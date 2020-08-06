Fish Taco Recipes

From tilapia fish tacos to baja-style fish tacos with a creamy white sauce, explore our best and tastiest recipes!

Baja Style Fish Tacos

45
I came up with this recipe after having fish tacos from a street vendor in Ensenada, Mexico. It is the closest to authentic I have found. Salsa can be made a day in advance for flavors to blend.
By Nancy Kopperud

Easy Fish Tacos with Mango-Pineapple Slaw

60
I used to make these all the time in California and they are so easy and fresh! You can also omit the mayonnaise and increase the red vinegar to reduce calories. All in all, these are a great main dish for any time of year! We usually serve them with fat-free refried beans topped with cilantro and goat cheese, or a cold corn salad with chopped bell pepper and onion.
By mleiland

Baked Puffy Fish Tacos

2
Tender white fish is served on crispy, puffy baked tortillas.
By Chef John

Baja Sauce for Fish or Shrimp Tacos

39
Make your own creamy Baja-style sauce for fish tacos using sour cream, mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, cilantro, and ancho chile powder.
By flachaz

Soft Mahi Mahi Tacos with Ginger-Lime Dressing

181
A warm, flavorful dish filled with mahi-mahi, fresh fruit and an exotic ginger-lime dressing. Unique, yet tasteful, this recipe is inspired by the fresh seafood recipes in Mexico and Central America. I serve chips and salsa on the side.
By Fiestaqueen

Fish Tacos Ultimo

223
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

Shrimp Tacos

155
I got the idea for these shrimp tacos from a favorite restaurant. The shrimp is sauteed in honey butter, topped with a delicious mango salsa, and wrapped in a tortilla. It tastes worth a million bucks yet is so simple. Everyone will be begging for more.
By abewasabe

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

959
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

367
Warm corn tortillas filled with spicy chipotle shrimp and garnished with cilantro, onion, and lime.
By rvelasquez

Halibut Soft Tacos

16
Yummy! I love fish tacos! Very good! If I find a cheaper white fish, I will substitute it for the halibut.
By Libbie Remmel

Marinated Mexican Fish Tacos Slaw

1
This slaw is light, fresh, and the perfect topping for fish or shrimp tacos.
By atlantasassybelle
5-Star Fish Taco and Sauce Recipes
Fish tacos are a taste of pure textural wizardry—the tender bite of fish, the crispy crunch of cabbage, and the kick of creamy white sauce will put a spell on you. One bite and you're hooked.
Fish Tacos
2812
"I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! Serve with homemade pico de gallo and lime wedges to squeeze on top." – BREESE823
Quick Fish Tacos
236
Fish Tacos with Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
472
Swai Fish Tacos
3
Fish Taco Sauce
186
Quick Fish Tacos
229

This simple yet scrumptious recipe has a nice kick and is a house favorite. Delicious!

More Fish Taco Recipes

Spicy Fish Tacos with Fresh Lime Sauce

66
This is a tasty dinner you can make quickly that is often a favorite with the young kids in the family.
By irvinetustin

Fish Tacos with Honey-Cumin Cilantro Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

474
I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Tacos

8
The shrimp marinade and the sauce make the dish!
By Robin Wells

Tacos Gobernador

These tacos originated in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is said that the governor of Sinaloa loved shrimp and quesadillas so the chef of a well known restaurant created these, a cross between a shrimp taco and a quesadilla. And so these were named Tacos Gobernador ('Governor Tacos')
By Yoly

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

102
Hot, grilled shrimp are dressed with a sauce made from Taco Ranch Dressing, and served on warmed flour tortillas.
Easy Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

These fish tacos are delicious and light. Best of both worlds! This is a great dish when you're on the go, as it's quick and easy. Enjoy. Add habanero hot sauce and low-fat sour cream to your preference.
By jacquixox

Quick and Easy Fish Tacos

94
You can serve these delightful tacos with a tossed salad and french fries, or just throw it all together for a quick and tasty snack. If you use salsa and tartar sauce, you can make it ahead or use store-bought.
By Chris

