Vegan Dessert Recipes

Here in the Northwest many friends are a) vegan b) avoiding dairy c) lactose-intolerant or d) all of the above. This recipe makes sure they don't miss out on one of the best parts of dessert: whipped cream! Keep a can or two of coconut milk in your fridge so that you're always ready to make this recipe! Variations on this basic version abound: add citrus zest, matcha (green tea) powder, cocoa, almond extract, pumpkin pie spice, mmm...! Plan ahead, because the coconut milk needs to chill overnight.
Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.
Chia seeds make great desserts and are high in omega-3s. This recipe is a healthy alternative to processed desserts. It uses agave (or stevia if you prefer) as a sweetener instead of sugar. Stir again before serving and top with fresh fruit and another dash of cinnamon or spices.
This is a dense, yet somewhat spongy basic vegan cake. It can be topped with a basic vegan chocolate or vegan vanilla buttercream frosting. A nice, easy, basic, homemade favorite that doesn't taste like a box mix AND can be used as a tasty vegan birthday cake! Cool completely before topping with your favorite vegan buttercream frosting.
This is such an easy recipe to throw together with a few ingredients. It always gets rave reviews. The recipe uses peanut butter, but you can substitute any nut butter or sunflower seed butter. A favorite of mine is to use hazelnut butter. Slice into triangles and top with some whipped cream (I use chilled coconut milk) and orange zest.
These vegan meringues use the liquid from a tin of chickpeas as the substitute for egg whites - genius! Use these vegan meringues wherever you would use egg white meringue such as summer fruit pavlova and Eton mess.
This simple blackberry compote has the consistency of a chunky fruit syrup and is perfect on a variety of foods, such as ice cream, crepes, yogurt, oatmeal, and ricotta toast. It's a great way to use up fresh berries. Feel free to mash the berries with a fork or potato masher for a smoother consistency. The longer you simmer the compote, the more concentrated the flavors become.
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
This is a unique, gourmet way to serve this fantastic summer fruit! The balsamic vinegar brings out the berries' beautiful color and truly enhances their flavor. Great served with a simple pound cake, over vanilla ice cream, or simply by themselves.
These are yummy, kid-friendly, vegan chocolate chip cookies! Add in any other mix-ins of your choosing. Remember, the texture of the cookies will be different from regular baked goods because of the lack of dairy and eggs. The dough may be a little crumbly, but just smoosh it together and it will work fine!
Pangiallo is a traditional Italian Christmas cake, originally from Rome. Dried fruits and nuts are mixed with oil, wine, and flour to create a humble yet tasty treat that is vegan to boot! Wrap in cellophane or Christmas paper and give as gifts to friends and family.
Here's a festive way to serve fruit at your next holiday get-together! Do not prepare too far in advance of your party, or the fruit will dry out. You can mix up any leftover or scrap fruit to make a beautiful salad to serve alongside this Christmas tree fruit platter.
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.