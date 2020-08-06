Mother's Day Dinner Recipes

A special lady deserves a special dinner. Mom will love these easy and elegant dishes, complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Lemon Chicken Piccata

1644
This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is bursting with flavor thanks to a quick lemon pan sauce that's super easy to prepare.
By LemonLush

Grilled Shrimp Louie

32
The dressing for this dish is made to use with crab, but I think the smoky grilled shrimp are a great summertime twist. Make the dressing ahead of time and chill it before you adjust the seasonings.

Awesome Baked Sea Scallops

646
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, shallots, butter, and bread crumbs then baked to perfection. Being from Maine, we love our seafood, and this is one of the greats!
By Christine Laliberte

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts in the Air Fryer

14
Amp up the flavor of your chicken!
By Bibi

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

1492
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
By CHRISTYJ
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1196
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta

240
Mom will love this lighter version of pasta carbonara—and you'll love how quick and easy it is to make.
By DEBNJAMES

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

347
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Summery Shrimp with Pesto

1
This is "preppy" because it's pink and green. It's a summer recipe because home gardeners end up with too much basil and too many zucchini in July and August. I like to serve the pesto on the side because it is very potent and this way each person can control the potency.
By anniegolden

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

411
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Cathy Christensen

Bacon Rose Quiche

1
This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Linguini with Bacon and Scallops

2
A quick, healthy meal. Good enough for holidays or guests! Tastes best with fresh scallops. Most of the prep can be done while the water boils and pasta cooks. Quick and easy.
By denisef
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.

More Mother's Day Dinner Recipes

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

72
"Made for my mom for Mother's Day. Awesome, Awesome, Awesome." – Karen Williams Lewis
By Lotus

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

361
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.

Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

79
This is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to prepare again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. ENJOY!
By JIM F

Best Easy Chicken Croquettes

185
My mom used to get chicken croquettes at a fancy restaurant when she was a young woman. I made these once for Mother's Day. She loved them.

Asparagus and Mozzarella Stuffed Chicken Breasts

532
This dish is easy enough for a Tuesday, but looks pretty enough for company. It has a really fresh flavor and goes great with roasted potatoes or rice.
By Madenish

Pesto Chicken

357
A simple way to prepare chicken that looks like you spent a lot of time preparing. It can also be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until baked. Be sure to use a good quality pesto for best results. I like to serve it with pasta, but it is also nice sliced and served on a green salad.
By Pjaros

Chicken Milano

2740
A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
By MARBALET

Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

211
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
By Rachel Mehl

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

1830
Spinach and cheese stuffed into boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad!

18 Recipes for a Special Mother's Day Dinner

Brunch usually gets all the attention, but Mother's Day dinner is just as important! Mix and match these dinner ideas to create her perfect meal.
By Isadora Baum

Chicken Scallopini

190
While many have heard of veal scallopini, you can make this Italian dish with most any meat or even vegetables. The trick is to use a demi-glace of the same style -- i.e., a venison demi if using deer. You can 'fake' a demi-glace by reducing an appropriate brown stock and adding a water and flour slurry to thicken. Makes an awesome romantic dinner for two.
By Strangecacti

Strawberry Romaine Salad I

314
For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.
By Mary J

Caprese on a Stick

221
This is a great, easy finger appetizer. I came up with it because I love Caprese but it was difficult to serve at large parties. Putting the same ingredients on a toothpick yielded great results.
By ALZ

Lithuanian Kugelis

34
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.
By J Sell SrJr

Chef John's Steak Diane

79
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.

Quinoa, Beet, and Arugula Salad

195
Quinoa has a light, fluffy texture when cooked, and can be used as an alternative to white rice or couscous in most dishes. The arugula has a rich peppery taste, and has an exceptionally strong flavor for a leafy green which goes well with the slightly nutty flavor of the quinoa.
By slmcm

Chicken Marsala Florentine

497
This is a gorgeous chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. It is so wonderful when served with garlic mashed potatoes. It tastes fantastic!
By SHANOU

Sunday Best Fruit Salad

408
This is a wonderful and easy fruit salad that is also pretty for special occasions or holidays.

Orange, Walnut, Gorgonzola and Mixed Greens Salad with Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette

250
A tasty summery salad made with fresh oranges, red onions, glazed walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese, then topped with a homemade citrus vinaigrette! Easy and delicious!
By FAITHFUL96

Shrimp Francesca

575
Easy, quick, and delicious. Serves 6 to 8 as an appetizer, or 4 as a main course over buttered angel-hair pasta.
By Kristen Milone

Baked Shrimp Scampi

143
I've probably been making this recipe since I got it from my Mom in about 1985. I have no idea where she got the recipe from. I've been changing it over the years, and now I call it my own. When we started dating back in 1997, my husband would every now and then order shrimp scampi at a restaurant and always regret it afterwards, saying none of them competed with mine. You can vary the amounts of some of the ingredients, like the cayenne and garlic, to suit your taste. That's what I've done here because we like spicy and garlicky. Yum! Serve over angel hair pasta or any pasta of your choosing.
By WannaBACook
