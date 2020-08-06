Allrecipes Allstars Soups and Stews Recipes

Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
Cooking split peas under pressure makes them nearly instantly creamy. This recipe is very close to a classic split pea soup, but I have the option of cooking with or without a meaty ham bone. If you just have ham, it will be just as great with the combination of celery, carrots, onions, potatoes, and split peas. Get ready for a thick and flavorful broth!
This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.
During the pandemic of the Coronavirus and the stay-at-home order, I have been trying different ways of cooking pork shoulder. Hubby and I cook together and this is a simple but delicious recipe we made.
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
You can have posole without having to stand over the stove for hours. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker do the work for you. Garnish with avocado slices, lime wedges, sliced radish, jalapeno slices, and/or tortilla strips.
This is just the best tasting chili. My family prefers it over beef chili. I like to put out toppings such as chopped onion, cilantro, chopped bell pepper, cheese, and sour cream and let everyone serve themselves.
This soup is fast to make, uses minimal ingredients, and is great when served with sliced avocado. To speed prep even more, use salsa in place of the onion and RO*TEL®. If you want a thicker soup, omit the broth. Serve with tortilla chips is you like.