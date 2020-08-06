Kids' Snack Recipes

Mini muffins for finicky toddlers with the addition of fruit and veggies. My son is 2 and has been eating these for a year. I always keep a supply in the freezer, he loves them frozen especially when new teeth are coming in! Adults love them too. Great for play groups! Recipe makes 24 mini muffins or 12 regular-size muffins.
There's more than one way to get creative in the kitchen! Make cute little sheep from cauliflower florets. All you need are black olives, fresh cauliflower florets, raisins, dry black-eyed peas, and toothpicks. Olives and black-eyed peas become the heads and eyes. The legs are raisins. Don't play with your food? Well, not this time. So much fun.
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
Vegetable platters need not look all look the same. Here, fresh spring vegetables sit in an herb-laced hummus to resemble a spring garden in full bloom. My kids loved plucking the crisp vegetables from the garden, so much so that I think they forgot that they were filling themselves up with such a healthful snack.
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
Never have to buy frozen store bought Tater Tots® anymore. This will be a good, more healthy recipe for kids and adults to remember their childhood favorite. Frozen-friendly! Serve immediately, garnished with parsley. Dip the tots in our famous Divine Kuizine Remoulade sauce.
Great quick and easy granola bar recipe that kids can make. Perfect to throw in lunches or in your purse for travel. You can also add 1/4 cup wheat germ without changing the consistency. Change up the dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate for different flavors. I generally keep the bars in the refrigerator until I am ready to eat them, but these keep well to take to work or school.