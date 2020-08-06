Kids' Snack Recipes

Whether it's after school snacks or a weekend bite you're looking for, we have 190 snacks for kids that will delight the little ones, including healthy and nut-free options.

Staff Picks

Toddler Muffins

326
Mini muffins for finicky toddlers with the addition of fruit and veggies. My son is 2 and has been eating these for a year. I always keep a supply in the freezer, he loves them frozen especially when new teeth are coming in! Adults love them too. Great for play groups! Recipe makes 24 mini muffins or 12 regular-size muffins.
By Lori

Cauliflower Sheep

6
There's more than one way to get creative in the kitchen! Make cute little sheep from cauliflower florets. All you need are black olives, fresh cauliflower florets, raisins, dry black-eyed peas, and toothpicks. Olives and black-eyed peas become the heads and eyes. The legs are raisins. Don't play with your food? Well, not this time. So much fun.
By Allrecipes

Soccer Cheese Ball Bites

2
If you're looking for ideas for your World Cup party, try these soccer-themed mini cheese balls. They are quick and easy to make and look great on a cheese platter.
By kochmuse

Apple Chips

97
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
By walkerkr

Red Ants on a Log

8
This play on a traditional snack is great for any occasion. You can have it for a great pick-me-up snack--it even helps get rid of that craving for a crunchy snack or cure your sweet tooth.
By senkyb

Fruity Fun Skewers

176
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Spring Herb Hummus Vegetable Garden

7
Vegetable platters need not look all look the same. Here, fresh spring vegetables sit in an herb-laced hummus to resemble a spring garden in full bloom. My kids loved plucking the crisp vegetables from the garden, so much so that I think they forgot that they were filling themselves up with such a healthful snack.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

How to Win Team Snack Day

By Kimberly Holland

Baby Tortilla Pizzas

10
These pizzas are super easy and fun to make, and taste even better!
By Suzi Holter

Baked Kale Chips

2570
Olive oil and seasoned salt are all you need to turn fresh kale leaves into delicious good-for-you baked snacks.
By LucyDelRey
Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

192
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
By DaMonkey

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Cumin and lime juice add a real zing to these chips, and they're best when served warm.
By Michele O'Sullivan
Inspiration and Ideas

Ideas For Free-Range Snacking
Got a herd of free-range snackers in the house? Here's how you can help them eat healthy, especially when you're not around to guide their grazing.
20 Healthyish Kid-Approved Snacks
Kids can help make them too—because that makes them taste even better.
Chef John's Cheesy Crackers
Apple Ladybug Treats
15 Hearty, Healthy Snow Day Snacks Your Kids Will Love
Zucchini Tots
24
Kettle Corn
1506

White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.

More Kids' Snack Recipes

Best Baked French Fries

465
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
By Life Tastes Good

Puppy Chow

1000
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By kochmuse

Light and Baked Mozzarella Sticks

14
This is a light version on a classic appetizer. Serve with marinara sauce.
By katiegrace1027

Homemade Goldfish Treats

11
Spice up your day with some flavorful cheese crackers! Wonderful cheese taste with not a lot of ingredients!
By Daphne Pruitt

Snow Cream

4
Fresh snow turned ice cream in 5 minutes or less! Fun to do with kids. The toppings/mix-in options are endless. Fresh fruit is a great mix in for snow cream, as well as chocolate chips.
By sparrow

Candied Almonds

421
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
By Darla K

Cranberry Nut Oatmeal Granola Bars

7
Healthy homemade granola bars. This recipe is easily customizable. You can substitute the dried fruit, pecans, and chocolate morsels out for what you like.
By MzTravelista

Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas

16
A homemade take on a frozen favorite. Much less fat and still yummy.
By LEANANSIDHE

Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Muffins

201
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
By Nichole

Homemade Tater Tots®

19
Never have to buy frozen store bought Tater Tots® anymore. This will be a good, more healthy recipe for kids and adults to remember their childhood favorite. Frozen-friendly! Serve immediately, garnished with parsley. Dip the tots in our famous Divine Kuizine Remoulade sauce.
By Shaysfoodjourney

Baked Banana Chips

8
Banana chips.
By moonwitchkitty

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Salt and Pepper Skillet Fries

37
These quick and easy French fries made in a skillet are sure to please.
By miskyn

No Bake Granola Bars

146
Great quick and easy granola bar recipe that kids can make. Perfect to throw in lunches or in your purse for travel. You can also add 1/4 cup wheat germ without changing the consistency. Change up the dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate for different flavors. I generally keep the bars in the refrigerator until I am ready to eat them, but these keep well to take to work or school.
By Jessica Clara Noelle Grant

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie

9
The sweetness of the bananas in this smoothie means you don't need to add any sugar to sweeten the cocoa. This is my go-to for a midday energy boost and kids love it too.
By Chaya

Granola Bars

103
Quick, easy granola bars.
By Naomi Ansano

Fried Flour Tortilla Chips

16
We first had these while on vacation in the Caribbean. After returning, I had to figure out how to make them. We now prefer these to store-bought corn tortilla chips.
By Carole
