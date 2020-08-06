Sausage Recipes

Find recipes for cooking with all kinds of sausage, like brats, chorizo, kielbasa, and recipes for how to make homemade sausage.

Sheboygan Grilled Brats

Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
By PBFITZ

Types of Sausage 101

Sausage is indisputably delicious and most world cuisines have at least a few staple versions, from different types of Italian sausage to bratwurst to chorizo, and everything in between. Here's what you need to know about the world's best sausages with top-rated recipes to match.
By Christine Clark

Kielbasa and Cabbage for Electric Pressure Cookers

This quick cabbage and sausage dish was a big hit in my house. Perfect for Instant Pot® or other similar electric pressure cookers with a Saute function. The cabbage came out soft, but not mushy or overcooked. I served it with some roasted, buttered corn.
By Amy Van Siclen

8 Andouille Sausage Recipes You'll Love

Andouille sausage is the key ingredient in these spicy, smoky, and filling dinners.
By Corey Williams

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos with Potato Hash and Eggs

Chorizo breakfast tacos with potato hash and eggs are ridiculously flavorful, quick, and easy. The perfect meal any time of day!
By Culinary Envy

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)

This soup is so hearty and comforting, you'll almost forget how good it is for you. And it's perfect for cold weather with the spicy sausage, kale, potatoes, and plenty of chicken broth.
By Chef John

Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells

Believe it or not, I'm not a fan of cheese and try to avoid it whenever possible. So dishes that are stuffed with things like ricotta turn me off. I created this dish as a compromise to my cheese avoidance and my husband's love of Italian food. Serve this with garlic bread and a salad for a wonderful family dinner.
By RainbowJewels

15 Smoked Sausage Recipes

Use leftover smoked sausage to make these delicious and filling dinners.
By Corey Williams

Turkey Chorizo, Revised

This spicy fresh chorizo is made with ground turkey breast, smoked paprika, New Mexico chile powder, Mexican oregano, and other seasonings.
By Buckwheat Queen

14 Chicken Sausage Recipes for Easy Dinners

Chicken sausage is one of those magical ingredients that can take soups, pastas, and more from good to great.
By Sarra Sedghi

Lazy Longanisa (Filipino-Style Breakfast Sausage)

Mimic a popular Filipino breakfast dish by marinating fully cooked smoked sausage (like andouille or kielbasa) in a blend of sugar and soy sauce. The sausage is caramelized and best served with white rice and a fried egg.
By Jose Napoleon Cuasay Artiaga I

30 Sausage Pasta Recipes To Make for Dinner

Create restaurant-worthy meals in the comfort of your own home with these deliciously satisfying sausage pasta recipes.
By Corey Williams
16 Sausage Dinner Recipes for Weeknight Meals
Whether you like a basic hot dog, a sassy bratwurst, spicy chorizo, or tangy Italian links in your tomato sauce, sausage is one of those foods that everyone loves.
21 Polish Sausage Recipes for Quick, Comforting Weeknight Meals
Polska kielbasa is a flavorful sausage that adds a spicy, smoked flavor to soups, stews, and casseroles.
20 Top-Rated Recipes That Start with Spicy Hot Italian Sausage
The Best Recipes That Start with Chorizo Sausage
Chef John's Homemade Italian Sausage
Chef John's Sausage Rolls

People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Easter Brunch Casserole

This is a dish I made for Easter Brunch at church and it was a big hit. This can be made the night before and put in the refrigerator. You will need a 9x13 baking dish.
By lisa diven

Sausage Balls

Golden, tender and savory baked sausage balls.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Breakfast Casserole

This is my family's favorite breakfast recipe, always served on holiday mornings. It's great when complemented with fruit and resurrection cinnamon rolls. You can assemble this casserole, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it overnight before baking, if desired.
By floyd8090

Homemade Sweet Italian Sausage (Mild or Hot)

It's easy to make your own Italian-style sausage with a lot of delicious herbs and spices.
By Michelle Leigh Gossman

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now.
By GIGI9801

Southern Grits Casserole

If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Beer Brats

Beer brats simmered in beer with onions for extra flavor are finished on the grill.
By Zach

Country Breakfast Casserole

A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites: sausage, gravy, eggs, cheese, and toast.
By Kristin Trostle

Egg and Sausage Casserole

This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
By LeAnn

Easy Smoked Sausage Skillet

Easy and delicious one-skillet smoked sausage, veggie, and rice dinner.
By Hillshire FarmR Brand

Egg White Breakfast Casserole

Great egg white casserole to make at the beginning of the week for a quick breakfast each morning.
By Stephanie Patterson

Egg and Hash Brown Casserole

This is a wonderful breakfast casserole that will feed many. We have it every year for Christmas brunch. The family will not allow me to make anything else. I pair it with my French Toast Strata and everyone is full and happy. It's also very easy to increase the portion by putting it into a 9x13 dish and just adding extra ingredients.
By ddelisle

Sausage Casserole

Mouth watering, bowl scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entree!
By WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Bisquick® Sausage Balls

Sage and hot sausage are combined with sharp Cheddar cheese and baking mix for a savory meatball perfect for party appetizers.
By Jana-Shay

Sausage and Sauerkraut

This is a recipe from a sweet old German lady I used to attend church with. Allow for plenty of time to prepare and cook this dish. It is definitely worth the time and effort! Serve with hot German potato salad and red cabbage.
By DOEMARK

Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

Kielbasa cooked with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.
By Jeff Maloney

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast is a breeze with this all in one breakfast casserole that has sausage, eggs, cheese, bread. If you like, add tomatoes and mushrooms too!
By JimmyDean
Turkey Breakfast Sausage

You can use this recipe for chicken and pork as well.
By mechanicmike

Cheesy Bacon-Sausage-Egg-Hash Brown Skillet

Cheesy bacon-sausage-egg-hash brown skillet is a scrumptious, easy breakfast loaded with bacon, sausage, hash browns, cheese, and eggs! Garnish with 2 thinly sliced green onions, if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Country Sunday Breakfast Casserole

A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites.
By bmatheson

Kielbasa and Cabbage

This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
By KITKATY

Sausage and Egg Casserole

The perfect combination of eggs, sausage, bread, and cheese. Tender, delicious, and the family likes it!
By Kathleen Donnelly Ernst
