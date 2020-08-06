Mother's Day Dessert Recipes

Indulge mom with special sweets like cupcakes, cream pie, cheesecake, and, of course, chocolate.

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Pavlova's Pavlova

To serve, cover with whipped cream and decorate with fruit. This is a very traditional Australian dessert. Enjoy!!
By HSIAO

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Profiteroles

Light and delicate choux pastry puffs filled with fresh cream and covered with warm chocolate ganache sauce are so easy to make, but everyone will think you are a master pastry chef!
By CELTICKIM

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

French Silk Chocolate Pie

Replacing the raw eggs in this recipe with pasteurized eggs or fat-free egg product eliminates food safety concerns and allows you to enjoy this Bake-Off® Contest favorite.
By Pillsbury

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
By Carol H.

15 Sweet Desserts for Your Mother's Day Celebration

By Hannah Klinger

Authentic Tiramisu

On my first trip to Italy to meet my husband's family back in 1995, I didn't speak a word of Italian. But I did learn how to make great 'dolci' from his sister, Maria. This was her recipe and now when we go back they ask me to make it!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.

Down Under Lemon Tart

This is a 'to-die-for' tangy lemon tart. Family and friends always request it when invited for dinner.
By ausiemaria

Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream

A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
By Megan C. A.
Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut cream pie made with homemade custard covered with whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Pie

Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Chef John's Zabaglione

In this classic Italian dessert, sweet, juicy fruit is enveloped in a rich but impossibly light custard.

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Old-Fashioned Strawberry Pretzel Salad

A cool strawberry gelatin salad with a cream cheese middle and pretzel crust.

Strawberry Shortcake

A sweet biscuit-style shortcake with two layers of juicy strawberries and cream.

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.

Lemon Cupcakes

Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

Banana Trifle

Pound cake, whipped cream, banana pudding and vanilla wafers are layered to form this easy trifle that's sure to please.
By CNM CATERING

Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake

This is a recipe the whole family loves. It's always a hit!
By LVJOANNE

Lemon Pie Bars

This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
By RCFoodie

Mini Cheesecakes III

This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.
By BRAT87

Flourless Chocolate Cake II

This flourless, gluten-free chocolate cake is a decadent fudgy dessert!

Eclair Cake with Chocolate Ganache

A delicious, creamy filling on top of a light choux pastry gets glazed with a rich chocolate ganache. This dessert sounds fancy but it is so easy to make and it's a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Laney Jane

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Strawberry Cream Roll

Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
