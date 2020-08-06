Sausage Recipes

Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
Sausage is indisputably delicious and most world cuisines have at least a few staple versions, from different types of Italian sausage to bratwurst to chorizo, and everything in between. Here's what you need to know about the world's best sausages with top-rated recipes to match.
This quick cabbage and sausage dish was a big hit in my house. Perfect for Instant Pot® or other similar electric pressure cookers with a Saute function. The cabbage came out soft, but not mushy or overcooked. I served it with some roasted, buttered corn.
Believe it or not, I'm not a fan of cheese and try to avoid it whenever possible. So dishes that are stuffed with things like ricotta turn me off. I created this dish as a compromise to my cheese avoidance and my husband's love of Italian food. Serve this with garlic bread and a salad for a wonderful family dinner.
Mimic a popular Filipino breakfast dish by marinating fully cooked smoked sausage (like andouille or kielbasa) in a blend of sugar and soy sauce. The sausage is caramelized and best served with white rice and a fried egg.
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
This is my family's favorite breakfast recipe, always served on holiday mornings. It's great when complemented with fruit and resurrection cinnamon rolls. You can assemble this casserole, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it overnight before baking, if desired.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
This is a wonderful breakfast casserole that will feed many. We have it every year for Christmas brunch. The family will not allow me to make anything else. I pair it with my French Toast Strata and everyone is full and happy. It's also very easy to increase the portion by putting it into a 9x13 dish and just adding extra ingredients.
This is a recipe from a sweet old German lady I used to attend church with. Allow for plenty of time to prepare and cook this dish. It is definitely worth the time and effort! Serve with hot German potato salad and red cabbage.
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.