Community Picks Firecracker Grilled Salmon
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Canadian Flag Cake
"Celebrate Canada Day with a flag cake! This will feed a crowd! Serve with extra sliced strawberries if desired." – WestCoastMom
Bumbleberry Pie II
I have made these pies for many years and always get great results and reviews! These pies are not too sweet, and the fresh fruit taste really shines!
Teriyaki Marinade
Marinate chicken, steaks, or other favorite meats in this marinade for at least 2 hours before grilling. Enjoy!
By Mary Savard Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS Broccoli Buffet Salad
This is a great salad to pack for lunch at work, or to take to family gatherings. Try adding a bit of crumbled, cooked bacon for variety!
Burger or Hot Dog Buns
This recipe can be used to make either hamburger buns or hot dog buns. My husband says they are 'top of the line.' Nice and soft.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Summer Grilling Menus for Canada Day and All Summer Long
Make the perfect matches with full grilling menus that go together like sun, sea, sand.
Our 22 Best Ever Summer Side Dishes
Dig into the best side dishes of the summer and discover tantalizing flavors along the way.
closeup of a whipped cream-topped glass mug of hot cocoa dusted with cinnamon Whipped Cream
This recipe shows how to make basic whipped cream. For best results, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold.
More Canada Day Recipes Chef John's Best Burger Recipes
With these grill-ready recipes, Chef John puts his unique twist on the steak burger, gives meatloaf a makeover, takes teriyaki to new heights, works his loco moco magic, and much more. You'll also get recipes for his incredible homemade hamburger buns and classic burger condiments!
By Carl Hanson Mexican Bean Salad
A delicious, colorful three-bean salad with south-of-the-border flavor.
By Allrecipes Member Italian Confetti Pasta Salad
This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.
By Allrecipes Member Spinach and Strawberry Salad
My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.
Good for You Greek Salad
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Allrecipes Member Basic Corn Muffins
Homemade corn muffins that can be dressed up with whatever add-ins you like!
Old-Fashioned Pancakes
Anybody can add water to a boxed pancake mix, but you're better than that! These pancakes are not too thick, not too thin, but tender, light, buttery, and delicious.
Grandma's Cucumber and Onion Salad
Both of my grandmothers made this salad every summer when their gardens produced baskets of cucumbers. It's a cool, fresh side dish for any meal. One of my grandmas omitted the green pepper and the celery seed. She also put ice in it to chill it quickly and cut the vinegar taste.
Teriyaki Marinade
Sweet and savory marinade ready in minutes and great for grilling meat.
By Allrecipes Member Delicious and Easy Corn on the Cob
I learned this recipe from a shopper in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, when I was young. I have used this for 40 years, and it has never failed to produce the most wonderful corn on the cob.
Gramma's Date Squares
Delicious date bars with chewy oatmeal crust that the whole family loves.
By Allrecipes Member Caesar Salad Supreme
The dressing in this Caesar salad has the perfect balance of ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member Steak Tip Marinade
It took many experiments for this one. I have finally perfected a marinade that will make your mouth thirst for more.
Ramen Coleslaw
This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.
By Allrecipes Member Five Minute Ice Cream
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
Alyson's Broccoli Salad
Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!
By JJOHN32 Real French Crepes
I am a French Canadian from Montreal, this recipe is one of the first ones that I learned as a child growing up and can either be served traditional style with REAL maple syrup on top or cold with ice cream rolled into it and chocolate syrup on top as a dessert.
By SAMMYSAM Strawberry Trifle
This is a very light dessert recipe from my friend, Ellen. It is so easy to make and is the perfect ending to a heavy meal.
Cucumbers in Sour Cream
This is a yummy side dish that we always have on Thanksgiving but it's great in the summer as well. The mixture will be soupy; it's supposed to be that way.
