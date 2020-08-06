Vegan Dessert Recipes

The best thing about going vegan? The desserts! Start with chocolate treats and work your way from there.

Staff Picks

Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding

Rating: 4.43 stars
213
This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.
By Kathleen Amos-Robel

7 Vegan Sugar Cookies to Make Again and Again

Butter and eggs? Who needs 'em?! Everything that goes into these sugar cookies is completely vegan-friendly.
By Corey Williams

Orange Vegan Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
66
No eggs or milk on hand? This moist cake is great whether or not you're vegan.
By Stephanie

8 Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies That'll Make You Feel Warm and Cozy

There are few things in life more comforting than a warm, fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookie.
By Corey Williams

Whipped Coconut Cream (Vegan Whipped Cream)

Rating: 4.17 stars
47
Here in the Northwest many friends are a) vegan b) avoiding dairy c) lactose-intolerant or d) all of the above. This recipe makes sure they don't miss out on one of the best parts of dessert: whipped cream! Keep a can or two of coconut milk in your fridge so that you're always ready to make this recipe! Variations on this basic version abound: add citrus zest, matcha (green tea) powder, cocoa, almond extract, pumpkin pie spice, mmm...! Plan ahead, because the coconut milk needs to chill overnight.
By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Oatmeal Chia Seed Cookies

Rating: 4.59 stars
39
An easy way to incorporate chia seeds, these delicious cookies contain no eggs or butter and are easy to make. Cookies will be soft; allow them to cool completely.
By Island Girl

Vegan Rose Meringues

Rating: 5 stars
4
Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.
By likeatcake

Vegan Carrot Cake

Rating: 3.74 stars
23
This is a luscious carrot cake, free of any animal products! Follow up with my vegan 'cream cheese' frosting recipe!
By cris ryan

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
959
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Angel

Chia Coconut Pudding with Coconut Milk

Rating: 4.77 stars
57
Chia seeds make great desserts and are high in omega-3s. This recipe is a healthy alternative to processed desserts. It uses agave (or stevia if you prefer) as a sweetener instead of sugar. Stir again before serving and top with fresh fruit and another dash of cinnamon or spices.
By Donna Kim

Tofu Cheesecake

Rating: 4.18 stars
56
A vegan alternative to cheesecake. Very creamy and smooth. Top with fresh fruit, if desired.
By Skinnychef86

Vegan Basic Vanilla Cake

Rating: 4.42 stars
102
This is a dense, yet somewhat spongy basic vegan cake. It can be topped with a basic vegan chocolate or vegan vanilla buttercream frosting. A nice, easy, basic, homemade favorite that doesn't taste like a box mix AND can be used as a tasty vegan birthday cake! Cool completely before topping with your favorite vegan buttercream frosting.
By Christine
Inspiration and Ideas

25 Vegan Cookies to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Here are a few of our favorite recipes for warm and indulgent vegan cookies.
Vegan Cupcakes
Rating: Unrated
466
"I truly think this is, hands-down, the best recipe for a white base vegan cupcake! They get rave reviews for a reason!" – bakelove1235
Mint-Chip Coconut Milk Ice Cream
Rating: Unrated
8
Cooking with Aquafaba
Decadent Vegan Desserts Even Non-Vegans Will Love
Vegan Pudding Recipes That Don't Taste Plant-Based

Chocolate Almond Fudge

Rating: 4.4 stars
5

Rich chocolate flavor in a creamy fudge enhanced by the crunchy, nutty flavor of almonds. Add this to a holiday dessert table for rave reviews.

More Vegan Dessert Recipes

Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
Try these quick and easy vegan gingerbread cookies, made with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and molasses; just in time for vegan Christmas baking!
By Fioa

Chef John's Christmas Miracle Fudge

Rating: 4.67 stars
43
It's appropriate to call this Miracle Fudge because of how it's made. This is 100% vegan, is absolutely delicious, and will make a beautiful holiday gift.
By Chef John

Simple and Amazing Peanut Butter-Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.7 stars
23
This is such an easy recipe to throw together with a few ingredients. It always gets rave reviews. The recipe uses peanut butter, but you can substitute any nut butter or sunflower seed butter. A favorite of mine is to use hazelnut butter. Slice into triangles and top with some whipped cream (I use chilled coconut milk) and orange zest.
By Ljubomir

