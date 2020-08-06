Allrecipes Allstars Main Dish Recipes

Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!