Baseball Recipes

Staff Picks Chicago-Style Hot Dog
An all-beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun piled high with mustard, sweet pickle relish, onion, tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt. Don't even think about ketchup!
Chicken Baseballs
Great for kids. You can add half to a full packet of dry ranch dressing mix to the filling for yet more flavor.
Vintage Lemonade
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie Soft Pretzels I
These pretzels taste just like the ones you get in the mall! Serve with your favorite cheese sauce or mustard. Bet you can't eat just one!
By Colleen Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Allrecipes Member Buffalo Chicken Dip
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
Garlic Butter
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Rolled Buttercream Fondant
"Very easy for my first attempt at making or even using fondant! I cut out shapes to decorate cupcakes." – emi768
guacamole in a glass bowl in front of onions, tomato Easy Guacamole
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member Baked Tortilla Chips
Cumin and lime juice add a real zing to these chips, and they're best when served warm.
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
Chicken Quesadillas
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member Traditional Filipino Lumpia
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23 Easy Homemade Chili
Ground beef is simmered with onion, tomatoes, beans, and seasonings. An easy homemade chili that is ready in 15 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member Best Egg Rolls
Impress your guests with crispy home-made egg rolls filled with freshly shredded cabbage, carrots and, of course, ground pork.
By Allrecipes Member Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
Best Spinach Dip Ever
A flavorful spinach dip with water chestnuts fills a tasty bread bowl. The perfect recipe for entertaining.
By Allrecipes Member Spam Musubi
Spam Musubi is a very popular Hawaiian snack that is just like sushi. Marinated sliced luncheon meat is quickly pan seared then placed on top of rice and wrapped in nori (dried seaweed.) Try it, you'll like it!
By Allrecipes Member Seven Layer Bars
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall Simple Turkey Chili
Using ground turkey, canned kidney beans, and plenty of seasonings gives this simple and surprisingly light chili plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day!
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
Using root beer to season slow-cooked pork tenderloin makes a novel, yet tasty preparation method guaranteed to win applause.
Boilermaker Tailgate Chili
Ground beef, Italian sausage, beans, and a tomato base come together with lots of flavor and spice in this popular chili recipe. It's perfect for tailgating before football games or any time of year.
