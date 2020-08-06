Mother's Day Dinner Recipes

Lemon Chicken Piccata
This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is bursting with flavor thanks to a quick lemon pan sauce that's super easy to prepare.
Grilled Shrimp Louie
The dressing for this dish is made to use with crab, but I think the smoky grilled shrimp are a great summertime twist. Make the dressing ahead of time and chill it before you adjust the seasonings.
Awesome Baked Sea Scallops
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, shallots, butter, and bread crumbs then baked to perfection. Being from Maine, we love our seafood, and this is one of the greats!
Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
Mom will love this lighter version of pasta carbonara—and you'll love how quick and easy it is to make.
Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
Summery Shrimp with Pesto
This is "preppy" because it's pink and green. It's a summer recipe because home gardeners end up with too much basil and too many zucchini in July and August. I like to serve the pesto on the side because it is very potent and this way each person can control the potency.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
Bacon Rose Quiche
This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
Linguini with Bacon and Scallops
A quick, healthy meal. Good enough for holidays or guests! Tastes best with fresh scallops. Most of the prep can be done while the water boils and pasta cooks. Quick and easy.