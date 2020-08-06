Mother's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

I am fortunate to have four blueberry bushes in my back yard, and they supply me with fresh blueberries all summer long. This is one of the recipes that I use to help use up the massive amount of berries that I pick each summer.
This makes an elegant looking breakfast or brunch and can be made up the night before then grilled in the morning. I have used fresh strawberries and just blended them to use in making the sauce. Top with whipped cream.
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.
If these pancakes were any lighter, they would float off the plate--and I didn't even separate the eggs and whip the whites. Also, I used water instead of milk--and I liked them better that way. I like to serve these with a pat of butter, a pinch of lemon zest, and a drizzle of maple syrup.
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
This is an 'any time of day' cake that my mom used to make. Good warm or cold, this cake is incredibly moist inside, while the surface has a tiny bit of crisp from the sugar granules. Tangy rhubarb and sour cream are offset by the sweet cake and sugar sprinkle. It is DE-lish!
While the name doesn't exactly make the mouth water, the flavor and texture of clotted cream are the stuff of legends. The long, slow cooking sort of toasts the cream, which imparts a sweet, nuttiness that I don't think I've tasted in any other preparation. This is just delicious spread on warm biscuits or scones and topped with homemade jam.
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
I made this for Christmas morning brunch, perfect to put in the oven and go open presents while it bakes. You can top with syrup or whipped cream or nothing at all. I found several different recipes similar to this one, but none had everything I wanted to do with it, so I thought I'd try to make my own. I think it is a very good start, but please, let me know what you think!
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
Pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' kouign-amann wouldn't be one of the world's greatest pastries if it also weren't a legendary labor of love. The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet.
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.