Special Theme Recipes

This is a kind of meat pie that would have been eaten during the Middle Ages (700-1450) in Europe. Feel free to play around with the spices and substitute things such as cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, etc. Use a Whole wheat crust to be really authentic.
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
Fire up the tiki torches -- it's time for a luau! This delicious slow-roasted pork is rubbed with sea salt and liquid smoke to recall the glorious flavors of pig cooked in a traditional Hawaiian imu. Once cooked and cooled, it can be shredded and served with poi, yams or even on a bun. You may use ordinary sea salt for this recipe if the Hawaiian variety is unavailable.
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
This is a dry Jamaican Jerk seasoning I use mostly on grilled chicken! You may want to give some away to friends because this recipe makes a lot! Use it as a dry rub on grilled chicken, fish, steak, or just about anything else.
Living in the Caribbean is a wonderful way of life! I am always trying to come up with new recipes that combine my new culture and my roots. Although I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, southern barbecue was a big part of my youth. Coming up with unique BBQ sauces was family fun. Spice this recipe up or down according to your personal taste.