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

43
Spicy sauteed shrimp are served in soft tacos with chopped mango, red onion, and a drizzle of kicked-up Ranch dressing.
Tilapia Fish Tacos

1
Refreshing, satisfying tacos. My roommate made this for me and they were the best tacos I've ever had, so I had to share the recipe!
By CECE_14

Cilantro Shrimp Tacos

3
These cilantro shrimp tacos are sort of a work in progress; I've only made it twice, so I haven't had much time to try different methods. I made it one day when trying to think of something to make for dinner, and I thought it turned out really well. I think it can be easily adjusted to suit different tastes. Serve with lime wedges.
By ChefChelios

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Avocado

3
These tasty shrimp tacos with tomatillo salsa and avocado are seasoned with chili and lime juice for a quick and easy dinner.

Lime Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

6
Lime shrimp tacos are a perfect summery dish with a lot of flavors you'll love! It can be be low fat if you use little oil or butter. You can also add cheese and sour cream, if you like.
By Halla Farhat

Crispy Tilapia Fish Tacos with Slaw

Best fish tacos ever. Anybody who eats these is going to tell you to go open your own restaurant immediately. I've had plenty of people tell me "I don't like fish, but these tacos are amazing!" My secret in this recipe is the diet ginger ale. A lot of people use ginger beer, but I like the diet ginger ale because I find the batter is lighter and more crispy with all the flavor you get from ginger beer. Make 'em, eat 'em, love 'em, add them to your rotation. Top with jalapeno slices, if desired.
By Jesse San Juan

Anaheim Fish Tacos

158
I created this one to make mouths dance. I love fish tacos, but don't like the fried versions or cabbage. Not really for kids, though - a bit flavorful. Serve with authentic Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lettuce, and lime.
By REDDUNEBLAZER

Easy Fish Tacos with Slaw

Try these easy fish tacos with slaw for your next Taco Tuesday and impress with their spicy chipotle flavor.
By miss_maya

Shrimp Tacodillas

These shrimp tacos are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla. They are crispy on the outside with a melty and cheesy interior. Top tacodillas with sliced avocado, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and hot sauce, such as Tapatio®. Delicious and easy to prepare.
By Yoly

Grilled Fish Tacos with Avocado Sauce

These easy grilled fish tacos with avocado sauce are prepared with mahi mahi, but any white fish will work.
By Eric

Easy Chili and Lime Fish Street Tacos

2
These amazing fish tacos are made with tilapia fillets that are grilled and seasoned to perfection with lime juice and chili.

Ryann's Spicy Grilled Fish Tacos

These street-style grilled fish tacos have a great balance of spice and creamy queso fresco goodness. Delicious! If you really like spice, drizzle some sriracha on top!
By ryannodor

Baja-Style Fish Tacos

43
These fish tacos have a delicious tequila-lime-chili flavor and are topped with a crunchy ranchero coleslaw. They are very easy to make. Optional toppings can include black beans, jalapeno peppers, diced tomato, julienned carrots, and green onions.
By JohnBailey

Fish Tacos al Pastor

These fish tacos al pastor taste as good as the original pork version. I serve them with homemade charred tomatillo sauce and they are to die for.

Healthy Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw

Honey, cumin, and lime add a nice dose of flavor to these healthy fish tacos topped with colorful slaw and a spicy, smoky yogurt sauce.
By Donna B McClure

Mike's Baked Haddock Fish Tacos

These quick and easy baked haddock fish tacos are ready to serve with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole in just over 30 minutes.
By Michael

Chipotle Tilapia Tacos with Mango-Cilantro Salsa

49
Chipotle Fish Tacos are made with a mango-cilantro salsa, and chipotle aioli sauce is served with garlic spiked black beans and Spanish rice. I have run this special in the last restaurant I worked at as a daily special. It always sold out! I hope that you will try this recipe, it is a hit if you enjoy fish tacos!
By Chef Shelley Pogue
