BBQ & Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipes

Butter, salt, and a little pepper are all you really need to bring out corn's natural sweetness on the grill.
By SUETEITSMA
Sweet Grilled Corn
A perfect summertime side dish of fresh sweet corn grilled in a savory herb mixture.
Cajun Grilled Corn
This a delicious and easy way to prepare your corn cobs on those fun filled barbeque weekends! They taste like candy and can go with any barbeque meal.
By GINGERHAGER Grilled Corn with Green Chile
A New Mexican native, my husband was looking to recreate the corn he used to buy at the state fair. This is what we came up with. Corn on the cob, wrapped in roasted Hatch green chiles, then grilled.
Grilling corn on the cob on the grill gives this sweet vegetable a hint of smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the great outdoors.
"Nothing better...with butter and a bit of salt. Yum yum!" – *Sherri*
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By SUETEITSMA Mexican Grilled Corn
I consider this to be the greatest corn-on-the-cob recipe of all time. The way the mild, subtly salted cheese works with an ancho-lime mayonnaise, along with that buttery, smoky corn, is a magnificent combination of flavors. Perfecto!
Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
Corn on the Grill
Garlic lover's dream. Sweet and spicy, these ears of corn will keep you coming back to the grill for more.
Elote Grilled Corn
Top warm, grilled corn on the cob with a delicious Mexican-style spread. The spicy-creamy topping is also delicious on fresh corn that's been steamed in your kitchen.
Soy-Glazed Corn on the Cob
I made this up at a recent BBQ and it was an amazing experiment. No butter was required in this very flavorful recipe.
Elotes
Dress up your corn for race day with some south of the border inspiration.
Grilled Spiced Corn
Take your corn side dish from ordinary to extraordinary! Sweet corn is grilled and then rubbed with lemon wedges that have been dipped in a mouthwatering combination of spices.
Smoked Corn on the Cob with Bourbon Butter
Sweet summer corn is lightly smoked and covered in a subtle, yet delicious bourbon-cinnamon butter. If you already have other foods going in your smoker at a higher temp, throw the corn in - just reduce the time slightly. I like using maple or fruit woods, but for a smokier flavor, use hickory or mesquite.
Gochujang Elotes
This is a fusion between Mexican street corn and Korean gochujang (red pepper paste). You can skip the gochujang for ancho chili powder for a more traditional taste.
