Allrecipes Allstars Side Dish Recipes

Find more than 280 trusted side dish recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

75
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

9
Use your air fryer to make roasted asparagus and you will have it on your table in less than 20 minutes—a perfect vegetarian side dish for a weeknight.
By Yoly

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
These crispy home fries are so easy to make and perfect for breakfast.
By magicallydelicious

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

357
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Sweet Baby Carrots

459
Sweet carrots cooked with honey, butter, and brown sugar are irresistible.
By Lisa Altmiller

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

36
These air fryer sweet potato fries are simply addictive!
By Deb C

Easy Authentic Mexican Rice

137
This Mexican rice is cooked with onion powder, garlic powder, and tomato sauce for an easy side dish finished in under half an hour.
By PattyBluebird

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren

Air Fryer Asparagus and Tomatoes with Balsamic Drizzle

2
Air fryer asparagus and tomatoes are drizzled with balsamic.
By Bibi

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

38
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
By France C

Slow Cooker Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole

49
A great cauliflower side dish that goes well with just about anything. An easy way to get kids to eat veggies.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

7
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Italian Polenta Casserole
Cheesy polenta is layered with thinly sliced zucchini and homemade marinara sauce in this Italian-inspired casserole that makes a great side dish to steak, pork, or chicken.
Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots
9
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence
8
Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes
5

Air-fried fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. This is a simple side dish that works for everyday meals as well as special occasions.

More Allrecipes Allstars Side Dish Recipes

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

75
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

9
Use your air fryer to make roasted asparagus and you will have it on your table in less than 20 minutes—a perfect vegetarian side dish for a weeknight.
By Yoly

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
These crispy home fries are so easy to make and perfect for breakfast.
By magicallydelicious

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

357
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Sweet Baby Carrots

459
Sweet carrots cooked with honey, butter, and brown sugar are irresistible.
By Lisa Altmiller

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

36
These air fryer sweet potato fries are simply addictive!
By Deb C

Easy Authentic Mexican Rice

137
This Mexican rice is cooked with onion powder, garlic powder, and tomato sauce for an easy side dish finished in under half an hour.
By PattyBluebird

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren

Air Fryer Asparagus and Tomatoes with Balsamic Drizzle

2
Air fryer asparagus and tomatoes are drizzled with balsamic.
By Bibi

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

38
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
By France C

Slow Cooker Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole

49
A great cauliflower side dish that goes well with just about anything. An easy way to get kids to eat veggies.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

7
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Italian Polenta Casserole

Cheesy polenta is layered with thinly sliced zucchini and homemade marinara sauce in this Italian-inspired casserole that makes a great side dish to steak, pork, or chicken.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

9
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
By Yoly

Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence

8
White asparagus roasted with herbes de Provence. Nice accompaniment to your favorite French Dish.
By Howard

Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes

5
Air-fried fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. This is a simple side dish that works for everyday meals as well as special occasions.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Best Baked French Fries

467
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
By Life Tastes Good

Mushroom Rice

613
Rice with mushrooms, garlic, onion - who could beat that? My family loves this recipe! You can also use it as a main meal if you add cooked chicken after the rice is cooked. This recipe works equally well with white or brown rice, instant or otherwise. It always comes out delicious!
By Arizona Desert Flower

Air Fryer Roasted Okra

12
Love the flavor of okra, but dislike the slimy texture? Air-fry the slime out of it!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Garlic Roasted Carrots

9
Fresh garlic and garlic powder each bring slightly different notes to this roasted carrot recipe. These are addicting, so you might want to double the recipe!
By France C

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

3
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Air Fryer Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

The air fryer is perfect to roast cherry tomatoes in minutes.
By France C

Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

14
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Oven-Roasted Carrots

2
Boost the flavor of already tasty carrots by oven-roasting them. The panko pecan topping is optional.
By thedailygourmet
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com