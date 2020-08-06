BBQ & Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Grilling takes vegetables to the next level. Browse grilled vegetable recipes complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and grilling tips.

Staff Picks

Grilled Asparagus

878
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Yellow Squash

208
This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
By Sarah Stephan

Grilled Onions

161
If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!
By Linda Smith

Easy Cajun Grilled Veggies

133
This is a quick and easy recipe that makes the BEST marinated grilled veggies! Serve them alone or on brown rice. The veggies may be marinated in plastic resealable bags, too.
By Kelly

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Whole Smoked Cauliflower

1
Smoking cauliflower absorbs just the right amount of smoke that complements your meat without overpowering. This works well with beef, pork, and chicken and the sauce ties it all together. Serve with a dinner salad and you won't even miss the potato.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Corn on the Grill

204
Garlic lover's dream. Sweet and spicy, these ears of corn will keep you coming back to the grill for more.
By Chef Howe

Summer Grilled Cabbage

60
This is an easy side dish that we can't seem to get enough of once the grill starts firing in the summer. We use one large metal baking dish just for cabbage, that way none of the others get ruined on the grill.
By sjohutch

Grilled Garlic Parmesan Zucchini

368
This is a summer favorite at my house. So easy and tasty, and complements steak, ribs, chicken or fish. By the way, these can be done in the oven under the broiler as well.
By AngieItaliano
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

471
Portobello mushrooms are the steaks of the mushroom family. Here there marinated and grilled, yummy!
By BFOLLICK

Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes

173
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
By stylistmama

Grilled Bok Choy

55
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
By NomNomDelicious
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Corn on the Cob
"You would think that we invented grilling corn, the way our guests raved! We served it at three different parties this summer, all to outstanding reviews." – Nicole Heur
Tips For Grilling Vegetables
Make room on the grill for veggies. The caramelizing flames and touch of smoke add so much flavor. See our tips for grilling vegetables.
Our Most Popular Grilled Vegetable Recipes
Balsamic Grilled Zucchini
Favorite Grilled Asparagus Recipes
Grilled Veg Salads For Picky Eaters
Grilled Veggie Skewers
32

Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.

More BBQ & Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Grilled Asparagus

878
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Veggie Skewers

32
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Campfire Foil Packs

92
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.
By Natural Chef Michelle

Barbequed Cabbage

91
This is a delicious way to use up cabbage, and a great way to make someone a cabbage lover!
By ericasalad

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

345
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

3
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Grilled Cabbage Wedges

1
Cabbage wedges with chargrilled marks can be used as a side dish or incorporated into other dishes. I use this along my grilled teriyaki chicken kabobs, serving it all over basmati rice. The semi-carbon taste of the chargrilled marks enhance the flavor. Don't be afraid of a little brown/black color of charring it. It's good! Trust me.
By BaillysMom

Grilled Cauliflower

117
I got something like this at a restaurant and it was wonderful.
By ziola1039

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1420
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

Crispy Grilled Okra

Lightly seasoned okra is grilled to perfection in this quick and easy recipe.
By MChele

Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus

141
This asparagus pairs especially well with Asian types of grilled foods, such as kebabs or satays.
By Sue Lau

Grilled Green Beans

46
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
By Kassie Calvin Caminiti

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

152
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Grilled Bok Choy

55
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
By NomNomDelicious

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

141
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Grilled Corn on the Cob

541
Grilled corn on the cob in foil is the easiest way to serve corn all summer long.

Grilled Baked Potatoes

164
I was tired of eating baked potatoes the old fashioned way with gobs of butter, so I created this simple recipe to put a little twist on them. My family and friends love them and I hope you do too.
By TODD SCHULTZ

Grilled Jalapeno Poppers

82
Best poppers you'll have off your grill! Any left over cheese mixture makes a good spread for crackers while you're waiting.
By Philip Dally

Easy Roasted Cabbage

28
Delicious and healthy roasted cabbage slices are sure to please.
By hungryallweighs

Balsamic Grilled Zucchini

200
A simple, easy grilled zucchini with a touch of balsamic vinegar and spices.

Grilled Tomatoes

18
Perfect, easy, and yummy!
By Lynne2478

Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes

173
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
By stylistmama
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com