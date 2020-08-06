Mother's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars 91

I made this for Christmas morning brunch, perfect to put in the oven and go open presents while it bakes. You can top with syrup or whipped cream or nothing at all. I found several different recipes similar to this one, but none had everything I wanted to do with it, so I thought I'd try to make my own. I think it is a very good start, but please, let me know what you think!