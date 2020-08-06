Allrecipes Allstars Soups and Stews Recipes

Find more than 180 trusted soup and stew recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1099
This comforting chicken and dumpling soup is so delicious...it'll warm you inside and out. Enjoy!
By Christina

White Bean and Ham Bone Soup

13
What to do with that leftover Easter ham bone? Try this tasty soup that is created from a ham stock, to use now, or later. Use your favorite dried white beans. My choice is Great Northern.
By Bibi

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

444
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Slow Cooker Oxtail Stew

12
Slow-cooked decadent oxtail is cooked to perfection in this rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Slow Cooker Lamb Stew

12
Lamb and veggies come together in this warm and comforting stew. Let your slow cooker work its magic, while you spend your time doing other things.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham

59
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
By fabeveryday

Ranch Taco Soup

17
This thick and hearty taco soup comes together in a flash. The subtle hint of ranch sets it apart from your average taco soup. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

289
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
By Yoly

Slow Cooker Chicken Bone Broth

4
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
By France C

Asado de Puerco (Mexican Pork Stew)

3
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
By Yoly

Instant Pot® Creamy Mushroom Soup

35
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.
By France C

Instant Pot® Red Posole

20
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
By bdweld
Inspiration and Ideas

Instant Pot® Split Pea and Ham Soup
3
Cooking split peas under pressure makes them nearly instantly creamy. This recipe is very close to a classic split pea soup, but I have the option of cooking with or without a meaty ham bone. If you just have ham, it will be just as great with the combination of celery, carrots, onions, potatoes, and split peas. Get ready for a thick and flavorful broth!
Instant Pot® Cabbage Roll Soup
17
Grandma's cabbage rolls turned into an easy-to-make soup with less fuss.
Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder
493
Chicken Bone Broth
1

This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.

