Potluck Salad Recipes

Pasta salad, broccoli salad, fruit salad, potato salad, grain salad, and slaw - browse trusted recipes that are easy to make, easy to take, and feed a crowd.

American-Italian Pasta Salad

213
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
By Carol Emory

Authentic German Potato Salad

1520
Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
By Angela Louise Miller

Cornbread Salad

119
A colorful summer salad with great flavor. Whenever I share this dish at a potluck, I am always asked for the recipe.
By PRINCIPALCOLE

Bow-Tie Pasta Salad

46
My aunt and mom created this recipe. It is a family favorite and a great item to bring to picnics and potlucks.
By Alley

15 Light and Fresh Salad Recipes For Your Next Potluck

Want a fresh option for your potluck that's also quick and easy to make? These veggie-based salads will be your new go-to recipes!
By Bailey Fink

Napa Cabbage Salad

415
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Allrecipes Member

Summer Corn Salad with Asparagus

35
A simple, sweet and enjoyable taste of summer. This salad is great served as a side dish, or serve with nacho chips.
By Jocelyn

Thai Cucumber Salad

598
This sweet and tangy summer salad of cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts with just a hint of heat is always a hit at picnics and potlucks since it doesn't need to be refrigerated and you're pretty much guaranteed to be the only one bringing this dish!
By camp0433

Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad

149
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
By ChristineM

BLT Pasta Salad

523
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
By Kristy Hopkins

Freda's Cherry Supreme Salad

38
This was my grandmother Freda's 'famous' cherry salad. It was a huge hit at family gatherings. My mom mixes the lemon Jello, lemon juice, cream cheese and mayo in the blender. But here's the original recipe. Enjoy!
By c-biskit

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

2952
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF
Warm Potato Salad Recipes for Your Next Potluck
Come find a new favorite to serve for dinner or at your next potluck. 
Cold Side Dishes for Picnics and Potlucks
We've got the recipes for cool side dishes and salads to take along to any potluck or picnic.
Spinach and Orzo Salad
845
Ranch, Bacon, and Parmesan Pasta Salad
79
Strawberry and Feta Salad
450
Broccoli and Tortellini Salad
702
Classic Macaroni Salad
2704

This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!

More Potluck Salad Recipes

Perfect Potato Salad

54
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
By Chef John

Benno's Bacon Potato Salad

5
This potato salad is one of my tried and true favorites. Friends and family love it!
By FrankenStein

Creamy Broccoli Salad

38
This scrumptious salad is the best tasting broccoli salad, and the dressing really makes it.
By Mark Simma

Ham Salad Spread

204
A quick and easy ham salad spread to whip up for any holiday party!
By smile_u_nut

Macaroni Salad with Pickles

201
This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
By Allrecipes Member

Caesar Potato Salad

14
We love this recipe on a summer's day, but it works at any time of year.
By Jennifer Murray

Easy Apple Coleslaw

797
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Corn Salad with Peppers

1
This colorful corn salad mixes grilled corn with peppers, spices, and lime juice.
By ROOTIETOOT

Antipasto Salad II

51
After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.
By Katie Greco

Warm Dijon Potato Salad

84
A tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!
By MommyKirsten

Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

87
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
By Coastal Roots

Spring Salad

124
People are surprised when they taste this salad with the odd combination of ingredients, but it's a very very good salad.
By BROWNDOG

Tangy Potato Salad

14
A food experiment gone right! A potato salad for those of us who prefer a bold taste.
By Greenleafwolf

All-American Loaded Baked Potato Salad

27
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
By spicejenmom

Cold Southwestern Bow Tie Pasta

15
An easy pasta salad bursting with flavor. It is fantastic for your next potluck. But bring a lot, it goes fast!
By veithk

Rainbow Rotini Salad

50
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Dill Potato Salad

103
This is a great alternative to the familiar yellow potato salad. The dried dill weed is much more potent than fresh and alleviates some of the blandness of similar recipes.
By Tsubaki

Alyson's Broccoli Salad

1728
Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!
By JJOHN32

Southwestern Pasta Salad

423
Really popular at potlucks--make a double batch! Very easy and very delicious. Serve on a bed of lettuce for a nice touch.
By Lisa Provost

Broccoli Pasta Salad

31
A quick and tasty pasta salad that can be served warm or cold.
By Happy On My Hill

Easy Broccoli Slaw Salad

42
This is a cool, delicious, crunchy, savory and sweet broccoli slaw that will satisfy. Try this instead of coleslaw. Tastes just as good if not better the next day.
By Mis' Kitchen
