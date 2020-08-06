Canada Day Recipes

Celebrate Canada Day with recipes for early summer grilling, fruit desserts, and portable appetizers.

Community Picks

Firecracker Grilled Salmon

1357
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member

Canadian Flag Cake

12
"Celebrate Canada Day with a flag cake! This will feed a crowd! Serve with extra sliced strawberries if desired." – WestCoastMom
By WestCoastMom

Grilled Corn on the Cob

546
Grilled corn on the cob is the perfect addition to every summer barbecue.
By SUETEITSMA

Bumbleberry Pie II

108
I have made these pies for many years and always get great results and reviews! These pies are not too sweet, and the fresh fruit taste really shines!
By TEDDYMOM1

16 Ways to Make the Best Strawberry Shortcake

There's more than one way to make delicious strawberry shortcake. Get 16 of our favorite strawberry shortcake variations.
By Vanessa Greaves

Teriyaki Marinade

291
Marinate chicken, steaks, or other favorite meats in this marinade for at least 2 hours before grilling. Enjoy!
By Mary Savard

13 Quick and Easy Barbeque Side Dishes

No-fuss ingredients and minimal prep time mean more time for enjoying the season.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs

574
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS

Classic Macaroni Salad

2711
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

30 Easy Camping Meals to Make Campfire Cooking a Breeze

Don't let complicated cooking get in the way of your camping vacation. Instead use one of these easy camping recipes.
By Hayley Sugg

Broccoli Buffet Salad

55
This is a great salad to pack for lunch at work, or to take to family gatherings. Try adding a bit of crumbled, cooked bacon for variety!
By kelcampbell

Burger or Hot Dog Buns

1062
This recipe can be used to make either hamburger buns or hot dog buns. My husband says they are 'top of the line.' Nice and soft.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Summer Grilling Menus for Canada Day and All Summer Long
Make the perfect matches with full grilling menus that go together like sun, sea, sand.
Our 22 Best Ever Summer Side Dishes
Dig into the best side dishes of the summer and discover tantalizing flavors along the way.
Classic Canadian Caesar
29
Sunshine Coast-Style Nanaimo Bars
6
Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake
157
West Coast Trail Cookies
74
Whipped Cream
1183

This recipe shows how to make basic whipped cream. For best results, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold.

More Canada Day Recipes

Chef John's Best Burger Recipes

With these grill-ready recipes, Chef John puts his unique twist on the steak burger, gives meatloaf a makeover, takes teriyaki to new heights, works his loco moco magic, and much more. You'll also get recipes for his incredible homemade hamburger buns and classic burger condiments!
By Carl Hanson

Mexican Bean Salad

2743
A delicious, colorful three-bean salad with south-of-the-border flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

424
This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

1786
My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.
By JerJer

Good for You Greek Salad

674
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

1568
Lots of cheese and a crunchy cornflake topping make this pure comfort!
By CMANSKY

The Best Potato Salad

942
Really good potato salad that is best served cold.
By cheftini

Basic Corn Muffins

852
Homemade corn muffins that can be dressed up with whatever add-ins you like!
By Doug Matthews

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

460
Brussels sprouts and bacon are oven-roasted for a smoky, caramelized dish.
By stefychefy

Old-Fashioned Pancakes

1045
Anybody can add water to a boxed pancake mix, but you're better than that! These pancakes are not too thick, not too thin, but tender, light, buttery, and delicious.
By Chef John

Grandma's Cucumber and Onion Salad

50
Both of my grandmothers made this salad every summer when their gardens produced baskets of cucumbers. It's a cool, fresh side dish for any meal. One of my grandmas omitted the green pepper and the celery seed. She also put ice in it to chill it quickly and cut the vinegar taste.
By KBOVER

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4521
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Delicious and Easy Corn on the Cob

98
I learned this recipe from a shopper in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, when I was young. I have used this for 40 years, and it has never failed to produce the most wonderful corn on the cob.
By caquilter

Gramma's Date Squares

452
Delicious date bars with chewy oatmeal crust that the whole family loves.
By Allrecipes Member

Caesar Salad Supreme

1876
The dressing in this Caesar salad has the perfect balance of ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member

Steak Tip Marinade

552
It took many experiments for this one. I have finally perfected a marinade that will make your mouth thirst for more.
By DOMENICI

Ramen Coleslaw

680
This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.
By Allrecipes Member

Five Minute Ice Cream

608
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
By Pamela Euless-Barker

Alyson's Broccoli Salad

1729
Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!
By JJOHN32

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

252
A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Real French Crepes

130
I am a French Canadian from Montreal, this recipe is one of the first ones that I learned as a child growing up and can either be served traditional style with REAL maple syrup on top or cold with ice cream rolled into it and chocolate syrup on top as a dessert.
By SAMMYSAM

Strawberry Trifle

534
This is a very light dessert recipe from my friend, Ellen. It is so easy to make and is the perfect ending to a heavy meal.
By prissycat

Cucumbers in Sour Cream

123
This is a yummy side dish that we always have on Thanksgiving but it's great in the summer as well. The mixture will be soupy; it's supposed to be that way.
By TARAWVU
