BBQ & Grilled Potato Recipes

Always cook up a package of potatoes and onions with the rest of your grilled meal! Start early, because it takes about a half an hour to cook. These cook over indirect heat (off to the side), so you can grill other things at the same time.
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
I make these great hands on potatoes beforehand, when everything is going to be cooked on the grill. They're also great for a campfire on a small grill. These potatoes will keep everyone coming back for more! Have recipe in hand!
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.
This is a recipe I use to throw a potato on the grill while I am grilling. I like how it makes the skin crispy and the center soft. Use whatever toppings you like, as in butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon bits.
My family loves these tasty potatoes. There are never leftovers. Once the potatoes are all tucked in their foil packets, they can wait overnight to be grilled the next day. Great for camping. Check foil packets at 15 and 30 minutes to ensure they are not burning. May require a few more minutes to ensure all is cooked through.
Large slices of baking potatoes that are lightly brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Mrs. Dash®, and grilled to perfection. A delicious alternative to your plain baked potato! Works great on indoor or outdoor grills.
We just started cooking with a 30-inch gas grill after decades of using a Weber® charcoal grill. While we still use the charcoal grill, the extra space allotted to us on the gas grill has made us really branch out with different sides. I created this one knowing we could put the potatoes directly on the grill and not have to make a foil packet to make it fit!