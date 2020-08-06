Chicken Adobo Recipes

Recipes for chicken adobo—the classic dish of Filipino cooking, complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Famous Chicken Adobo

369
Tender, juicy chicken pieces simmered in a flavorful peppery vinegar sauce.
By angelaBBf

Matt's Chicken Adobo

69
This is our favorite classic chicken adobo using common ingredients. You may use a whole chicken and cut it up in pieces. I prefer a thicker sauce like my dad would make but my family likes it brothy so they can pour it in their rice.
By MattOlay V-H

Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken

839
An easy slow cooker recipe for a whole chicken. This is such a simple recipe for something SO good! Serve hot with steamed rice.
By ADRIENNELAPP

Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo

14
This chicken adobo is a Filipino favorite made in the slow cooker. Serve with rice.
By michellekay

Adobo Chicken with Ginger

369
This is considered the Philippine national dish. The combination of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and peppercorns is delicious and actually preserves the chicken! Great for picnics. My mother taught me how to cook this, using her variation from the original recipe. A delicious, cheap and easy dish! Serve it hot with hot steamed Jasmine rice.
By COOKIEMONSTER64

Lolah's Chicken Adobo

65
My Filipino Mom taught me how to make this traditional dish following the recipe her mother taught her. And though I've made a couple of changes, I guarantee they're Mom-approved. 'Lolah' is 'Grandma' in the Philippines, in case you were wondering. Serve over steamed rice.
By foodelicious

Pork and Chicken Adobo

15
This recipe is adapted from a famous Filipino restaurant in Manila, Philippines. The longer you marinate in the refrigerator, the better it gets! This is one dish that doesn't spoil right away. Best served hot over steamed rice.
By maxinne

Authentic Chicken Adobo

24
Adobo is a simple and hearty Filipino dish. In this version, chicken is marinated in vinegar and soy sauce, then slowly cooked with garlic and spices. Serve over steamed white rice.
By Allrecipes

Instant Pot® Filipino Chicken Adobo

24
All the flavor you love in Filipino chicken adobo without hours of marinating thanks to the Instant Pot®. Serve over rice, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Duck Adobo

35
This twist on the Filipino classic adobo dish uses duck legs, which makes this version particularly rich and satisfying.
By Chef John

Leyley's Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings

9
This is a Filipino recipe which was carried down to me. I just added the jalapeno for spice and used the chicken wings. You can use pork or whole cut up chicken, too. This is great as an appetizer or you can serve it as a meal with steamed Jasmine rice. Enjoy this! you will never go back to the same ol' hot wings.
By Ley Ann Van

Guinataan Chicken Adobo

36
Not your usual adobo, the coconut milk in this chicken dish makes it more flavorful.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Chicken Adobo
242
"Everyone competes with my brother's version because he makes amazing adobo. This recipe finally won my daughter's vote—better than her uncle's!" – Taryn Renée
How To Make Chicken Adobo
It's been called the unofficial national dish of the Philippines.
Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken with Bok Choy
203
Chicken Adobo I
49
Fusion Chicken Adobo with Noodles
19
The 10 Best Filipino Chicken Recipes
More Chicken Adobo Recipes

Pinoy Chicken Adobo

38
This is a family favorite from the Philippines and is served over rice. Easy to prepare, especially when you are in a hurry.

Chicken Adobo I

49
This is a variation of a recipe my mother taught me after I got married and wanted to make Filipino food for my husband.

Margo's Chicken Adobo

42
Use equal parts vinegar, soy sauce and water. The secret ingredient is cinnamon. This can also be made in the slow cooker: after browning chicken, onion and garlic, transfer to slow cooker, add the rest of the ingredients, and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, or 4 hours on high.
By Margo Taylor

Filipino Chicken Adobo

1
This Pinoy recipe is a popular Filipino main dish usually served with rice and veggie sides.
By Javanese Journal
