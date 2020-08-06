Mother's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Tasty crepe, French toast, and egg recipes that Mom will flip for, complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Blueberry Waffles with Fast Blueberry Sauce

125
I am fortunate to have four blueberry bushes in my back yard, and they supply me with fresh blueberries all summer long. This is one of the recipes that I use to help use up the massive amount of berries that I pick each summer.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Strawberry French Toast

3
This makes an elegant looking breakfast or brunch and can be made up the night before then grilled in the morning. I have used fresh strawberries and just blended them to use in making the sauce. Top with whipped cream.
By Grammy M B H

Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

123
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.

Basic Crepes

3849
See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
By JENNYC819

Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

168
If these pancakes were any lighter, they would float off the plate--and I didn't even separate the eggs and whip the whites. Also, I used water instead of milk--and I liked them better that way. I like to serve these with a pat of butter, a pinch of lemon zest, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Poached Eggs Caprese

88
A delicious dish inspired by eggs Benedict with mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto.
By Yoojin K

Lemon-Ricotta Cornmeal Waffles

4
Slightly dense waffles with a hint of lemon flavor and ricotta cheese for richness. If you like corn muffins, I think you will like these. Pairs well with fresh berries.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata

166
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

87
Make the crepes and assemble the blintzes the night before, and cook them in the morning so they're piping hot for brunch.

Strawberry Bellini

10
A nice drink for Mother's Day, a brunch, or a shower.
By Helen

Eggs Benedict Casserole

310
Overnight Eggs Benedict! Easy to make ahead, perfect for brunch or a special occasion or overnight house guests.
By alycimo

Roasted Asparagus Prosciutto and Egg

38
Yes, cooking prosciutto does make dishes salty, but the taste of this dish is actually quite mild and pleasant to my palate.
By Chef John
5-Star Mother's Day Breakfasts
Start Mom's day off by showing her how much you care: serve her breakfast in bed!
Strawberry Waffles
12
A rather quick and easy waffle recipe, with the added goodness of fresh strawberries. Serve warm, topped with warm maple syrup, or the fruit syrup of your choice.
Quiche a la Benedict
17
15 Cocktails and Mocktails Just Right for Spring Brunches
Chef John's Greatest Brunch Hits For Mom
Sunday Morning Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes
315
Overnight Blueberry French Toast
2201

This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.

Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins

956
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
By AUNTLYNNIE

Sour Cream Rhubarb Coffee Cake

25
This is an 'any time of day' cake that my mom used to make. Good warm or cold, this cake is incredibly moist inside, while the surface has a tiny bit of crisp from the sugar granules. Tangy rhubarb and sour cream are offset by the sweet cake and sugar sprinkle. It is DE-lish!
By dcshoffman

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3224
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!
By ANY14TNS

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

130
French toast casserole is served with a drizzle of warm homemade strawberry sauce.
By Tamala Henry

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

346
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.

Chef John's Clotted Cream

56
While the name doesn't exactly make the mouth water, the flavor and texture of clotted cream are the stuff of legends. The long, slow cooking sort of toasts the cream, which imparts a sweet, nuttiness that I don't think I've tasted in any other preparation. This is just delicious spread on warm biscuits or scones and topped with homemade jam.

Mimosa

122
A traditional brunch beverage. Enjoy this light delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion.

Orange Pecan French Toast

423
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
By SR

Eggs Benedict

541
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata

166
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole

91
I made this for Christmas morning brunch, perfect to put in the oven and go open presents while it bakes. You can top with syrup or whipped cream or nothing at all. I found several different recipes similar to this one, but none had everything I wanted to do with it, so I thought I'd try to make my own. I think it is a very good start, but please, let me know what you think!
By Joshua Dunham

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

434
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.

Kouign-Amann

60
Pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' kouign-amann wouldn't be one of the world's greatest pastries if it also weren't a legendary labor of love. The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet.

Yogurt Parfait

66
This is delicious for breakfast, snack, even for a dessert! It looks great in a glass, but can also be made in a bowl. Use your favorite fruit, or whatever is in season.
By Natalie
Bacon, Cheddar and Spinach Strata

94
Even with just one layer of filling in the middle of this strata, you'll be looking at a gorgeous casserole which should thoroughly impress your brunch guests . . . bottomless Mimosas or no.

Asparagus Pie

145
This dish is similar to a clafoutis but is savory.

Very Easy Fruit Salad

131
In a hurry? Make this fruit salad in about 10 minutes. You can add or subtract different fruit according to your taste and what is in season.
By MICHELLE M

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

56
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!

Goat Cheese and Leek Quiche

12
Best brunch quiche ever. Serve with fresh green salad.
By Allyson

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

87
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.

Liege Belgian Waffles with Pearl Sugar

145
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
By BRSMITH63
