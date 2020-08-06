Allrecipes Allstars Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Find more than 260 trusted breakfast & brunch recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

21
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Spicy Maple Breakfast Sausage

4
A little spicy and a little sweet, these sausage patties are simple to make and easily customizable with your favorite seasonings. The sausage has a mild heat level; double the red pepper flakes for a medium to hot heat level. Make a batch each Sunday for easy breakfasts throughout the week.
By France C

Pumpkin Seed Granola

5
This not-too-sweet pumpkin seed granola is sugarless, sweetened only with sugar-free, maple-flavored syrup. A great alternative for special diets!
By Yoly

Keto Breakfast Frittata

6
Dress up your eggs with some great keto add-ins. All the veggies are low-carb, and they add great flavor and texture, not to mention, great nutrition. Leave out the Tabasco for sensitive palates. Bonus: Leftovers reheat well, for those in-a-hurry mornings.
By Bibi

Savory Breakfast Mini Cheesecakes

3
Cheesecake isn't just for dessert. Give it a try for breakfast or brunch, serving either warm or cold. Great for portion control and a tasty 'grab-and-go breakfast' for busy weekdays. Garnish with parsley and more crumbled bacon, if you'd like.
By lutzflcat

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Salad with Avocado Dressing

1
Add a little green to your morning bacon and eggs by turning them into a salad! Refrigerate any unused dressing and use within a few days.
By Kim

Keto Cauliflower Hash Browns

31
Cauliflower, cheese, and bacon come together in this keto alternative to hash browns.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Make-Ahead Sweet Potato and Chorizo Breakfast Burritos

6
The sweetness from the sweet potatoes is the perfect complement to the spicy chorizo inside these make-ahead burritos! Store in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze. Take one out of the freezer and thaw in the fridge overnight for a quick breakfast idea!
By France C

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
These crispy home fries are so easy to make and perfect for breakfast.
By magicallydelicious

Blueberry-Lemon Breakfast Biscuits

7
With only 4 ingredients, these biscuits are so tasty that you could serve them for dessert.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

4
Air fry your sausage patties and you will avoid grease splatter all over your stovetop. Best part is, the patties will be nicely browned.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

15
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
By France C
Inspiration and Ideas

Egg White Breakfast Bites
21
These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites with feta cheese, spinach, and roasted red peppers make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks.
Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata
53
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos
16
Air Fryer Beignets
15

These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.

