Allrecipes Allstars Drinks Recipes

I frantically started searching for recipes when my husband brought home 1 kilo of fresh turmeric root. I found many drink recipes calling for milk, turmeric, and ginger root. I sampled different amounts of each ingredient and feel this is a perfect balance between creamy almond milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy taste of turmeric. This is a less spiced version of Haldi Ka Doodh.
Gin and tonics are one of my favorite cocktails, but I often like experimenting with different add-ins instead of the traditional lime wedge. The salt from the preserved lemon really brings out the natural botanical flavors in the gin.
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
If you've eaten breakfast at Walt Disney® World or visited Hawaii, then you've probably had P.O.G juice. It's an amazingly refreshing blend of passion fruit juice, orange juice, and guava nectar. Enjoy!
This lightly sweetened detox water not only quenches your thirst, it's also loaded with ginger's many health benefits. Adjust the honey and ginger to your tastes. I like to sip this throughout the day, especially during cold and flu season. I sometimes like to add turmeric or a couple pinches of cayenne pepper to the mix.
Chamoyadas originated in Mexico and are commonly made with fresh mangos and chamoy sauce. I used fresh frozen mangoes and pineapple juice for an added tropical twist. I always garnish with a tamarind straw but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to find them at my local Mexican store. Top with fresh cubed mangoes if desired.
A refreshing way to get your day started with only 3 ingredients but packed full of vitamins! Perfect for those who don't like the overly-sweet flavor of carrot juice. The pineapple and lime really tone down the sweetness.