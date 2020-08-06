Snack Chip Recipes

Don't stop your snack chip recipe search at potato chips - veggies from beets to kale, fruits from apples to plantains, and flat breads like pita and tortillas make delicious baked or fried snack chips.

Baked Kale Chips

2570
Olive oil and seasoned salt are all you need to turn fresh kale leaves into delicious good-for-you baked snacks.
By LucyDelRey
Potato Chips

981
Make your own potato chips using your microwave. A tasty and easy alternative to store-bought potato chips (not to mention economical)! A mandoline would make slicing the potato into paper thin slices a breeze.
By Jessica

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Cumin and lime juice add a real zing to these chips, and they're best when served warm.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Pita Chips

540
These fresh-from-the-oven pita triangles—pre-brushed with olive oil and herbs—have a warm and crunchy snap that you just can't get from a store-bought bag.
By Dawn

Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

157
These sweet and spicy baked sweet potato fries go great with burgers. Use this as a substitute for French fries.
By JENNYWRITES
Microwave Potato Chips

95
Guilt-free delicious potato chips from your microwave!!
By METALFRAGGLE

Salt and Garlic Bagel Chips

41
Don't know what to do with those stale bagels? Make them into crispy, salty snacks! These bagel chips are heavy on the garlic and the real Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs give them a hearty flavor for satisfying snacking.
By Robyn

Plantain Chips

22
Platanos, or Green Plantain Chips, are a yummy treat from the Caribbean.
By Luthiena

Homestyle Potato Chips

214
Making homestyle potato chips is fun and easy. Guaranteed they won't last long! A food processor with a slicing attachment is very helpful. Experiment with the thickness; you may like them thicker or thinner.
By ALMALOU

Kale Chips with Honey

13
Slightly sweet but still crispy green goodness. Use raw agave in place of the honey if you wish.
By Theresa Peters

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

5
These cheesy pasta chips made in the air fryer are crunchy, salty, and addicting. Eat them plain or serve with a marinara dipping sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

79
These one-ingredient keto Cheddar cheese crisps are an easy snack for anyone who is following a low-carb, grain-free or gluten-free diet.
By pchow98


Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

49
An air fryer guarantees crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips without the guilt of deep-frying in lots of oil.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Baked Banana Chips

8
Banana chips.
By moonwitchkitty

Apple Chips

97
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
By walkerkr

Fried Flour Tortilla Chips

16
We first had these while on vacation in the Caribbean. After returning, I had to figure out how to make them. We now prefer these to store-bought corn tortilla chips.
By Carole

Air Fryer Potato Chips

1
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
By thedailygourmet

Air-Fried Kale Chips

1
I harvested some kale from my garden this weekend and decided to make chips in an air fryer instead of the oven. It's super quick!
By LauraF

Salt and Garlic Bagel Chips

41
Don't know what to do with those stale bagels? Make them into crispy, salty snacks! These bagel chips are heavy on the garlic and the real Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs give them a hearty flavor for satisfying snacking.
By Robyn

Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Three ingredients and some paper towels is all you need to make these homemade salt and vinegar potato chips. They come out of the air fryer super crispy and the vinegar flavor really comes through.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Kale Chips in the Microwave

40
This is such a quick and easy way to enjoy a healthy snack.
By Blueberry

Nori Chips

4
A cheaper way to make those nori snacks you see in the store. This is quick and easy to make. These can be stored up to a week in an airtight container.
By OtakuOkaasan

Easy Baked Zucchini Chips

28
The garlic olive oil is the secret here. Try to find garlic-infused olive oil; I found it at a local olive oil producer.
By Lorie

Sweet Potato Chips in the Air Fryer

5
Sweet potato chips are prepared in no time in the air fryer. They turn out wonderfully crispy and delicious. Serve straight out of the air fryer with your favorite dip or sandwich.
By Bibi

Kale Chips

291
Crispy, crunchy, and nutritious! I used Spanish sherry vinegar, but any vinegar you like the flavor of will work. I checked every 10 minutes or so and turned some pieces over. I also found I didn't mind if there were a few softer parts on some of the kale leaves, I liked the combination of crisp and softer parts.
By Theresa Peters

Dehydrated Beet Chips

7
Beets are crisped in the dehydrator or oven to make crunchy, delicious, and versatile chips. Try playing with the flavors of these chips: smoked bacon salt? sesame-tamari? Anything goes!
By cameal

Perfect Pita Chips

90
I searched for months for a recipe that tastes the same if not better than the store-bought pita chips. After many attempts, I found what everyone seems to think are perfect pita chips! They take barely any time to prepare and go great with spinach artichoke dip! Add Italian seasoning, herbs, or Parmesan cheese for a twist!
By Tarryn

Low-Carb Zucchini Chips

20
If you are looking for an alternative to potato chips you have to give zucchini chips a try as a clean and healthy snack. Zucchini chips taste amazing and they are low carb, paleo and gluten free. They are simple to make but they do take time to bake. You could use a food dehydrator too if you have one (I don't).
By lxydn

Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

9
My children love salt and vinegar chips, and I had some potatoes to use, so I thought this would be a nice treat for them. I took my French fry recipe and converted it slightly, though the soaking in vinegar idea was my mom's! I hope your family likes them as much as mine did! These are excellent for a cookout; make them a day ahead and surprise everybody!
By Sarah Wilkens
