Allrecipes Allstars Dessert Recipes

The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
This apple pie has Cheddar cheese baked right inside! Cheddar lines the bottom of the crust and perfectly harmonizes with the apples. Just like you'd find flatbread with goat cheese and honey, the cheese baked right in with the apples provides a buttery and melty texture.
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
This is the cookie version of the fudgy, chocolaty goodness that is a Texas sheet cake. Make sure to frost these cookies while both the cookies, and the frosting, are still warm--because this frosting sets up quickly! Feel free to top these with either chopped walnuts or pecans, if desired. Store in airtight containers.
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
This is the cookie version of the fudgy, chocolaty goodness that is a Texas sheet cake. Make sure to frost these cookies while both the cookies, and the frosting, are still warm--because this frosting sets up quickly! Feel free to top these with either chopped walnuts or pecans, if desired. Store in airtight containers.
This is a delicious recipe reminiscent of the peppermint bark made at Christmastime that uses a favorite Easter treat. Fun and easy to make too! Everyone really enjoys the combination of creamy white chocolate and fruity jellybeans. Use your favorite, but I always go for the small pectin variety. Hope you enjoy!
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
Fresh or frozen strawberries and sweetened whipped cream take your box cake mix to another level. Once chilled, cut into servings and top each piece with sweetened whipped cream. Garnish with strawberry slices, if desired. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.