Potluck Casseroles

Wondering what to take to the potluck? A casserole is always a good choice, and we have an easy potluck casserole recipe to suit any taste.

Three Bean Potluck Casserole

53
This a great dish for a crowd--it can be doubled or tripled. Ingredients can be kept on hand and preparation is simple and fast! Also can be made in slow cooker.
By THREADS321

Broccoli Potato Bake

189
Excellent for a potluck, company dish, or just a heart-warming family dinner. This casserole is a delicious blend of cheese, potatoes, and broccoli.
By sal

Baked Ziti I

8646
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Shoepeg Corn Casserole

146
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
By DIVER3DOWN

Easy Lasagna I

564
A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.
By Allrecipes Member

Cowboy Skillet Casserole

275
Zesty meat, beans, and peppers topped with sweet corn bread. A great, fast, family pleaser or potluck dish. Depending on the crowd you're trying to please, you may want to jazz it up: Bulk up the meat mixture with extra veggies, add Cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers, or chili powder to the cornbread.
By MZOJIBWAY

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

74
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
By RCHEISS

Hot Tamale Pie

594
While this tamale pie has very little to do with its south-of-the-border namesake, it's a really delicious recipe all the same.
By Chef John

Baked Spaghetti with Chicken

71
This is a wonderful chicken recipe that kids and adults love. To make ahead of time, leave off the cheese and refrigerate. Then bake for 20 minutes to heat, add the cheese and bake for 10 more minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

340
A slight twist to an old favorite, this cheesy recipe will surely set their mouths to watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher and mash potatoes thoroughly.
By Tay

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1071
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Allrecipes Member

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

461
A classic King Ranch chicken casserole is a supreme supper or potluck dish.
By Chef John
1402
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole layered with meat sauce and cheese.
77
290
659

Layers of thinly sliced zucchini, homemade meat sauce, and 3 cheeses — yum!

More Potluck Casseroles

Enchilada Casserole III

521
This is a layered casserole that is always a favorite with my husband and kids. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad, it is sure to please everyone.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

99
This is a lighter twist on a delicious breakfast casserole for the carb-conscious and the vegetarians! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight and serve the next day!
By Zafah7

Silver's Savory Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

222
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!
By SILVER SHADOWWOLF

Chicken Enchilada Casserole II

729
A great enchilada recipe for a hot summer night, and all you have to do is pair it with a salad and rice! It's best when you let it cool and set for a bit (but my sister likes it best piled on top of tortilla chips). Serve with Mexican rice and a salad if desired.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Polenta Casserole

34
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Firehouse Chili and Cornbread Casserole

42
Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust. The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili.
By Chef John

Corn Dog Casserole

288
This is a very quick, easy and delicious recipe. I also serve it with mustard on the side.
By Allrecipes Member

Dad's Favorite Casserole

21
This is a great church potluck recipe -- a heavier meal, but good for those cold days after shoveling snow....
By TRTENNAN

Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese

65
A cheesy scalloped cabbage and ham casserole. Great for potlucks. A bag of slaw can be substituted for the cabbage.
By JEANIE BEAN

Chinese Chicken Casserole Surprise

59
Chinese-style ingredients like almonds, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery and chow mein noodles combine with a creamy broth, soup and milk mixture - and chicken, of course - to form this casserole. The name comes from the fact that people who have it seem to be pleasantly surprised and wonder what is in it. This is a good recipe for potlucks, etc., as it can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen until ready to bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Texas Rice

58
It is not known where this recipe originated, but it has been used as a hot dish on outings and potlucks for at least 30 years. Rice and ground beef in tomato sauce, baked under a layer of shredded cheese. A great way to feed several with hamburger, and easy to keep on hand ingredients. Leftovers can be made into quick roll-ups by microwaving in a tortilla.
By WGADSTAR

Baked Spaghetti with Venison

17
This recipe is quick and easy. The venison is such a clean taste that mixes well with the plethora of spices. It takes no time at all and taste even better the next day.
By Kandicegibson

Carrot and Zucchini Casserole

21
Carrots and zucchini are baked in a rich and cheesy casserole and topped with a crunchy bread crumb layer.
By Angela

Three Bean Casserole

54
This is a quick and easy dish, great for potlucks or picnics. It is a delicious combination of hearty ingredients, and I have always been asked for the recipe when I serve this dish.
By NEWPORT29

Cornbread Dressing With Gravy

23
A family favorite. My 71-year-old dad's mother made an old-fashioned cornbread dressing without the modern convenience of cream soup mixes and bagged stuffing mix. She taught my mother, who passed this version on to me. I believe people came to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and Christmas for this one dish! Everyone asks for the recipe when I bring it along for a holiday potluck, or they tell me how much it reminds them of the old-fashioned dressing their grandmother made.
By candace

Apple-Raisin Breakfast Bread Pudding

29
You might call this baked French toast, or you might call it breakfast bread pudding, but everyone will agree it is simple, sweet, and delicious. I have found kids and adults enjoy it and it is wonderful for brunch and/or a potluck.
By TOVARK77

BBQ Sauerkraut Casserole

21
My mom used to bring this to our church potlucks 20 years ago. The sour taste from the sauerkraut bakes out of the dish, to give it a more sweet BBQ flavor. Serve over smashed boiled potatoes.
By flbeachturtle

Venison and Barbequed Bean Bake

8
Pulled venison roast and bbq baked beans. I usually serve this with baked sweet potato fries, broccoli slaw and homemade hushpuppies.
By suzy

Mexican Lasagna with Cactus

4
This is the Italianization of a stacked enchilada. Great for a party where you need to bring something, and easy to make. Canned nopalitos (cactus) can be found in the Hispanic foods section of grocery stores.
By The Jazz Chef

On the Go Casserole

19
The sausage, olives, corn, stewed tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese enhance and complement each other very well in this hearty casserole. The rice completes this meal that can be enjoyed at picnics or potlucks.
By Allrecipes Member

Zucchini Casserole with Mint and Parsley

1
This dish was inspired by 2 enormous zucchinis given to us by our neighbors. When split in half they were too large for my deep lasagna casserole dish! After reading several different recipes, I opted to try for a variation on my stuffed bell pepper recipe and the result was heavenly. Granddaughters 4 and 8 asked for seconds! This recipe can also be vegetarian; just omit the meat.
By Bubbe

Broccoli and Butternut Squash Casserole

A twist of Asian flavors. Everyone at the office always comments on how good this butternut squash casserole smells!
By Elisa Stamm

Mama's Oh-So-Savory Lamb and Eggplant Casserole

53
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!
By MAMA2EANDJ
