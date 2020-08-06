Frozen Vegetable Recipes

Five ingredients and five minutes is all you need to make this easy and nutritious summer salad! If you have extra time, you can use 4 ears of fresh corn, cooked and shucked, instead of the frozen corn. You can vary the amount of basil, olive oil, and apple cider vinegar to your taste.
I have made dog food ever since my dogs were puppies - 4 years now! They are very healthy and have never had any problems. You can also add it to their kibble. They love it! My dogs are large breed so they get 2 cups in the a.m. and p.m.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.
This is a classic corn chowder with a kick. My family likes a little spice, and this sure does it. Of course, you can make it without the spicy stuff and still get a really good chowder. Play with the flavors and create your own version.
This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years. We've always used the maple flavored pork sausage but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy. It's got the perfect taste with lots of cheese. Yum! Be sure to use a baking dish that is deep enough to cover with aluminum foil.
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.
This cheesy broccoli chicken is the perfect comfort food on a cold day. By buying thin-sliced chicken cutlets, you save yourself the work of slicing them yourself, however feel free to cut regular-sized chicken breasts if you prefer. Slice in half horizontally, then pound thin to about a 1/4-inch thickness. Feel free to change up the flavor of The Laughing Cow® cheese for variety.
This soup is a traditional vegetable soup with a little extra. I added homemade dumplings like my mom use to make for me. She made her soup with all the leftover vegetables in the refrigerator and then added dumplings. Good vegetarian soup without the meat.
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!