Baseball Recipes

Take me out to the ball game! Browse crackerjack recipes for all your baseball game favorites, like hot dogs, caramel corn, lemonade, and more.

Staff Picks

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

282
An all-beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun piled high with mustard, sweet pickle relish, onion, tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt. Don't even think about ketchup!
By elsaw

Chicken Baseballs

29
Great for kids. You can add half to a full packet of dry ranch dressing mix to the filling for yet more flavor.
By Amanda

Vintage Lemonade

323
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Soft Pretzels I

99
These pretzels taste just like the ones you get in the mall! Serve with your favorite cheese sauce or mustard. Bet you can't eat just one!
By Colleen

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

171
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
By J Diamond

Guacamole

7429
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2913
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Best Brownies

13073
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Allrecipes Member

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Garlic Butter

1050
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

729
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4234
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Rolled Buttercream Fondant
"Very easy for my first attempt at making or even using fondant! I cut out shapes to decorate cupcakes." – emi768
25 Easy Dip Recipes With Five Ingredients or Less
18 Addictive Appetizers for the Air Fryer
Chef John's Best Chicken Wing Recipes
Baked Chicken Wings
854
The Best Meatballs
1530
Easy Guacamole
1020

A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.

More Baseball Recipes

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

171
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
By J Diamond

Guacamole

7429
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2913
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Best Brownies

13073
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Allrecipes Member

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Garlic Butter

1050
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

729
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4234
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Baked Chicken Wings

854
Try this easy, crispy, and delicious way to prepare chicken wings.
By Kristin C

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Easy Guacamole

1020
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Tortilla Chips

525
Cumin and lime juice add a real zing to these chips, and they're best when served warm.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3022
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Chicken Quesadillas

1144
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

488
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Easy Homemade Chili

428
Ground beef is simmered with onion, tomatoes, beans, and seasonings. An easy homemade chili that is ready in 15 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Egg Rolls

681
Impress your guests with crispy home-made egg rolls filled with freshly shredded cabbage, carrots and, of course, ground pork.
By Allrecipes Member

Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole

215
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
By your mom

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1404
A flavorful spinach dip with water chestnuts fills a tasty bread bowl. The perfect recipe for entertaining.
By Allrecipes Member

Spam Musubi

169
Spam Musubi is a very popular Hawaiian snack that is just like sushi. Marinated sliced luncheon meat is quickly pan seared then placed on top of rice and wrapped in nori (dried seaweed.) Try it, you'll like it!
By Allrecipes Member

Seven Layer Bars

635
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Simple Turkey Chili

2275
Using ground turkey, canned kidney beans, and plenty of seasonings gives this simple and surprisingly light chili plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day!
By Amanda Ingraham

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5033
Using root beer to season slow-cooked pork tenderloin makes a novel, yet tasty preparation method guaranteed to win applause.
By Livie's Mommy

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7806
Ground beef, Italian sausage, beans, and a tomato base come together with lots of flavor and spice in this popular chili recipe. It's perfect for tailgating before football games or any time of year.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com