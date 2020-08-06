Special Theme Recipes

If you're hosting a party with a special theme, let these recipe collections be your inspiration.

Staff Picks

Ants on a Log

121
This is a fun snack that kids can make. It consists of artfully arranged celery, peanut butter, and raisins.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Grenadian Spice Cake

59
This recipe hails from Grenada-and would be a grand finishing touch to your favorite Caribbean or spicy meal. Dust with confectioners' sugar and serve with fresh fruits of the season.
By MARBALET

Medieval Chicken Pie

24
This is a kind of meat pie that would have been eaten during the Middle Ages (700-1450) in Europe. Feel free to play around with the spices and substitute things such as cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, etc. Use a Whole wheat crust to be really authentic.
By Talia

Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

245
An easy salad to make with a bag of salad greens, pineapple, bacon bits, nuts and toasted coconut. Use fresh pineapple, if you can, and substitute toasted almonds for the macadamia nuts, if desired.
By Marianne G

WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies

267
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
By Diana S.

Bahama Mama

187
Bahama Mama is a delicious tropical adult drink!
By THALL

Mai Tai

118
Two flavors of rum mix with pineapple and orange juices for a fruity drink.
By Andrea

Shipwreck Dinner

125
It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
By Bcsgibson

Easy Key Lime Pie

1509
An easy, tart and creamy blue-ribbon key lime pie baked in a graham crust.
By DINNER2

Jamaican Fried Dumplings

66
These delicious fried dumplings are easy to make with pantry staples.
By Stephanie

Jamaican Beef Patties

251
Moist curry-flavored ground beef wrapped in buttery, flaky pastry dough.
By JEFFOLEE

Coconut Shrimp

1988
Delicious coconut shrimp rolled in beer batter and coconut before frying.
By LINDAV10
Inspiration and Ideas

Luau Punch
92
Pina Colada III
131
Scorpion Bowl
21
Malibu Bay Breeze
60

A fruity drink made with pineapple juice, coconut rum, and cranberry juice.

More Special Theme Recipes

Bikini Martini

254
An awesome drink to sip by the pool! Garnish with an orange wheel.
By Justyna

Pineapple Chicken Tenders

883
Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
By Hillary Roberts

Oven Kalua Pork

150
Fire up the tiki torches -- it's time for a luau! This delicious slow-roasted pork is rubbed with sea salt and liquid smoke to recall the glorious flavors of pig cooked in a traditional Hawaiian imu. Once cooked and cooled, it can be shredded and served with poi, yams or even on a bun. You may use ordinary sea salt for this recipe if the Hawaiian variety is unavailable.

Chef John's Crab Rangoon

75
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.
By Chef John

Cream Cheese Penguins

879
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Aloha Chicken Burgers

113
This tasty sandwich is like a luau on a bun!
By Chris McDaniel

Flan de Coco (Coconut Flan)

120
A delicious, tropical coconut flan -- authentically Caribbean!
By Esther

Hawaiian Tarts

59
A tropical tart with pineapple and coconut. These are pretty and delicious.
By Jan Taylor

Mai Tai II

53
Mai Tai - a tropical and fruity rum drink.
By Michelle M Mitchell

Chocolate Mice

325
Kids will love these, they are whimsical and fun. Cute chocolate mice rolled in confectioners' sugar or chocolate cookie crumbs are very realistic.
By Rosina

Crab Rangoon I

142
Everyone will love these bite-size, fried dumplings stuffed with crab. You can make these in advance of the festivities, and freeze on trays until party time.

Apple Ladybug Treats

37
Red apples are decorated to look like lady bugs. This is a quick and fun snack that kids will enjoy making and eating. For once kids can play with their food.
By Veronica Lopez Hurtado
Lomi Lomi

43
Smoked salmon, tomato and onion make up this tantalizing Hawaiian salad. It's just not a luau without the lomi!
By SAXONY

Chi Chi

8
A tropical fruity alcoholic drink made with vodka, pineapple and coconut.
By Julie

Mango-licious Tilapia

238
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
By Allrecipes Member
Best Ever Pina Colada Cake

6
Amazingly simple piña colada poke cake - so flavorful and delicious!
By SunnyDaysNora

Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub

84
This is a dry Jamaican Jerk seasoning I use mostly on grilled chicken! You may want to give some away to friends because this recipe makes a lot! Use it as a dry rub on grilled chicken, fish, steak, or just about anything else.
By LOVINLIFE

Dirt Cake II

114
Kids love dirt. Can be made in a large flower pot or 2 small flower pots.
By DARLENEL

Hawaiian Chicken Wings

21
Everybody loves this tangy Hawaiian-style chicken.
By Luv2bake

Tropical Grilled Pork Chops

228
Marinated pork chops are grilled to perfection and topped with a spicy salsa starring pineapple, mango, and applesauce.
By EVE11

Pina Colada Rum Cake

63
Delicious, moist chilled dessert with rum, coconut and whipped frosting.
By Roger

Caribbean BBQ Sauce II

5
Living in the Caribbean is a wonderful way of life! I am always trying to come up with new recipes that combine my new culture and my roots. Although I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, southern barbecue was a big part of my youth. Coming up with unique BBQ sauces was family fun. Spice this recipe up or down according to your personal taste.
By BAJATHECAT

Frog Cupcakes

172
These frog-faced cupcakes are fun and easy to make for a child's birthday.
By kymama

West Indian Curried Chicken

129
This is a basic West Indian curried chicken recipe. Extremely easy to prepare and delicious with standard Caribbean fare. Peas and rice go great with it!
By DANIELLE2877
