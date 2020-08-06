Allrecipes Allstars Salad Recipes

This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
I tried for years to duplicate the crab salad that was made in the seafood market i used to work for, but never could. However, I came up with this one and prefer it a whole lot more. My daughter will hide with the batch I make and eat it all. She doesn't like to share. Serve with club-style crackers.
Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
Need to cut a few carbs? This low-carb cauliflower salad substitutes cauliflower bites for potatoes. All the flavors you love in potato salad are here, minus a few carbs, plus more fiber! Garnish with additional crumbled bacon and fresh parsley if desired.
Zoodles (zucchini noodles) are all the rage and I keep looking for new ways to prepare them. I decided to combine my love of Greek salad with the zoodles and came up with this recipe. A great alternative to high-carb pasta salads!
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
I created this salad because I had lots of fresh veggies and herbs from my garden that needed using up. It is so good, and because it makes its own dressing, it's very healthy as well. The flavor is best when left in the fridge overnight.