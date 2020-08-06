Allrecipes Allstars Salad Recipes

Find more than 150 trusted salad recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Healthy Chicken Salad

25
This healthy chicken salad recipe is creamy, tasty, and packed with protein.
By Yoly

Pecan Chicken Salad

12
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
By thedailygourmet

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad

1
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
By Kim's Cooking Now

My Favorite Chicken Salad

190
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
By SunnyDaysNora

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

8
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Big Mac Salad

1
Enjoy all the flavors of a Big Mac in salad form.
By ByMarce

Mel's Crab Salad

213
I tried for years to duplicate the crab salad that was made in the seafood market i used to work for, but never could. However, I came up with this one and prefer it a whole lot more. My daughter will hide with the batch I make and eat it all. She doesn't like to share. Serve with club-style crackers.
By Melissa Goff

Bionicos (Mexican Fruit Bowls)

4
Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
By Yoly

Chef Salad for One

This chef salad for one is arranged for a pretty presentation.
By Bibi

Chef Salad

A quick and easy recipe for chef salad at home.
By thedailygourmet

Tortellini Pesto Salad

86
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
By Jenny Saunders

Low-Carb Cauliflower Mock Potato Salad

9
Need to cut a few carbs? This low-carb cauliflower salad substitutes cauliflower bites for potatoes. All the flavors you love in potato salad are here, minus a few carbs, plus more fiber! Garnish with additional crumbled bacon and fresh parsley if desired.
By Bibi
Inspiration and Ideas

Aw-some Coleslaw
653
This is a sweet but tangy slaw that my family loves. It reminds me of the slaw at KFC. It's always best if left over night.
Greek Zoodle Salad
130
Zoodles (zucchini noodles) are all the rage and I keep looking for new ways to prepare them. I decided to combine my love of Greek salad with the zoodles and came up with this recipe. A great alternative to high-carb pasta salads!
Italian Scallop and Shrimp Salad
15
Loaded Egg Salad
39

I created this recipe using my favorite flavors from a loaded potato salad. Delicious, flavorful, and filling, this salad is one of my favorites!

More Allrecipes Allstars Salad Recipes

Aw-some Coleslaw

653
This is a sweet but tangy slaw that my family loves. It reminds me of the slaw at KFC. It's always best if left over night.
By CoOkInGnUt

Greek Zoodle Salad

130
Zoodles (zucchini noodles) are all the rage and I keep looking for new ways to prepare them. I decided to combine my love of Greek salad with the zoodles and came up with this recipe. A great alternative to high-carb pasta salads!
By France C

Italian Scallop and Shrimp Salad

15
This light and flavorful appetizer is great for seafood and garlic lovers!
By Lillian

Loaded Egg Salad

39
I created this recipe using my favorite flavors from a loaded potato salad. Delicious, flavorful, and filling, this salad is one of my favorites!
By SunnyDaysNora

Simple Mediterranean Cucumber Salad

1
This cucumber salad is light, refreshing, and perfect for those hot summer days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cobb Salad with Ham

This salad is a complete meal and perfect for those hot days when you really don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen. I used deli ham but leftover baked ham is delicious in this salad.
By Yoly

Bow-Tie Pasta Salad

46
My aunt and mom created this recipe. It is a family favorite and a great item to bring to picnics and potlucks.
By Alley

Oktoberfest Potato Salad

27
This is a traditional German-style potato salad good year round, not just in October.
By lutzflcat

No-Mayo Chicken Salad

You won't even miss the mayonnaise in this classic chicken salad! I like to serve this on a bed of lettuce with a side of sliced tomato for a healthy lunch.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Quick and Easy Asian Sesame Cucumber Salad

13
A chilled sesame salad of spiralized cucumber. It reminds me of the seaweed salad you get at Japanese restaurants, but just cucumbers.
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Insalata di Riso (Italian Rice Salad)

6
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
By Buckwheat Queen

Amazing Cucumber Basil Salad

15
I created this salad because I had lots of fresh veggies and herbs from my garden that needed using up. It is so good, and because it makes its own dressing, it's very healthy as well. The flavor is best when left in the fridge overnight.
By RainbowJewels
