Caprese Salad Recipes

This no doubt is the easiest Caprese salad I have ever made, and it will make your guest smile! It screams delicious, plus you can make ahead of time which is something we all want more of. When making, you can also add all ingredients to a large resealable plastic bag. Mix and then pour into your serving bowls/glasses. Serve in a fun type of tall stem glass like a martini glass with some crostini on the side.
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
This tastes like the salad that is served at a famous Italian restaurant chain in my area. It's perfect with fresh loaf of crusty bread. For the best flavor be sure to use fresh whole-milk mozzarella it puts the packaged varieties to shame. You can find fresh mozzarella in Italian delis, gourmet markets, cheese shops and some grocery stores.
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
A greener version of the classic Caprese, this salad is just as delicious with the added nutrients of spinach! The drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar make a wonderful dressing for the spinach underneath.
This salad should be made with the freshest ingredients possible, and is a delight as a side to most any meal! If you can't find, or don't have bocconcini, you could use another size of fresh mozzarella instead.
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
