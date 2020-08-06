Potluck Salad Recipes

This sweet and tangy summer salad of cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts with just a hint of heat is always a hit at picnics and potlucks since it doesn't need to be refrigerated and you're pretty much guaranteed to be the only one bringing this dish!
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
This was my grandmother Freda's 'famous' cherry salad. It was a huge hit at family gatherings. My mom mixes the lemon Jello, lemon juice, cream cheese and mayo in the blender. But here's the original recipe. Enjoy!
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!