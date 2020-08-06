Allrecipes Allstars Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

A little spicy and a little sweet, these sausage patties are simple to make and easily customizable with your favorite seasonings. The sausage has a mild heat level; double the red pepper flakes for a medium to hot heat level. Make a batch each Sunday for easy breakfasts throughout the week.
Dress up your eggs with some great keto add-ins. All the veggies are low-carb, and they add great flavor and texture, not to mention, great nutrition. Leave out the Tabasco for sensitive palates. Bonus: Leftovers reheat well, for those in-a-hurry mornings.
Cheesecake isn't just for dessert. Give it a try for breakfast or brunch, serving either warm or cold. Great for portion control and a tasty 'grab-and-go breakfast' for busy weekdays. Garnish with parsley and more crumbled bacon, if you'd like.
The sweetness from the sweet potatoes is the perfect complement to the spicy chorizo inside these make-ahead burritos! Store in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze. Take one out of the freezer and thaw in the fridge overnight for a quick breakfast idea!
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
Poached eggs are normally cooked directly in simmering water, but that can be tricky and lead to rubbery, messy eggs. I have tried different variations of times and temps, and this is the method I find produces a perfectly set white with a runny yolk. Use a kitchen timer for precise results, not the timer on your immersion cooker. Fresh eggs have tighter whites and produce the best results.
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with a little crunch from the pecans. Keep waffles warm in the oven as they complete cooking and come off the waffle iron. The ricotta adds tenderness, richness, and great texture to the waffles. Breakfast, brunch, or breakfast-for-dinner never looked better! Serve with butter, maple syrup, and additional pecans, if desired.
Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.