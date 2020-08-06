Allrecipes Allstars Side Dish Recipes

Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
Rice with mushrooms, garlic, onion - who could beat that? My family loves this recipe! You can also use it as a main meal if you add cooked chicken after the rice is cooked. This recipe works equally well with white or brown rice, instant or otherwise. It always comes out delicious!
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.