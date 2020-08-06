Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
This simple slow cooker pulled pork recipe is big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's® RedHot® Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
This is the correct way to smoke a pork shoulder with professional results--from the brine, to the rub and sauce, to the rave reviews you will receive. Smoke is the key to breaking down the fat which adds flavor and moisture to the shoulder. Place in a bun with your favorite BBQ sauce.
Inspired by the luaus in Hawaii, I set out to make an easy, tasty slow-cooker version of kalua pork. The meat is fall-off-the-bone yummy. This recipe is not overly smoky, but you may add more smoke if you like. Serve with rice, buns, or poi.
My way of making pulled pork is simple: slow cooker, 1 can of beer, a 5 to 6 pound pork butt, seasonings, and a bottle of barbecue sauce. My beer choice is Shiner Bock®. My seasoning choices are salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. My barbecue sauce choice is Sweet Baby Ray's®. Just put it in a slow cooker before you go to bed and when you wake up the magic has happened. See for yourself. This recipe is perfect for a party, and you can even prepare 2 and feed around 30 people. Serve on onion or hamburger buns.
This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!
There's nothing like carnitas. Cubes of fragrantly spiced pork are slowly cooked in lard until they're crispy on the outside while at the same time remaining soft and succulent inside. Bust some up on a warm tortilla, drizzle with braising liquid, top with a little salsa, onion, and cilantro, and you're probably enjoying the world's best taco.
We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!
This is my grandmother's no-fail pork recipe and it produces tender, moist, rich meat. Pulled pork is so versatile-use it in sandwiches, tacos, stews, and pasta ragu. Or make it ahead of time and keep it in a slow cooker for BBQ sliders. A great, inexpensive option to serve at a party. My favorite way to eat this is on a bun with lots of tangy barbecue sauce and slaw.
A wonderful oven-roasted BBQ pulled pork made with about any pork roast in a Dutch oven. Low and slow roasting up above the juices is the key. Serve by itself or on buns. I like mine with coleslaw and a root beer-BBQ sauce on multi-grain buns. Baked beans are a nice side dish, too.
Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crockpot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out great. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.
I just love vinegar-based barbeque. I looked high and low for an easy recipe for North Carolina barbeque; this is it! Be warned; your friends will want the recipe. Eat it with a fork or on rolls with coleslaw.
'Discovered' this by accident when starting the pork butt about 10 p.m. one night (the butt was still partially frozen). Started with the basics, but decided to add the stone ground mustard and the orange juice on a whim. Husband loves it, so I must have been inspired.
Cooking the pork loin alone is too dry. Add country-style pork ribs in the slow cooker along with the pork loin to give it more moistness and flavor. Serve this pulled pork barbeque on top of a baked potato or on buns for a sandwich.
There's nothing like a juicy pulled pork sandwich, especially one inspired by a famous taco. Maybe it's the brine, or that I'm just easily satisfied, but it's been my experience that if you simply season aggressively and cook the meat over smoky coals up to a certain temp, you'll be rewarded with tender, moist, and very flavorful meat. Slather it with the grilled pineapple salsa for the full 'al pastor' experience.