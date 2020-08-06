Frozen Vegetable Recipes

What is more convenient than frozen vegetables? Browse more than 780 trusted frozen vegetable recipes, from soups to side dishes, with ratings, reviews, and preparation tips.

Staff Picks

Cheesy Creamed Spinach

458
This is a recipe for a delicious and cheesy creamed spinach. It's easy and tastes much better than any store bought or frozen versions. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was great!
By BREN3205

Potato Bacon Corn Chowder

18
This recipe is mine that I have worked on for a few years. People love it. This is a great recipe to enjoy with a nice sourdough bread.
By Jon Brown

Mamacita's Mexican Rice

71
My mother-in-law gave me this basic Mexican rice recipe that I've updated. Here it is.
By Armi

Lemon-Parmesan Chicken and Rice Bowl

62
A quick and delicious meal that is healthy and the family will love it. Cheesy, lemony, crunchy!
By Teyonna Mason

Tomato, Basil, and Corn Salad with Apple Cider Dressing

4
Five ingredients and five minutes is all you need to make this easy and nutritious summer salad! If you have extra time, you can use 4 ears of fresh corn, cooked and shucked, instead of the frozen corn. You can vary the amount of basil, olive oil, and apple cider vinegar to your taste.
By Josephine Franchino Twohy

Swiss Vegetable Medley

133
Great dish when you are tired of the same old thing. I always get asked for the recipe if I bring it to a potluck. I usually use the frozen bag of mixed broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
By TTAYLOR239

Sweet Corn Cake

742
A Mexican sweet corn cake with a spoon bread consistency.
By Lee Ann Clarke

How to Roast Frozen Vegetables 
This is the best way to roast frozen vegetables without thawing.
By Melanie Fincher

Cheesy Vegetable Lasagna

212
A rich, cheesy lasagna loaded with vegetables. You could also omit all veggies except broccoli for a broccoli lasagna.
By Rachel

Homemade Dog Food

242
I have made dog food ever since my dogs were puppies - 4 years now! They are very healthy and have never had any problems. You can also add it to their kibble. They love it! My dogs are large breed so they get 2 cups in the a.m. and p.m.
By redgirl

Mexican Bean Salad

2705
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Chef John's Succotash

40
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup
"So flavorful, and the family loved it! When I added the frozen mixed veggies, I also threw in some fresh minced parsley. Will make again for sure." – Jennifer Fulk
Italian Peas
"Wonderful! I sauteed the onions, then added the garlic, then turned off the burner. When dinner was almost ready, I added the peas and heated through." – Noni
Recipes That Start With Frozen Spinach
Top-Rated Recipes that Start with Frozen Vegetables
Frozen Cauliflower is Your Friend
A Dozen Frozen Green Bean Dinner Recipes
Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli
6

With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.

More Frozen Vegetable Recipes

By Claire M

Classic Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

97
This is a classic corn chowder with a kick. My family likes a little spice, and this sure does it. Of course, you can make it without the spicy stuff and still get a really good chowder. Play with the flavors and create your own version.
By Michelle Kline

Easy Baked Tilapia

1222
Just 35 minutes and six simple ingredients are all you need for this top-rated, flavorful baked tilapia recipe.
By F_Gory

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1361
Slow cooker, hearty, easy. Serve with a hearty bread, and enjoy.
By MARGOC

Easy Quiche

986
This is an easy mix-it-up-in-one-bowl-and-cook recipe. I make it for every brunch I attend. You may substitute chopped spinach for the broccoli if you wish.
By MISHY

Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Vegetables

339
I dreamt up this recipe on my way home from work one night to use the ingredients I had on hand. It's a great comfort food for chilly winter evenings!
By JENTOP

Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew

1130
This is a great meal for busy families! It's hearty and easy. Kids love it, too! Serve over split buttermilk biscuits.
By GourmetSoy

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

681
This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years. We've always used the maple flavored pork sausage but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy. It's got the perfect taste with lots of cheese. Yum! Be sure to use a baking dish that is deep enough to cover with aluminum foil.
By MELISSAKOVACS07

Sheet Pan Turkey Chili with Cornbread "Dumplings"

4
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.
By Kim

Bacon-Wrapped Tater Tots®

9
This recipe found me about a year ago and I have absolutely loved it ever since! Given its ingredients I was surprised to find it seems to be a hit no matter where it's served.
By pinklady

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

10
This cheesy broccoli chicken is the perfect comfort food on a cold day. By buying thin-sliced chicken cutlets, you save yourself the work of slicing them yourself, however feel free to cut regular-sized chicken breasts if you prefer. Slice in half horizontally, then pound thin to about a 1/4-inch thickness. Feel free to change up the flavor of The Laughing Cow® cheese for variety.
By France C

Chicken Tortilla Soup V

2351
An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.
By Betty

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1910
This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.
By Jen

Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup

30
This soup is a traditional vegetable soup with a little extra. I added homemade dumplings like my mom use to make for me. She made her soup with all the leftover vegetables in the refrigerator and then added dumplings. Good vegetarian soup without the meat.
By susanmac

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

147
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
By Grete

Silver's Savory Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

221
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!
By SILVER SHADOWWOLF

Cowboy Caviar

259
Black beans absorb other flavors superbly, so try to leave this for at least 20 minutes before serving to allow the different flavors to blend together.
By Ben S.

Hamburger Soup I

470
A wonderful mix of vegetables and ground beef . . . great with homemade bread!
By akhowell

Southwestern Egg Rolls

1580
These aren't traditional egg rolls! Small flour tortillas are stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern-style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown.
By Jackie Smith

Easy Slow Cooker Santa Fe Chicken

37
Get a taste of the American southwest from your slow cooker with this recipe featuring chicken, diced tomatoes with green chiles, corn, and cilantro.
By Michelle Handrahan Henschell

Chicken Pot Pie III

604
A hot hearty chicken pot pie that is easy to fix.
By Leslie Brown

Maryland Crab Soup

176
The is the real stuff. Genuine Maryland crab soup, direct from the Chesapeake Bay area.
By Cindy Chaney

Stir-Fried Rice

113
Fried rice in 15 minutes! Cook Minute® Rice with chicken broth, stir-fry vegetables, soy sauce and egg. You'll feel good about serving your family this low- calorie, low-fat dish.
By Minute Rice
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

145
A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD
