Potluck Side Dishes

Everyone knows the side dishes at any potluck are the best - think baked beans, potato casseroles, macaroni and cheese, and veggie salads. These potluck side dish recipes are rated and reviewed, easy to make, and easy to take along.

Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese

3497
Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.
By MRSO

Our 15 Best Potluck Side Dishes Are So Good Everyone Will Be Begging You for the Recipes

If you're in charge of the side dish at the next potluck, then your family and friends are in for a treat!
By Bailey Fink

BLT Pasta Salad

523
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
By Kristy Hopkins

Man-Lovin' Potatoes

219
I made these one night for a barbecue and all of the guys went nuts for it!
By Megan Johnson Crow

Best Baked Bean Recipes for Perfect Potlucks

By Carl Hanson

Lentil Salad with a Persian Twist

26
A refreshing salad made with diced vegetables and lentils, perfect for a side dish or on its own. To add more freshness, add chopped mint to the salad.
By NOOSH

Betty's 3-Bean Hot Dish (a la Minnesota)

17
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
By MrsWifeyMommy

Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

189
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
By thedailygourmet

Broccoli Potato Bake

191
Excellent for a potluck, company dish, or just a heart-warming family dinner. This casserole is a delicious blend of cheese, potatoes, and broccoli.
By sal

Easy Apple Coleslaw

797
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Summer Seasoned String Beans

10
A new way to season an old classic. String beans, ham, and small red potatoes are simmered with dry vegetable soup mix. A stand-alone dinner dish or a great side for a crowd/potluck!
By LAURIEHANDLIN

Three Bean Potluck Casserole

53
This a great dish for a crowd--it can be doubled or tripled. Ingredients can be kept on hand and preparation is simple and fast! Also can be made in slow cooker.
By THREADS321
Boston Baked Beans
1335

Baked beans with bacon and onions, are a great side dish for any barbecue.

Cheesy Ranch Potato Bake

969
This is a delicious side dish with cheese, potatoes, and Ranch! What's not to love?! I am always begged to bring this wherever I go. It is a great complement to a barbeque or any potluck meal. I have experimented with using more chili powder and using seasoning salt instead of regular salt.
By JENNYBRIANNE

Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

95
An easy tasty recipe for cheesy potatoes. Great for potlucks or the holidays when oven space is limited! It can easily be doubled if you have a larger slow cooker.
By Renee

Slow Cooker Baked Beans

114
These beans taste like Boston Baked Beans. Yummy!
By creamcheese5

Unbelievable Squash Casserole

90
A wonderful casserole, even for those who don't particularly care for squash!
By MCOATES

Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

334
A slight twist to an old favorite, this cheesy recipe will surely set their mouths to watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher and mash potatoes thoroughly.
By Tay

Loaded Bacon, Cheddar, and Ranch Potatoes

275
Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
By Barbi

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

891
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Shoepeg Corn Casserole

146
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
By DIVER3DOWN

Calico Bean Casserole

361
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Baked Beans Using Canned Beans

73
This tasty dish goes with all your favorite foods and takes just minutes to prepare.
By wannabe chefette

Potluck Potato Casserole

16
After trying plenty of hash brown casserole recipes, I finally discovered the perfect mixture on my own! I always make this for any potluck I go to, and it's ALWAYS the first thing to be eaten! From dinner parties to football game gatherings, you won't be disappointed.
By bayard-clark

Mama's Summer Squash Casserole

90
This is a wonderful, cheese-enhanced squash casserole that my husband makes from memory of his mother's recipe.
By Northerngirl

Ann's Rice Pilaf

86
This is a quick and easy family favorite that is asked for at home and at potlucks and parties. What makes this recipe so good is the endless ways that you can season it. It's also easily converted for a very large amount. I have made it for as little as my husband and I all the way to a group of 80 for my son's engagement party. Use Greek, Old Bay®, seasoned salt, garlic powder - endless possibilities.
By Ann Bray

Spicy Watermelon

15
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
By feverdream

Cola Beans

67
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.
By OHHCANDY

Creamy Potato Casserole

249
This is a wonderful potato casserole for potlucks and parties.
By Linda Correia

Merritt's Butternut Squash Gratin

228
Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
By Merrittorious

Easy Cheese and Ham Scalloped Potatoes

120
This dish is easy to prepare and so delicious. These are very creamy and cheesy scalloped potatoes.
By lmdinmn

Frijoles a la Charra

163
This is a really tasty pinto beans recipe made in the slow cooker. This recipe is great to serve along with enchiladas or to take to a barbecue or potluck.
By KIM93306

Lithuanian Kugelis

35
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.
By J Sell SrJr

Baked Potato Casserole

25
This baked potato casserole makes a perfect side dish to bring to large family potlucks, picnics, and celebrations.
By rocc27

Avocado Watermelon Salad

11
This is a very healthy, yet delightfully different salad. A flavorful addition could be small slices of red onion.
By Keep it Tasty

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

28
These are always a hit at parties and potlucks! Not a single time where I do not give out this recipe. So quick, simple, and delicious!
By Kimba
