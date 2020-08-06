Potluck Casseroles

A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
Zesty meat, beans, and peppers topped with sweet corn bread. A great, fast, family pleaser or potluck dish. Depending on the crowd you're trying to please, you may want to jazz it up: Bulk up the meat mixture with extra veggies, add Cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers, or chili powder to the cornbread.
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
This is a wonderful chicken recipe that kids and adults love. To make ahead of time, leave off the cheese and refrigerate. Then bake for 20 minutes to heat, add the cheese and bake for 10 more minutes.
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!
A great enchilada recipe for a hot summer night, and all you have to do is pair it with a salad and rice! It's best when you let it cool and set for a bit (but my sister likes it best piled on top of tortilla chips). Serve with Mexican rice and a salad if desired.
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust. The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili.
Chinese-style ingredients like almonds, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery and chow mein noodles combine with a creamy broth, soup and milk mixture - and chicken, of course - to form this casserole. The name comes from the fact that people who have it seem to be pleasantly surprised and wonder what is in it. This is a good recipe for potlucks, etc., as it can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen until ready to bake.
It is not known where this recipe originated, but it has been used as a hot dish on outings and potlucks for at least 30 years. Rice and ground beef in tomato sauce, baked under a layer of shredded cheese. A great way to feed several with hamburger, and easy to keep on hand ingredients. Leftovers can be made into quick roll-ups by microwaving in a tortilla.
A family favorite. My 71-year-old dad's mother made an old-fashioned cornbread dressing without the modern convenience of cream soup mixes and bagged stuffing mix. She taught my mother, who passed this version on to me. I believe people came to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and Christmas for this one dish! Everyone asks for the recipe when I bring it along for a holiday potluck, or they tell me how much it reminds them of the old-fashioned dressing their grandmother made.
You might call this baked French toast, or you might call it breakfast bread pudding, but everyone will agree it is simple, sweet, and delicious. I have found kids and adults enjoy it and it is wonderful for brunch and/or a potluck.
This is the Italianization of a stacked enchilada. Great for a party where you need to bring something, and easy to make. Canned nopalitos (cactus) can be found in the Hispanic foods section of grocery stores.
The sausage, olives, corn, stewed tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese enhance and complement each other very well in this hearty casserole. The rice completes this meal that can be enjoyed at picnics or potlucks.
This dish was inspired by 2 enormous zucchinis given to us by our neighbors. When split in half they were too large for my deep lasagna casserole dish! After reading several different recipes, I opted to try for a variation on my stuffed bell pepper recipe and the result was heavenly. Granddaughters 4 and 8 asked for seconds! This recipe can also be vegetarian; just omit the meat.
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!