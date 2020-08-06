Halloween Appetizers and Snack Recipes

This would make quite an eye-catching appetizer tray for your upcoming Halloween party. Come on, what kid wouldn't think you were the coolest parent ever, if you made some of these? Be sure to tear the cheese sticks in half as irregularly as possible, as this really gives it that stomach-turning realism. You can use ketchup instead of hot sauce, if desired.
I made these for a holiday party, and have been asked to make them over and over again ever since. I've been told they have a good unique flavor to them. Hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family!
As in virtually every other pumpkin dessert, I think using pure canned pumpkin will give you the best results--it has more concentrated flavor than freshly roasted pumpkin. These light, not-too-sweet Italian doughnuts were adapted from a recipe by my old friend, Jennifer Perillo. I usually toss these in cinnamon sugar when they're still slightly warm.
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
If you are looking for creepy Halloween food ideas, try these scary-looking eyeballs that actually taste delicious. You can use them as a cocktail garnish or serve in a bowl as a creepy snack for your kids.
Bubble, bubble. Toil and trouble. This appetizer is commonly known and used but, I have put my own little twist on this recipe. It is deviled eggs made to look like the eyeballs of a lizard. It a hit with the kids at my Halloween party. Watch them get eaten up at your party!
Double or triple this roasted pumpkin seed recipe depending on how many cups of seeds you have. One large pumpkin will generally yield 1 cup or pumpkin seeds, and smaller pie pumpkins will yield about the same amount. Toss a salad with these seeds, sprinkle over a chicken dish, or serve as a snack.
I take bat wings to Halloween parties, angel wings to Christmas parties, and so on. They are just fab and easy with only 3 ingredients. My boyfriend loves to tweak this recipe. However, I just love this simple basic recipe and I hope you do, too. It's better if you can marinate this overnight. I put it in gallon sealable bag and keep in refrigerator then pour in pan the next day.