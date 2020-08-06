Allrecipes Allstars Dessert Recipes

Find more than 460 trusted dessert recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake. Ever.

1429
Seriously, I'm a cupcake aficionado and these cupcakes are amazing! I saw them on a bakery menu and decided to replicate them.
By lovestohost

Instant Pot® Rice Pudding

13
This rice pudding recipe couldn't be easier when made in your Instant Pot® or other multi-functional pressure cooker. Raisins add sweetness and texture.
By fabeveryday

Tahini-Chocolate Chip Cookies

3
With crispy edges, a chewy center, and the addition of tahini these cookies have a subtle nutty flavor. Add chopped nuts for that extra crunch.
By Yoly

Coffee-Banana Mousse

2
A creamy and rich dessert that is an elegant finish to a nice meal.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Apple Pies

13
Mini hand pies filled with a buttery apple-cinnamon mixture and topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze. They bake in less than 10 minutes in an air fryer.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Glazed Pumpkin Donuts

95
Pumpkin + donuts = awesome! These cake donuts are baked and then glazed lightly or covered in cinnamon-sugar.
By RainbowJewels

EVOO Sugar Cookies

5
Extra-virgin olive oil replaces butter in a simple sugar cookie recipe. The result is a rich, dense cookie to sink your teeth into. These are great for dunking in your tea.
By Buckwheat Queen

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

20
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Apple Pie with Cheese, Please

4
This apple pie has Cheddar cheese baked right inside! Cheddar lines the bottom of the crust and perfectly harmonizes with the apples. Just like you'd find flatbread with goat cheese and honey, the cheese baked right in with the apples provides a buttery and melty texture.
By Diana71

Strawberry Sheet Cake

1
This strawberry sheet cake uses fresh strawberry puree for big flavor.
By Yoly

INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

171
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
By Melissa Goff

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

101
When a sweet craving hits, whip up this quick keto chocolate mousse in minutes. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream—just throw everything into a bowl and mix!
By France C
Strawberry Chiffon Pie
Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
Texas Sheet Cake Cookies
4
This is the cookie version of the fudgy, chocolaty goodness that is a Texas sheet cake. Make sure to frost these cookies while both the cookies, and the frosting, are still warm--because this frosting sets up quickly! Feel free to top these with either chopped walnuts or pecans, if desired. Store in airtight containers.
Toasted Marshmallow Cake
2
Copycat Thin Mint Cookies

These mock Thin Mint(R) Girl Scout cookies made with only four ingredients are super delicious.

