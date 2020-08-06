BBQ & Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipes

Find great recipes for grilled corn on the cob complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and grilling tips.

Staff Picks

Grilled Corn on the Cob

551
Butter, salt, and a little pepper are all you really need to bring out corn's natural sweetness on the grill.
By SUETEITSMA

Sweet Grilled Corn

126
A perfect summertime side dish of fresh sweet corn grilled in a savory herb mixture.
By Josh Elizabeth

Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob

192
Roasted corn on the cob with Parmesan cheese and mayonnaise.
By pinkmalibu442

Miss Bettie's Zesty Grilled Corn

This is my mom's recipe for grilled corn. It is tangy and spicy, and the BEST corn recipe I have ever tasted!
By Teresa Johnson

Garlic Corn on the Cob

Delicious and fresh summer treat. A favorite for everyone.
By CHRISTIE612

Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter

22
Simple grilled corn on the cob.
By BritanyRachelle

Grilled Herbed Corn on the Cob

12
My husband didn't like corn on the cob until he had this recipe!
By knmennenga

Cajun Grilled Corn

68
This a delicious and easy way to prepare your corn cobs on those fun filled barbeque weekends! They taste like candy and can go with any barbeque meal.
By GINGERHAGER

Mexican Roasted Street Corn on the Cob

1
Hot, golden street corn that is both sweet and smoky with a bit of Mexican zip and zest.
By Michael B

Corn on the Cob Parm

5
This may be the most delicious corn on the cob on the grill you've ever eaten!
By JimChicago52

Grilled Corn with Green Chile

A New Mexican native, my husband was looking to recreate the corn he used to buy at the state fair. This is what we came up with. Corn on the cob, wrapped in roasted Hatch green chiles, then grilled.
By merryc

Juicy Grilled Corn On The Cob

77
Doesn't matter if you use fresh corn or frozen, this recipe will make it the best corn you've ever eaten!
By Holly
Inspiration and Ideas

3 Easy Ways to Grill Corn on the Cob
Grilling corn on the cob on the grill gives this sweet vegetable a hint of smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the great outdoors.
Grilled Corn on the Cob
"Nothing better...with butter and a bit of salt. Yum yum!" – *Sherri*
Best Food Truck-Style Corn
369
14 Grilled Corn Salads
How To Pick the Best Corn So Every Ear Is a Winner
10 Elote Recipes
Smoked Corn on the Cob
2

Smoking corn gives it a unique flavor and then it's finished with a smoky lime butter right before serving! Try it for your next BBQ!

More BBQ & Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipes

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Mexican Grilled Corn

80
I consider this to be the greatest corn-on-the-cob recipe of all time. The way the mild, subtly salted cheese works with an ancho-lime mayonnaise, along with that buttery, smoky corn, is a magnificent combination of flavors. Perfecto!
By Chef John

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

94
You'll never eat corn any other way!
By terryjcoe

Aztec Chicken with Sweet Potato-Corn Mash

2
A great taste of central Mexico with a little heat and quite a bit of flavor! Garnish with two halves grilled plantain or banana and cilantro.
By Vintage Chef

Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob

229
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
By Deann

Corn on the Grill

204
Garlic lover's dream. Sweet and spicy, these ears of corn will keep you coming back to the grill for more.
By Chef Howe

Elote Grilled Corn

13
Top warm, grilled corn on the cob with a delicious Mexican-style spread. The spicy-creamy topping is also delicious on fresh corn that's been steamed in your kitchen.
By Target Test Kitchen
Grilled Chicken BLT Wraps

A delicious, easy grilled chicken wrap that is perfect for lunch, dinner, or picnics! Serve with your favorite chips and a cold beverage!
By James Roos

Soy-Glazed Corn on the Cob

4
I made this up at a recent BBQ and it was an amazing experiment. No butter was required in this very flavorful recipe.
By Raquel Teixeira

Garlic Lover's Grilled Corn

18
At our home, nothing goes on the grill without this delicious side dish!
By Janine

Corn with Bacon and Chili Powder

14
Yet another way to cook corn on the cob on the grill, but this is different, and very good. You won't need butter.
By RBPULLEN

Elotes

Dress up your corn for race day with some south of the border inspiration.
By FOX Broadcasting Company
Grilled Spiced Corn

1
Take your corn side dish from ordinary to extraordinary! Sweet corn is grilled and then rubbed with lemon wedges that have been dipped in a mouthwatering combination of spices.
By Alice Waugh

Smoked Corn on the Cob with Bourbon Butter

2
Sweet summer corn is lightly smoked and covered in a subtle, yet delicious bourbon-cinnamon butter. If you already have other foods going in your smoker at a higher temp, throw the corn in - just reduce the time slightly. I like using maple or fruit woods, but for a smokier flavor, use hickory or mesquite.
By France C

Margarita Grilled Corn on the Cob

9
Grilled corn on the cob with a twist of lime and a little chili powder. Great for everyone!
By Janine

Gochujang Elotes

1
This is a fusion between Mexican street corn and Korean gochujang (red pepper paste). You can skip the gochujang for ancho chili powder for a more traditional taste.
By TheElusivePastry
