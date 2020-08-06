Potluck Dessert Recipes

Potlucks are perfect for bar cookies, sheet cake, Bundt cake, pretzel salad, slab pie, brownies--we have all the recipes to make you shine.

Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies

5024
These brownies are the bomb! I've found the perfect combination of ingredients to make the fudgiest brownies yet... Enjoy!
By BROOKE

20 Summer Potluck Desserts Sure to Disappear Quickly

These outstanding summer potluck desserts always disappear first. Get the recipes for everything from fruit crisps to the most decadent chocolate treats.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Pumpkin Sheet Cake

231
This cake is great for potlucks!
By Allrecipes Member

Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

749
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
By Shelley

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1820
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Lemon Cake

163
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
By Allrecipes Member

Texas Sheet Cake I

137
This is an easy and very good potluck cake. Serves several.
By Chantal
Sponsored By Texas Tourism

Our 20 Best Potluck Dessert Recipes of All Time Will Make You a Potluck Legend

If you want to go home with an empty serving dish, get lots of recipe requests, and generally be praised for your desserting skills, you've landed in the right spot.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Blonde Brownies I

1882
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Allrecipes Member

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1914
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Apple Squares

1554
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Trifle

91
Pound cake, whipped cream, banana pudding and vanilla wafers are layered to form this easy trifle that's sure to please.
By CNM CATERING
Slab Pie Recipes Perfect for a Crowd
 You may never go back to round pies after trying these easy slab pie recipes. 
Our Best Portable Picnic Desserts
Easy to transport and simple to serve without a lot of fuss, these desserts also look good enough to make your picnic feel like a party. 
10 Texas Sheet Cake Recipes
Lime Bars
105
Ginger Rhubarb Crisp
60
Lemon Zucchini Bars
193
Best Brownies
13475

Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.

More Potluck Dessert Recipes

20 Indulgent Dessert Casseroles for Your 9x13 Pan

You'll love these desserts for all the reasons you love casseroles.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

323
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Eclair Cake with Chocolate Ganache

164
A delicious, creamy filling on top of a light choux pastry gets glazed with a rich chocolate ganache. This dessert sounds fancy but it is so easy to make and it's a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Laney Jane

Old Southern Chocolate Pecan Sheet Cake

33
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
By Leslie41

White Texas Sheet Cake

418
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester

Blueberry Crumb Bars

887
Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.
By Allrecipes Member

Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake

853
I live in Florida and have access to strawberries for a few months at a time. Many of my friends and neighbors can't wait until I start preparing this cake.
By parealtor313

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

79
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Pumpkin Brownies

464
A twist on a classic brownie recipe--perfect for fall! Rich chocolate flavors are nicely complemented by pumpkin and spices.
By CroqueMadame

Chocolate Cobbler

485
Rich, wonderful old-timey like cobbler!!!! Great for potlucks and get-togethers. Fast, easy and always a hit! Great with ice cream!!
By dylansmom

Frosty Strawberry Squares

81
A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.
By TAMIELAW

Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies

160
MMMMMMM, I can never eat just one of these melt-in-your-mouth brownies, they are so rich and chocolaty.
By Celeste

Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake

155
I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!
By Paul

Chef John's Carrot Cake

73
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
By Chef John

Granny Cake I

62
This cake recipe is easy to make, using pineapple for a fruity cake and also makes a glaze that helps deliver a cake that is very moist.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Grape Salad

161
This salad is so easy to make and every time I take it to a potluck I get asked for the recipe!
By With Imagination

Mom's Rhubarb Cake

9
There's no better way to use up rhubarb!
By maggiecain

Chocolate Pretzel Treats

80
Quick and easy treat using three easy to find ingredients: Hershey's® Kisses, pretzels, and M&M's®.
By LCDOYLE

Cheesecake Lemon Bars

150
A light lemony cheesecake dessert that makes two layers, one lemony layer, and another cheesecake layer. You'll be coming back for more!
By counseljul50

Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies

27
The recipe for these moist, delicious brownies has been in my family for as long as I can remember. It is a winner with everyone and is a great bake sale item. At a recent sale, one man came back twice and then sent his son for more!
By SVILLEN

Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies

28
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
By Fioa

Seven Layer Magic Bars

45
Easy and delicious bar cookie recipe--my husband's favorite!
By Allrecipes Member

German Sweet Chocolate Cake I

199
This chocolate cake with coconut-pecan frosting is a favorite dish at all of our potlucks.
By Cindy Carnes
