Potluck Side Dishes

Everyone knows the side dishes at any potluck are the best - think baked beans, potato casseroles, macaroni and cheese, and veggie salads. These potluck side dish recipes are rated and reviewed, easy to make, and easy to take along.
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
This is a delicious side dish with cheese, potatoes, and Ranch! What's not to love?! I am always begged to bring this wherever I go. It is a great complement to a barbeque or any potluck meal. I have experimented with using more chili powder and using seasoning salt instead of regular salt.
Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
After trying plenty of hash brown casserole recipes, I finally discovered the perfect mixture on my own! I always make this for any potluck I go to, and it's ALWAYS the first thing to be eaten! From dinner parties to football game gatherings, you won't be disappointed.
This is a quick and easy family favorite that is asked for at home and at potlucks and parties. What makes this recipe so good is the endless ways that you can season it. It's also easily converted for a very large amount. I have made it for as little as my husband and I all the way to a group of 80 for my son's engagement party. Use Greek, Old Bay®, seasoned salt, garlic powder - endless possibilities.
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.
Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.