Fish Taco Recipes

I used to make these all the time in California and they are so easy and fresh! You can also omit the mayonnaise and increase the red vinegar to reduce calories. All in all, these are a great main dish for any time of year! We usually serve them with fat-free refried beans topped with cilantro and goat cheese, or a cold corn salad with chopped bell pepper and onion.
A warm, flavorful dish filled with mahi-mahi, fresh fruit and an exotic ginger-lime dressing. Unique, yet tasteful, this recipe is inspired by the fresh seafood recipes in Mexico and Central America. I serve chips and salsa on the side.
I got the idea for these shrimp tacos from a favorite restaurant. The shrimp is sauteed in honey butter, topped with a delicious mango salsa, and wrapped in a tortilla. It tastes worth a million bucks yet is so simple. Everyone will be begging for more.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
These tacos originated in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is said that the governor of Sinaloa loved shrimp and quesadillas so the chef of a well known restaurant created these, a cross between a shrimp taco and a quesadilla. And so these were named Tacos Gobernador ('Governor Tacos')
These fish tacos are delicious and light. Best of both worlds! This is a great dish when you're on the go, as it's quick and easy. Enjoy. Add habanero hot sauce and low-fat sour cream to your preference.
You can serve these delightful tacos with a tossed salad and french fries, or just throw it all together for a quick and tasty snack. If you use salsa and tartar sauce, you can make it ahead or use store-bought.
These cilantro shrimp tacos are sort of a work in progress; I've only made it twice, so I haven't had much time to try different methods. I made it one day when trying to think of something to make for dinner, and I thought it turned out really well. I think it can be easily adjusted to suit different tastes. Serve with lime wedges.
Best fish tacos ever. Anybody who eats these is going to tell you to go open your own restaurant immediately. I've had plenty of people tell me "I don't like fish, but these tacos are amazing!" My secret in this recipe is the diet ginger ale. A lot of people use ginger beer, but I like the diet ginger ale because I find the batter is lighter and more crispy with all the flavor you get from ginger beer. Make 'em, eat 'em, love 'em, add them to your rotation. Top with jalapeno slices, if desired.
I created this one to make mouths dance. I love fish tacos, but don't like the fried versions or cabbage. Not really for kids, though - a bit flavorful. Serve with authentic Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lettuce, and lime.
These shrimp tacos are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla. They are crispy on the outside with a melty and cheesy interior. Top tacodillas with sliced avocado, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and hot sauce, such as Tapatio®. Delicious and easy to prepare.
These fish tacos have a delicious tequila-lime-chili flavor and are topped with a crunchy ranchero coleslaw. They are very easy to make. Optional toppings can include black beans, jalapeno peppers, diced tomato, julienned carrots, and green onions.
Chipotle Fish Tacos are made with a mango-cilantro salsa, and chipotle aioli sauce is served with garlic spiked black beans and Spanish rice. I have run this special in the last restaurant I worked at as a daily special. It always sold out! I hope that you will try this recipe, it is a hit if you enjoy fish tacos!