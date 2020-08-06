Potluck Main Dish Recipes

Looking for potluck main dish recipes? Allrecipes has more than 150 trusted potluck main dish recipes complete with videos, ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

3013
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Hot Tamale Pie

594
While this tamale pie has very little to do with its south-of-the-border namesake, it's a really delicious recipe all the same.
By Chef John

Baked Ziti with Sausage

1014
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
By Ashley

Easy Lasagna I

564
A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.
By Allrecipes Member

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1061
This is a delicious twist to broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole, and is VERY easy to make. You can also cut this in half. I use the 1 can cream of mushroom soup when I make half. You can also leave out the onion. It just gives it a little added flavor, but is still very good without it.
By Heather

Baked Spaghetti

1407
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
By CALLIKO

Sloppy Joes II

7650
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member

Firehouse Chili and Cornbread Casserole

42
Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust. The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili.
By Chef John

Corn Dog Casserole

289
This is a very quick, easy and delicious recipe. I also serve it with mustard on the side.
By Kathe

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

3
The classic taste of a Caesar salad served as a chicken and penne pasta salad.
By Allrecipes Member
Slider-Style Mini Burgers

1007
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

Calico Bean Casserole

361
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Allrecipes Member
No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

659
Layers of thinly sliced zucchini, homemade meat sauce, and 3 cheeses — yum!
By Jill Welch

No Fuss Shredded Beef Tacos

68
This recipe was created for a Cinco De Mayo work potluck taco bar that was a big hit. The coffee in the recipe adds a hint of smokiness and assists with tenderizing the meat as it cooks. Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite toppings. For less heat, omit jalapenos.
By rknotthere

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

74
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
By RCHEISS

Sweet and Savory Garlic Noodles

4
Sweet, salty, savory, and addicting noodle dish. Kid-friendly and great for potlucks.
By FrankandTina Holmes

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1688
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth

Chef John's Meatless Meatballs

549
I made this recipe to celebrate Earth Day. Thanks to a thorough browning, mushrooms provide more than enough savoriness. The garlic, cheese, and parsley do the rest. What really blew me away was how close the texture was to actual meatballs. They are officially approved for use on spaghetti!
By Chef John

Spaghetti Pizza I

289
This is a recipe from my children's preschool. The children love it!
By Allrecipes Member

Betty's 3-Bean Hot Dish (a la Minnesota)

18
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
By MrsWifeyMommy

Baked Coconut Shrimp

760
This crunchy coconut shrimp is baked instead of fried, and so easy! Great for dinner or as an appetizer. I serve with orange marmalade for dipping.
By girlbob

Baked Ziti IV

1250
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN

Breakfast Strata

60
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
By Robynnsmom

Slow Cooker Enchiladas

930
An old Mexican classic with a new twist. Anytime we have a potluck, I am asked to bring these. Can be made with chicken or beef.
By AIMS312

Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

40
This simple slow cooker pulled pork recipe is big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's® RedHot® Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
By Emilycimino

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

149
Loaded with vegetables, this delicious stir-fry can be made with chicken breast or lean pork.
By Allrecipes Member

Spaghetti Pie II

492
An easy baked pasta dish. Great for potluck dinners. Freezes well.
By Allrecipes Member

Yummy Tater Tot Casserole

122
My friends demand that I bring this version of hash brown casserole to every potluck! Make sure to use McCain® Tasti Taters instead of regular hash browns!
By jana michelle

Enchilada Casserole III

521
This is a layered casserole that is always a favorite with my husband and kids. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad, it is sure to please everyone.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

99
This is a lighter twist on a delicious breakfast casserole for the carb-conscious and the vegetarians! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight and serve the next day!
By Zafah7

Chicken Noodle Salad

15
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
By Chef John

Pepperoni Pizza Casserole

77
A cheesy casserole with all of your favorite pizza toppings. I like to serve this with a salad and garlic bread. The leftovers are great. I have prepared this in advance and then taken it to potlucks in a slow cooker the next day.
By tburton1219

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

90
Not authentically Mexican in the slightest, but holy buckets are they good! Great way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.
By krimille

13 Potluck Dishes No One Will Know You Made in Under 30 Minutes

Create impressive, crowd-pleasing dishes in a flash with these amazingly easy recipes.
By Rai Mincey

Asparagus and Swiss Cheese Quiche

56
A delicious way to celebrate spring and its abundant supply of fresh asparagus. This quiche is a cinch to put together and so very yummy. Enjoy!
By Graceeh

Indian Tomato Chicken

313
Chicken pieces coated with many fragrant spices like turmeric, cardamom and cloves, then simmered in a tomato sauce. This dish is a family favorite. I have also taken it to potlucks and served it to guests in my home. Everyone asks for the recipe. It is a great slow cooker meal, too.
By SHECOOKS2