Vegan Meringues

Rating: 4.37 stars
27
These vegan meringues use the liquid from a tin of chickpeas as the substitute for egg whites - genius! Use these vegan meringues wherever you would use egg white meringue such as summer fruit pavlova and Eton mess.
By ritaturner

Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel

Rating: 4.69 stars
98
With this easy-to-follow recipe, orange and lemon peel become an elegant--yet still a bit tart--sugared confection.
By Brenda Ward

Skillet Cherry Cobbler (Gluten-Free)

If you've been craving something sweet this Valentine's Day, this gluten-free cherry cobbler is the perfect dessert.
By TheSaltyCooker

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Rating: 4.34 stars
192
Saw this at the market the other day. The ingredients were simple and it looked delicious! Many substitutes abound (liquid, sweetener, spices). Vary amounts to taste!
By ki8deslr

Candied Apples II

Rating: 4.16 stars
164
Apples with a hard candy coating, like you can get at fairs.
By JONAR

Vegan Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

These delicious pistachio cookies are topped with a sweet, rose water-flavored icing-you'd never believe they were vegan and gluten free!
By Happy as a Yam

Egg-free Brownies

Rating: 3.91 stars
187
These yummy brownies can be made vegan, just use margarine in place of butter.
By Bridget Brooke-meer

Blackberry Compote

Rating: 5 stars
7
This simple blackberry compote has the consistency of a chunky fruit syrup and is perfect on a variety of foods, such as ice cream, crepes, yogurt, oatmeal, and ricotta toast. It's a great way to use up fresh berries. Feel free to mash the berries with a fork or potato masher for a smoother consistency. The longer you simmer the compote, the more concentrated the flavors become.
By France C

Maritime War Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
By Linda S.

No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.05 stars
166
These are so yummy, you'd never guess they were vegan!
By Rachel

Healthy Banana Cookies

Rating: 3.97 stars
1308
These cookies are nutritious, as well as delicious.
By K.Gailbrath

Strawberries with Balsamic Vinegar

Rating: 4.55 stars
323
This is a unique, gourmet way to serve this fantastic summer fruit! The balsamic vinegar brings out the berries' beautiful color and truly enhances their flavor. Great served with a simple pound cake, over vanilla ice cream, or simply by themselves.
By HOOLIE

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
These are yummy, kid-friendly, vegan chocolate chip cookies! Add in any other mix-ins of your choosing. Remember, the texture of the cookies will be different from regular baked goods because of the lack of dairy and eggs. The dough may be a little crumbly, but just smoosh it together and it will work fine!
By avarmenio

Homemade Marshmallows II

Rating: 2.38 stars
72
These are delicious homemade marshmallows. If you wish, add a few drops of food coloring with the vanilla.
By Barb Gretsch

Pangiallo laziale (Italian Christmas Cakes)

Pangiallo is a traditional Italian Christmas cake, originally from Rome. Dried fruits and nuts are mixed with oil, wine, and flour to create a humble yet tasty treat that is vegan to boot! Wrap in cellophane or Christmas paper and give as gifts to friends and family.
By lacucinadinadia

Walnut Date Balls

Rating: 4.83 stars
12
Love these as a snack or dessert! There's no added sugar. You can press them into a 9x9-inch pan and cut into bars, if you prefer.
By Katyadan

Christmas Tree Fruit Platter

Here's a festive way to serve fruit at your next holiday get-together! Do not prepare too far in advance of your party, or the fruit will dry out. You can mix up any leftover or scrap fruit to make a beautiful salad to serve alongside this Christmas tree fruit platter.
By Kim

Orange-Cranberry Bundt® Cake

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
A mixture of applesauce and coconut oil creates a light, moist crumb that mimics the buttery texture you'd expect in any good Bundt Cake--no one will realize this one's vegan.
By isachandra

Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cookies

Rating: 4.36 stars
28
These rich, soft fudge cookies are easy and quick to make.
By cjbentley

Easy Roasted Almond Cookies

Rating: 4.67 stars
24
I like to draw a heart on them for special occasions. Every time I make these cookies, I have to smile because the ingredients are simple, without the typical eggs, oil, or wheat -- yet so yummy!
By Lynn

Coconut Date Bars

Rating: 4.65 stars
68
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
By Lacy Wilson
