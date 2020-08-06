BBQ & Grilled Potato Recipes

Find great grilled potato recipes complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and grilling tips.

Staff Picks

Grilled Potatoes and Onion

640
Always cook up a package of potatoes and onions with the rest of your grilled meal! Start early, because it takes about a half an hour to cook. These cook over indirect heat (off to the side), so you can grill other things at the same time.
By Bob Cody

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

152
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Campfire Potatoes

78
These cheesy grilled potatoes are so good, I could eat them without anything else to go with them!
By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes

173
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
By stylistmama

Baked Potatoes on the Grill with Onion

7
The onions and butter just melt into the potatoes, leaving a great, tender, moist, and flavorful potato.
By DebbyJean

Over the Fire Scalloped Potatoes

85
I make these great hands on potatoes beforehand, when everything is going to be cooked on the grill. They're also great for a campfire on a small grill. These potatoes will keep everyone coming back for more! Have recipe in hand!
By Rebecca Gould

Cheesy Campfire Potatoes

24
These easy cheese potatoes are great over the grill or campfire. And since they're in a foil packet, there's no mess to clean up!
By Michelle Bomgaars

BBQ Potatoes with Green Onions

56
These potatoes are the best. My aunt made these for dinner one night, and we just drooled everywhere. MMM - Good, quick, and easy!!
By Mylene Bernicky

Grilled Greek Potatoes

These grilled potatoes are great with souvlaki. All you need is a Greek salad for a full meal! They can be prepared hours before grilling.
By Bren

Bacon Wrapped New Potatoes

66
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
By hungryallweighs

Backyard Skillet Smashed Potatoes and Onions

4
Who would have thought a backyard skillet grill would change the world! I can't believe how much fun it is cooking on these. These potatoes are easy and yummy.
By FrackFamily5 CACT
Inspiration and Ideas

Best Recipes for Smoky, Grilled Potatoes
Become a grill master by starting with these simply delicious potato dishes.
Spiced-Up Grilled Tater Wedges
37
Grilled Baked Potatoes
Twice-Smoked Potatoes
More BBQ & Grilled Potato Recipes

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Grilled Baked Potatoes

164
I was tired of eating baked potatoes the old fashioned way with gobs of butter, so I created this simple recipe to put a little twist on them. My family and friends love them and I hope you do too.
By TODD SCHULTZ

Baked Potatoes on the Grill

3
This is a recipe I use to throw a potato on the grill while I am grilling. I like how it makes the skin crispy and the center soft. Use whatever toppings you like, as in butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon bits.
By Kris Kornbrek

Grilled Potato, Carrot, and Onion Foil Packets

37
Potatoes, onions, and carrots are grilled in foil packets for quick clean-up in this easy side dish recipe.
By KEW470

Grilled Onions and Potatoes

56
My family loves these tasty potatoes. There are never leftovers. Once the potatoes are all tucked in their foil packets, they can wait overnight to be grilled the next day. Great for camping. Check foil packets at 15 and 30 minutes to ensure they are not burning. May require a few more minutes to ensure all is cooked through.
By Allyson

Grilled Bacon Potatoes

29
My dad's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, so these 'baked' potatoes wrapped in bacon and sprinkled with brown sugar and pepper really make his day!
By jwooten

Grilled Potato Slices

4
Large slices of baking potatoes that are lightly brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Mrs. Dash®, and grilled to perfection. A delicious alternative to your plain baked potato! Works great on indoor or outdoor grills.
By Angela Barnes Hopkins

Campfire Potatoes and Carrots

4
This is a fast, easy, and delicious way to make potatoes on the campfire. I make them in the oven as well because they are so great.
By Kristin

Au Gratin Potatoes on the Grill

2
Simple and delicious au gratin potatoes on the grill.
By shackbart

Balsamic Grilled Baby Potatoes

14
If you've got the grill going anyway, this is a quick and easy side dish that is a hit in our household.
By CanadianCook

Fantastic Grilled Potatoes

10
A great alternative to baked, mashed or fried potatoes! It's a great way to get your starch and veggies all in one dish! It's also colorful, which adds a nice touch to your presentation!
By MACCO

Grilled Potato Wedges

10
We just started cooking with a 30-inch gas grill after decades of using a Weber® charcoal grill. While we still use the charcoal grill, the extra space allotted to us on the gas grill has made us really branch out with different sides. I created this one knowing we could put the potatoes directly on the grill and not have to make a foil packet to make it fit!
By Gypsy Girl

Foil Wrapped Veggies

129
Really yummy mixed fall veggies grilled in a foil packet. You'll want to use multiple packets to keep them all to a manageable size. Open the finished packets carefully - the veggies are HOT! Enjoy!
By Marni Rachmiel

Campfire Veggies

16
Easy recipe for your campfire, BBQ Grill, or oven.
By anmlnrs
