Potluck Dessert Recipes

I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
The recipe for these moist, delicious brownies has been in my family for as long as I can remember. It is a winner with everyone and is a great bake sale item. At a recent sale, one man came back twice and then sent his son for more!
A tangy crisp with a hint of ginger and a nice crunch to the topping. The custard filling is soft and creamy, yet holds together beautifully. This makes a large crisp - great to take to a potluck or party.