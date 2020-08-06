Allrecipes Allstars Bread Recipes

Forget about that pretzel stand at the mall, and start making your own at home. These will be such a hit with your family; next time you'll be making a double batch. Coarse salt is traditional, but try sprinkling on some of the Everything Seasoning that's so popular now for another tasty option.
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
These scones are made with Amarena cherries, which refers to a variety of dark wild cherry from the Bologna and Modena regions of Italy. They are typically sold preserved in a sweet syrup. They have an intense sweet cherry flavor, and pair perfectly with chocolate.
This recipe was created by a grandma and a granddaughter sharing the love of cooking in the kitchen. A delicious bagel made with Greek yogurt and pumpkin topped with oatmeal, honey, Cheddar cheese, and cinnamon. Bake in an air fryer. So easy to make and kid friendly. Serve with cream cheese.
A quick grab-and-go breakfast timesaver and a great use of leftover ham. This recipe makes a week's worth of meals that can be frozen. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight then reheat on medium to low power (40% power) for approximately 45 seconds.
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
I used to make these with Mom as a little girl. She would make dozens a week and give to neighborhood kids. I would coat them with that ooey good frosting. I recently won a blue ribbon with this recipe. It was also featured and put in newspapers all over the U.S. Then it was voted as 1 of 100 top recipes to be put in the 2011 Members Choice cookbook. They are like eating a flavored cloud. So light and fluffy. Hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
A naturally fermented, spongy, gluten-free flatbread from Ethiopia is made from teff flour and water, using wild yeast to ferment over a couple of days. It is then cooked like a crepe and turned into a flavorful, tangy bread to serve with your favorite Ethiopian food. The fermentation process can take up to 2 or 3 days, depending on your climate. Injera is typically served with vegetables and/or meat on top where the bread is actually an eating utensil.
Fragrant sourdough bread made in an air fryer. This method is perfect for the hot months when you don't want to heat up the kitchen but still want fresh homemade sourdough. The bread should be stored wrapped in a clean cloth inside a plastic bag. It will keep for about 3 days.
Pack more minerals and protein into your banana bread by using einkorn flour. Einkorn flour is just as versatile as regular all-purpose flour, and it can be substituted cup-for-cup. You will be amazed with the flavor.
I developed this recipe for those days when you want homemade bread but you don't want to turn on the oven and heat the house. It's simple to make with ingredients that you probably have on hand. I get this started in the evening to enjoy for lunch. The longer the dough is allowed to ferment, the more complex the flavor of the loaf.
Even though this pizza is low-carb and keto-friendly, the whole family will devour it! It's also made without cream cheese! You can switch out the toppings for whatever you prefer. Note that the yeast is added solely for bread-like flavor in this recipe and not as a raising agent, since there is no sugar present to activate the yeast. Use your favorite no-sugar-added pizza sauce or marinara sauce. I highly recommend shredding your own mozzarella as the bagged variety doesn't melt well.
Soft and pliable, these easy-to-make cassava flour tortillas taste similar to a whole wheat tortilla but are naturally gluten free. Use them for your sloppiest filling, and you'll be surprised how well they hold up and how delicious they taste!