile and easy to personalize for your own tastes. Serve them nice and hot with some dipping sauce, like Andrea's Marinara Sauce II.
By NomNomDelicious

Hot Dog Mummies

26
I made this meal for my grandma when I was a kid and it's super simple and a great idea for kids to make to start to learn how to cook!
By DessertQueen123

Halloween Shrimp Cocktail Brain

3
Realistic, creepy, AND yummy. Make it the day before your Halloween party so it has time to set. Serve with assorted crackers, baguette slices, cucumber slices, and celery sticks.
By Cammie

Severed-Finger Cheese Sticks

This would make quite an eye-catching appetizer tray for your upcoming Halloween party. Come on, what kid wouldn't think you were the coolest parent ever, if you made some of these? Be sure to tear the cheese sticks in half as irregularly as possible, as this really gives it that stomach-turning realism. You can use ketchup instead of hot sauce, if desired.
By Chef John

Spicy Deviled Eggs

93
I made these for a holiday party, and have been asked to make them over and over again ever since. I've been told they have a good unique flavor to them. Hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family!
By karlyz

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

806
Try this easy recipe for perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds with only 3 ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member
2
Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball
1397
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
1165

These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.

Dragon Eggs

15
A Halloween treat to serve at any Halloween party! You can use guacamole instead of salsa if desired.
By Capri Primerano

Easy 3-Ingredient Copycat Butterfinger®

3
Easiest no-bake dessert bar recipe you'll find! And only 3 ingredients! You'll never guess the secret ingredient. Break into pieces and store in the freezer!
By amandahouck85

Pumpkin Zeppole

22
As in virtually every other pumpkin dessert, I think using pure canned pumpkin will give you the best results--it has more concentrated flavor than freshly roasted pumpkin. These light, not-too-sweet Italian doughnuts were adapted from a recipe by my old friend, Jennifer Perillo. I usually toss these in cinnamon sugar when they're still slightly warm.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Dip

491
An excellent appetizer for the holidays! Serve with ginger snaps. MMMMM!
By SUE CASE

Savory Pumpkin Hummus

40
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
By Georgia J Llewellyn

Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

217
These pumpkin seeds are both sweet and spicy at the same time. They have much more flavor than any other pumpkin seeds.
By Theresa

Creepy Halloween Eyeballs

6
If you are looking for creepy Halloween food ideas, try these scary-looking eyeballs that actually taste delicious. You can use them as a cocktail garnish or serve in a bowl as a creepy snack for your kids.
By JuliettevanSon

Flayed Man Cheese Ball

95
Perfect for Halloween, or for serving guests at the Dreadfort.
By Tara

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice

398
This is a delicious unique variation of toasted pumpkin seeds. Easy to prepare and hard to mess up. Once you start eating them, you won't be able to stop!
By Jani

Halloween Eye of Newt

158
Bubble, bubble. Toil and trouble. This appetizer is commonly known and used but, I have put my own little twist on this recipe. It is deviled eggs made to look like the eyeballs of a lizard. It a hit with the kids at my Halloween party. Watch them get eaten up at your party!
By ANGELA O

Whipped Pumpkin Dip

29
Fluffy and creamy pumpkin dip that goes great with graham crackers and ginger snaps.
By Cynthia Moinet

Savory Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

309
Pumpkin seeds that are crunchy and full of fall flavor. Very popular.
By CRYSTAL10

Spiced Maple Pumpkin Seeds

38
Roasted seeds that don't splinter as much and have a deep rich flavor. A great snack!
By ekgjester

PHILADELPHIA Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

130
Impress your guest with this marbled cheesecake that's surprisingly easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds

72
Excellent Halloween treat. All ingredients are approximate and may be adjusted to individual taste. Serve immediately while warm or later after cooling.
By GMW

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

80
This is what you can do with all those seeds after the Jack O' Lantern is carved! Any seasoning will work in place of salt. Try Cajun!
By ONEMINA

Cajun Spiced Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

17
Double or triple this roasted pumpkin seed recipe depending on how many cups of seeds you have. One large pumpkin will generally yield 1 cup or pumpkin seeds, and smaller pie pumpkins will yield about the same amount. Toss a salad with these seeds, sprinkle over a chicken dish, or serve as a snack.
By ausableflyfisherman

Bat Wings

39
I take bat wings to Halloween parties, angel wings to Christmas parties, and so on. They are just fab and easy with only 3 ingredients. My boyfriend loves to tweak this recipe. However, I just love this simple basic recipe and I hope you do, too. It's better if you can marinate this overnight. I put it in gallon sealable bag and keep in refrigerator then pour in pan the next day.
By Antonia

Lit'l Smokies® Mummy Dogs

113
For your next Halloween party, create spooky mummy dogs with strips of crescent dough for the bandages and tasty Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® for the mummies.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand
