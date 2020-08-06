Snack Chip Recipes

Don't stop your snack chip recipe search at potato chips - veggies from beets to kale, fruits from apples to plantains, and flat breads like pita and tortillas make delicious baked or fried snack chips.
Make your own potato chips using your microwave. A tasty and easy alternative to store-bought potato chips (not to mention economical)! A mandoline would make slicing the potato into paper thin slices a breeze.
Don't know what to do with those stale bagels? Make them into crispy, salty snacks! These bagel chips are heavy on the garlic and the real Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs give them a hearty flavor for satisfying snacking.
Making homestyle potato chips is fun and easy. Guaranteed they won't last long! A food processor with a slicing attachment is very helpful. Experiment with the thickness; you may like them thicker or thinner.
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
Crispy, crunchy, and nutritious! I used Spanish sherry vinegar, but any vinegar you like the flavor of will work. I checked every 10 minutes or so and turned some pieces over. I also found I didn't mind if there were a few softer parts on some of the kale leaves, I liked the combination of crisp and softer parts.
I searched for months for a recipe that tastes the same if not better than the store-bought pita chips. After many attempts, I found what everyone seems to think are perfect pita chips! They take barely any time to prepare and go great with spinach artichoke dip! Add Italian seasoning, herbs, or Parmesan cheese for a twist!
If you are looking for an alternative to potato chips you have to give zucchini chips a try as a clean and healthy snack. Zucchini chips taste amazing and they are low carb, paleo and gluten free. They are simple to make but they do take time to bake. You could use a food dehydrator too if you have one (I don't).
My children love salt and vinegar chips, and I had some potatoes to use, so I thought this would be a nice treat for them. I took my French fry recipe and converted it slightly, though the soaking in vinegar idea was my mom's! I hope your family likes them as much as mine did! These are excellent for a cookout; make them a day ahead and surprise everybody!