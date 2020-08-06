Pulled Pork

Whether you're making it in the slow cooker, oven, or smoker, we've got dozens of top-rated recipes for pulled pork.

Community Picks

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

3036
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ

143
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.

Slow Cooker Carnitas

2054
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
By Erin Parker

Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

45
This simple slow cooker pulled pork recipe is big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's® RedHot® Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
By Emilycimino

Instant Pot® Dr Pepper® Pulled Pork

12
A simple and tasty pulled pork recipe made in the Instant Pot® with the flavoring of Dr Pepper®.
By Hollie Mae

Pulled Pork Ya'll

112
This is a favorite at our church. I made it for a fundraiser and now every time we have a potluck I get a inbox-full asking me to make this.
By jesscman

North Carolina Pulled Pork

30
I got this from an North Carolina native and it is the best. It is pretty much foolproof. This is made in the slow cooker.
By skibunny2k

Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches

19
I use this hearty recipe for my Super Bowl® parties. It's super easy and feeds a lot of hungry football fans. Serve on a large bun with some baked beans, coleslaw, and chips.
By Lori M

Valerio's Pulled Pork Sandwich

49
This is a very messy but delicious sandwich with lots of BBQ sauce.
By valerio

Simple Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

18
Succulent pulled pork slow cooked in a smokey homemade barbeque sauce makes perfect sandwiches for picnics, football Sundays, or dinner.
By degy

Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker

251
This is the correct way to smoke a pork shoulder with professional results--from the brine, to the rub and sauce, to the rave reviews you will receive. Smoke is the key to breaking down the fat which adds flavor and moisture to the shoulder. Place in a bun with your favorite BBQ sauce.
By bobthecook1

Homestyle Kalua Pork with Cabbage in a Slow Cooker

151
Inspired by the luaus in Hawaii, I set out to make an easy, tasty slow-cooker version of kalua pork. The meat is fall-off-the-bone yummy. This recipe is not overly smoky, but you may add more smoke if you like. Serve with rice, buns, or poi.
By Mei
More Pulled Pork

Apple Jack Pulled Pork Buns

Whiskey and apple juice give big flavor to Chef John's pulled pork sandwiches.

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

398
Tender pork carnitas pressure-cooked with onion, garlic, orange, and spice.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Slow Cooker Beer Pulled Pork

266
My way of making pulled pork is simple: slow cooker, 1 can of beer, a 5 to 6 pound pork butt, seasonings, and a bottle of barbecue sauce. My beer choice is Shiner Bock®. My seasoning choices are salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. My barbecue sauce choice is Sweet Baby Ray's®. Just put it in a slow cooker before you go to bed and when you wake up the magic has happened. See for yourself. This recipe is perfect for a party, and you can even prepare 2 and feed around 30 people. Serve on onion or hamburger buns.
By Paula Todora Paula T

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

276
This is a sweet and savory pulled pork that combines many techniques for the best flavor. The slow cooker makes the meat fall off the bone!
By strayredbolt

Guinness Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

2
BBQ sauce, spices, and stout beer add flavor to slow cooker pulled pork.
By JuneBug

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork (Boston Butt)

7
This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!
By webbbilly

Easy, Two-Ingredient Pulled Pork

37
Use a slow cooker to make these great sandwiches using just a pork loin and your favorite BBQ sauce. Easy.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Barbeque

80
Make sure you have extra buns on hand because people will be going back for more. Excellent the next day for leftovers. Serve with your favorite coleslaw recipe.
By Belinda Carter McDowell

Crispy Pork Carnitas

178
There's nothing like carnitas. Cubes of fragrantly spiced pork are slowly cooked in lard until they're crispy on the outside while at the same time remaining soft and succulent inside. Bust some up on a warm tortilla, drizzle with braising liquid, top with a little salsa, onion, and cilantro, and you're probably enjoying the world's best taco.

Smoked Pork Butt

52
We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!
By Smokin' Ron

Memphis Pulled Pork

31
Best ever southern pulled pork.
By bubba hardy

Easy Oven Pulled Pork

3
This is my grandmother's no-fail pork recipe and it produces tender, moist, rich meat. Pulled pork is so versatile-use it in sandwiches, tacos, stews, and pasta ragu. Or make it ahead of time and keep it in a slow cooker for BBQ sliders. A great, inexpensive option to serve at a party. My favorite way to eat this is on a bun with lots of tangy barbecue sauce and slaw.
By NicoleMcmom

Slow Cooker Pineapple Pulled Pork

13
Slow-cooker-made-easy pineapple pulled pork recipe.
By Feth Family

Dutch Oven Pulled Pork

1
A wonderful oven-roasted BBQ pulled pork made with about any pork roast in a Dutch oven. Low and slow roasting up above the juices is the key. Serve by itself or on buns. I like mine with coleslaw and a root beer-BBQ sauce on multi-grain buns. Baked beans are a nice side dish, too.
By Willard Joe Weaver

Easy Slow Cooker BBQ

109
Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crockpot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out great. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.
By DAVEBISH

Easy North Carolina Barbeque

42
I just love vinegar-based barbeque. I looked high and low for an easy recipe for North Carolina barbeque; this is it! Be warned; your friends will want the recipe. Eat it with a fork or on rolls with coleslaw.
By Phil

Slow Cooker Barbecue Pulled Pork

5
This slow cooker barbecue pulled pork is spice-rubbed for the best flavor.
By Donna Mohr Bungo

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Orange Juice

17
'Discovered' this by accident when starting the pork butt about 10 p.m. one night (the butt was still partially frozen). Started with the basics, but decided to add the stone ground mustard and the orange juice on a whim. Husband loves it, so I must have been inspired.
By Goblinmama

North Carolina-Style Pulled Pork

259
This recipe is delicious, especially when smoked with hickory chips on a charcoal grill. A spicy rub and a zesty vinegar sauce turn pork into a North Carolina favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Awesome Pulled Pork BBQ

48
This is a pulled pork BBQ that is sure to please everyone's taste. Best to use a slow cooker!
By Randy

3 Ingredient Pulled Pork Barbeque

52
Cooking the pork loin alone is too dry. Add country-style pork ribs in the slow cooker along with the pork loin to give it more moistness and flavor. Serve this pulled pork barbeque on top of a baked potato or on buns for a sandwich.
By Susan

Bourbon-Mango Pulled Pork

374
Spicy, smoky, and sweet. This is the perfect addition to that crusty roll you've been trying to figure out a sandwich filling for!
By RuggerDucky

Pineapple Pulled Pork Al Pastor

7
There's nothing like a juicy pulled pork sandwich, especially one inspired by a famous taco. Maybe it's the brine, or that I'm just easily satisfied, but it's been my experience that if you simply season aggressively and cook the meat over smoky coals up to a certain temp, you'll be rewarded with tender, moist, and very flavorful meat. Slather it with the grilled pineapple salsa for the full 'al pastor' experience.
