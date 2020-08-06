Caprese Salad Recipes

Looking for caprese salad recipes? Allrecipes has more than 30 trusted caprese salad recipes complete with how-to videos, ratings, and reviews.

Smiling Caprese Salad

44
This no doubt is the easiest Caprese salad I have ever made, and it will make your guest smile! It screams delicious, plus you can make ahead of time which is something we all want more of. When making, you can also add all ingredients to a large resealable plastic bag. Mix and then pour into your serving bowls/glasses. Serve in a fun type of tall stem glass like a martini glass with some crostini on the side.
By Cajun Girl

Caprese Salad

31
This light, fresh salad is made with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil. It is the perfect quick and easy accompaniment to any summer meal.
By Summer Rose

Simple Caprese Salad

5
Traditional appetizer, but also makes a great main dish on a hot summer day. Feel free to add cooked eggplant and/or zucchini slices to this dish to make it heartier.
By stronglive1

Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad

17
A new spin on the typical Caprese salad!
By Jackie

Arugula Caprese Salad

10
A twist on the typical Caprese salad. This can be a side dish or entire meal.
By Kelli Kneeland Boulter

Insalata Caprese with Avocado

8
I've had so many requests for this recipe that I finally decided to share it with everyone on Allrecipes.com. I never realized how many people truly enjoyed the small change-up on this popular salad.
By Gina'sEast

Owen's Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

146
A delicious salad for cheese lovers. It is also quick and easy to throw together.
By Dell

Tami's Tri Color Caprese Salad

7
Yellow and red tomatoes along with leafy fresh basil make this salad bright and eye-catching. The taste is fresh and the preparation is easy.
By Tami Jones

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
By stefychefy

Poached Eggs Caprese

88
A delicious dish inspired by eggs Benedict with mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto.
By Yoojin K

Tomato and Mozzarella Bites

A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
By MADDIECAT

Insalata Caprese I

164
This tastes like the salad that is served at a famous Italian restaurant chain in my area. It's perfect with fresh loaf of crusty bread. For the best flavor be sure to use fresh whole-milk mozzarella it puts the packaged varieties to shame. You can find fresh mozzarella in Italian delis, gourmet markets, cheese shops and some grocery stores.
By katquilter
Chef John's Stacked Tomato-Burrata Salad
39
This is the salad to make when tomatoes are at their ripest! See how to do it.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Basil
"I served this as an appetizer so I sliced the heirlooms instead of dicing and left the basil whole." -- Kim
Creative Takes on Caprese Salad
Spinach Caprese Salad
Bocconcini Salad

15 Creative Takes on Caprese Salad to Enjoy All Summer

These top-rated recipes update traditional caprese salad for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
By Carl Hanson

