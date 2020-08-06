Chicken Adobo Recipes

Matt's Chicken Adobo
This is our favorite classic chicken adobo using common ingredients. You may use a whole chicken and cut it up in pieces. I prefer a thicker sauce like my dad would make but my family likes it brothy so they can pour it in their rice.
Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken
An easy slow cooker recipe for a whole chicken. This is such a simple recipe for something SO good! Serve hot with steamed rice.
Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo
This chicken adobo is a Filipino favorite made in the slow cooker. Serve with rice.
Adobo Chicken with Ginger
This is considered the Philippine national dish. The combination of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and peppercorns is delicious and actually preserves the chicken! Great for picnics. My mother taught me how to cook this, using her variation from the original recipe. A delicious, cheap and easy dish! Serve it hot with hot steamed Jasmine rice.
Lolah's Chicken Adobo
My Filipino Mom taught me how to make this traditional dish following the recipe her mother taught her. And though I've made a couple of changes, I guarantee they're Mom-approved. 'Lolah' is 'Grandma' in the Philippines, in case you were wondering. Serve over steamed rice.
Pork and Chicken Adobo
This recipe is adapted from a famous Filipino restaurant in Manila, Philippines. The longer you marinate in the refrigerator, the better it gets! This is one dish that doesn't spoil right away. Best served hot over steamed rice.
Authentic Chicken Adobo
Adobo is a simple and hearty Filipino dish. In this version, chicken is marinated in vinegar and soy sauce, then slowly cooked with garlic and spices. Serve over steamed white rice.
Instant Pot® Filipino Chicken Adobo
All the flavor you love in Filipino chicken adobo without hours of marinating thanks to the Instant Pot®. Serve over rice, if desired.
Duck Adobo
This twist on the Filipino classic adobo dish uses duck legs, which makes this version particularly rich and satisfying.
Leyley's Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings
This is a Filipino recipe which was carried down to me. I just added the jalapeno for spice and used the chicken wings. You can use pork or whole cut up chicken, too. This is great as an appetizer or you can serve it as a meal with steamed Jasmine rice. Enjoy this! you will never go back to the same ol' hot wings.
Guinataan Chicken Adobo
Not your usual adobo, the coconut milk in this chicken dish makes it more flavorful.