Allrecipes Allstars Main Dish Recipes

Find more than 1,120 trusted main dish recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Low Carb Turkey-Stuffed Peppers

7
Put a healthier family classic on the dinner table by substituting ground turkey for ground beef, and using frozen riced cauliflower instead of high-carb white rice.
By lutzflcat

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

50
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

380
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

21
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

407
Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

Marry-Me Chicken

30
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and this chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal!
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Meatballs

15
Air fryer meatballs are quick and easy and cook up browned and tender.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Corn Dogs

909
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

71
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.
By Bibi

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1099
This comforting chicken and dumpling soup is so delicious...it'll warm you inside and out. Enjoy!
By Christina

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

31
Parmesan-crusted pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot Corned Beef

161
Instant Pot corned beef with all of the fixings can be ready in just 2 hours.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Lucky's Quickie Chickie
230
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
Healthy Chicken Salad
25
This healthy chicken salad recipe is creamy, tasty, and packed with protein.
Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets
741
Chicken Fritters
9

These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce. Finger food at its best!

More Allrecipes Allstars Main Dish Recipes

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

50
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

380
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

21
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

407
Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

Marry-Me Chicken

30
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and this chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal!
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Meatballs

15
Air fryer meatballs are quick and easy and cook up browned and tender.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Corn Dogs

909
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

71
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.
By Bibi

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1099
This comforting chicken and dumpling soup is so delicious...it'll warm you inside and out. Enjoy!
By Christina

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

31
Parmesan-crusted pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot Corned Beef

161
Instant Pot corned beef with all of the fixings can be ready in just 2 hours.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

230
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Healthy Chicken Salad

25
This healthy chicken salad recipe is creamy, tasty, and packed with protein.
By Yoly

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

741
This recipe is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds! Works well in low-carb diets.
By France C

Chicken Fritters

9
These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce. Finger food at its best!
By Yoly

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

123
Quick taco filling with shredded chicken simmered in a spiced tomato sauce.
By Holiday Baker

Southern Fried Chicken Livers

180
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
By Cindy Capps Lepp

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

903
An incredibly tender and juicy corned beef brisket that's well worth the wait!
By mauigirl

Air Fryer Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Pepper

2
Although this fish is low carb and light, you won't be sacrificing flavor. Using fresh lemon pepper really kicks up the flavor of mild tilapia.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

4
Air fry your sausage patties and you will avoid grease splatter all over your stovetop. Best part is, the patties will be nicely browned.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

15
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
By France C

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

13
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore

257
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
By Diana71
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com