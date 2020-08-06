Allrecipes Allstars Drinks Recipes

Find more than 180 trusted drink recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Vanilla Egg Cream

This vanilla egg cream requires just 4 sweet ingredients.
By Yoly

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

30
Lime juice and fresh cucumber add refreshing flair to sweetened water.
By Yoly

Iced Caramel Macchiato

25
Iced cold brew coffee with milk and a touch of vanilla syrup is drizzled with caramel sauce for a cooling drink on warm summer days.
Sponsored By Gevalia

Keto Margarita

20
Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerveu0026reg; instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.
By France C

Turmeric Milk

31
I frantically started searching for recipes when my husband brought home 1 kilo of fresh turmeric root. I found many drink recipes calling for milk, turmeric, and ginger root. I sampled different amounts of each ingredient and feel this is a perfect balance between creamy almond milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy taste of turmeric. This is a less spiced version of Haldi Ka Doodh.
By Buckwheat Queen

Salty Lemon Gin and Tonic

2
Gin and tonics are one of my favorite cocktails, but I often like experimenting with different add-ins instead of the traditional lime wedge. The salt from the preserved lemon really brings out the natural botanical flavors in the gin.
By France C

Green Monster Smoothie

140
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
By Arizona Desert Flower

POG Juice

2
If you've eaten breakfast at Walt Disney® World or visited Hawaii, then you've probably had P.O.G juice. It's an amazingly refreshing blend of passion fruit juice, orange juice, and guava nectar. Enjoy!
By RainbowJewels

Strawberry Shortcake Drink

20
This is a favorite girl's-night drink for me. We love to mix these up any time of the year but even better on a hot summer day.
By sanzoe

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

96
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Lela's Protein Mango Smoothie

20
Whip up a refreshing protein vanilla mango shake.
By Lela

Sunset Sangria

57
This tropical sangria is great at any party, or on a hot day!
By Celeste
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Orange Creamsicle® Protein Shake
9
Packed with protein, this shake is reminiscent of the famous ice cream bar. Tasty, healthy, and sure to keep you full until lunch or beyond.
Lemon-Ginger Water
4
This lightly sweetened detox water not only quenches your thirst, it's also loaded with ginger's many health benefits. Adjust the honey and ginger to your tastes. I like to sip this throughout the day, especially during cold and flu season. I sometimes like to add turmeric or a couple pinches of cayenne pepper to the mix.
Frozen Caramel Coffee
15
Chocolate-y Iced Mocha
22

My favorite morning drink that isn't a diet disaster.

More Allrecipes Allstars Drinks Recipes

Vanilla Egg Cream

This vanilla egg cream requires just 4 sweet ingredients.
By Yoly

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

30
Lime juice and fresh cucumber add refreshing flair to sweetened water.
By Yoly

Iced Caramel Macchiato

25
Iced cold brew coffee with milk and a touch of vanilla syrup is drizzled with caramel sauce for a cooling drink on warm summer days.
Sponsored By Gevalia

Keto Margarita

20
Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerveu0026reg; instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.
By France C

Turmeric Milk

31
I frantically started searching for recipes when my husband brought home 1 kilo of fresh turmeric root. I found many drink recipes calling for milk, turmeric, and ginger root. I sampled different amounts of each ingredient and feel this is a perfect balance between creamy almond milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy taste of turmeric. This is a less spiced version of Haldi Ka Doodh.
By Buckwheat Queen

Salty Lemon Gin and Tonic

2
Gin and tonics are one of my favorite cocktails, but I often like experimenting with different add-ins instead of the traditional lime wedge. The salt from the preserved lemon really brings out the natural botanical flavors in the gin.
By France C

Green Monster Smoothie

140
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
By Arizona Desert Flower

POG Juice

2
If you've eaten breakfast at Walt Disney® World or visited Hawaii, then you've probably had P.O.G juice. It's an amazingly refreshing blend of passion fruit juice, orange juice, and guava nectar. Enjoy!
By RainbowJewels

Strawberry Shortcake Drink

20
This is a favorite girl's-night drink for me. We love to mix these up any time of the year but even better on a hot summer day.
By sanzoe

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

96
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Lela's Protein Mango Smoothie

20
Whip up a refreshing protein vanilla mango shake.
By Lela

Sunset Sangria

57
This tropical sangria is great at any party, or on a hot day!
By Celeste

Orange Creamsicle® Protein Shake

9
Packed with protein, this shake is reminiscent of the famous ice cream bar. Tasty, healthy, and sure to keep you full until lunch or beyond.
By Yoly

Lemon-Ginger Water

4
This lightly sweetened detox water not only quenches your thirst, it's also loaded with ginger's many health benefits. Adjust the honey and ginger to your tastes. I like to sip this throughout the day, especially during cold and flu season. I sometimes like to add turmeric or a couple pinches of cayenne pepper to the mix.
By France C

Frozen Caramel Coffee

15
Who knew caramel syrup, milk, and Gevaliau0026reg; Cold Brew Concentrate could blend together with ice to make such a delicious summer or anytime beverage?
By Paula
Sponsored By Gevalia

Chocolate-y Iced Mocha

22
My favorite morning drink that isn't a diet disaster.
By Linda T

Chamoyada

3
Chamoyadas originated in Mexico and are commonly made with fresh mangos and chamoy sauce. I used fresh frozen mangoes and pineapple juice for an added tropical twist. I always garnish with a tamarind straw but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to find them at my local Mexican store. Top with fresh cubed mangoes if desired.
By Yoly

Chocolate Protein Muffins

15
Chocolate muffin loaded with protein, low in fat, yet high in flavor.
Sponsored By Nestle Carnation

Creamy Coconut Margarita

16
A refreshing cross between a margarita and a pina colada!
By MrsFisher0729

Pineapple Sunrise

8
A refreshing way to get your day started with only 3 ingredients but packed full of vitamins! Perfect for those who don't like the overly-sweet flavor of carrot juice. The pineapple and lime really tone down the sweetness.
By France C

Peach Bellini

7
A fruity cocktail that is great on a hot summer's day!
By sanzoe

Homemade Blackberry Lemonade

6
This homemade lemonade is easy to make and gets a flavor boost from blackberries. The end result is light and refreshing which is perfect for those hot summer days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Best Strawberry Lemonade Ever

12
Strawberry lemonade is a very refreshing drink and this is my version of the best one ever! So refreshing on a hot summer day! Serve chilled.
By Noemi - No way is she a

Turmeric Coffee Latte

14
Spiced coffee to warm you up.
By Yoly
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com