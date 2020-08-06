Allrecipes Allstars Bread Recipes

Find more than 100 trusted bread recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Soft Pretzel Sticks with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

2
Forget about that pretzel stand at the mall, and start making your own at home. These will be such a hit with your family; next time you'll be making a double batch. Coarse salt is traditional, but try sprinkling on some of the Everything Seasoning that's so popular now for another tasty option.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

3
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
By Yoly

Jim's Cheddar Onion Soda Bread

141
I begged this recipe from my co-worker when he 'accidentally' mentioned he had a great soda bread recipe. It was perfect timing, because St. Patrick's Day was only days away!
By Keri

Chocolate-Cherry Scones

1
These scones are made with Amarena cherries, which refers to a variety of dark wild cherry from the Bologna and Modena regions of Italy. They are typically sold preserved in a sweet syrup. They have an intense sweet cherry flavor, and pair perfectly with chocolate.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Cranberry Orange Rolls

22
A different take on sticky cinnamon rolls! I like to frost these cranberry buns with a simple vanilla glaze, but feel free to use any kind of icing you like!
By Kim

Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins

8
The sour cream brings moistness to these muffins which are bursting with fresh blueberries.
By lutzflcat

Tori's Air Fryer Pumpkin Bagels

This recipe was created by a grandma and a granddaughter sharing the love of cooking in the kitchen. A delicious bagel made with Greek yogurt and pumpkin topped with oatmeal, honey, Cheddar cheese, and cinnamon. Bake in an air fryer. So easy to make and kid friendly. Serve with cream cheese.
By Lela

Breakfast Croissants Stuffed with Ham and Gruyere

22
A quick grab-and-go breakfast timesaver and a great use of leftover ham. This recipe makes a week's worth of meals that can be frozen. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight then reheat on medium to low power (40% power) for approximately 45 seconds.
By B Tario

Blueberry-Lemon Breakfast Biscuits

7
With only 4 ingredients, these biscuits are so tasty that you could serve them for dessert.
By Yoly

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

119
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
By Lela

Air Fryer Beignets

15
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Strawberry Banana Bread

Strawberry banana bread is a great variation on the classic.
By Yoly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Churros
19
Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
Air Fryer Apple Fritters
12
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
Two-Ingredient Naan
16
Butter Swim Biscuits
107

These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.

More Allrecipes Allstars Bread Recipes

Blueberry-Lemon Breakfast Biscuits

7
With only 4 ingredients, these biscuits are so tasty that you could serve them for dessert.
By Yoly

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

119
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
By Lela

Air Fryer Beignets

15
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Strawberry Banana Bread

Strawberry banana bread is a great variation on the classic.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Churros

19
Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Apple Fritters

12
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Two-Ingredient Naan

16
While not a true naan bread, this sure works in a pinch!
By Kim

Butter Swim Biscuits

107
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
By Yoly

Keto Chicken Crust Pizza

5
A pizza crust made from chicken? Yes, and it's great-tasting, too! Ideal if you're on the keto diet. Choose as many toppings as you want or just top with more cheese and more fresh basil.
By Yoly

Lemon Blueberry Scones

20
Light and tender scones, bursting with blueberries and the fresh taste of lemon. The optional lemon glaze takes these over the top.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf

131
This loaf is buttery, moist, and full of flavor. The sweet/tart lemon drizzle really puts it over the top. Enjoy!
By Christina

My Mom's Raised Doughnuts

226
I used to make these with Mom as a little girl. She would make dozens a week and give to neighborhood kids. I would coat them with that ooey good frosting. I recently won a blue ribbon with this recipe. It was also featured and put in newspapers all over the U.S. Then it was voted as 1 of 100 top recipes to be put in the 2011 Members Choice cookbook. They are like eating a flavored cloud. So light and fluffy. Hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
By Peggianne

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

3
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
By Yoly

Blintz Souffle II

24
A great twist on blintzes, very kid-friendly and easy to make using pre-packaged blintzes.
By Lisa Altmiller

Lepinja (Balkan Flatbread)

27
This beautiful lepinja rises three times and is baked golden.
By BigShotsMom

Injera (Ethiopian Teff Bread)

A naturally fermented, spongy, gluten-free flatbread from Ethiopia is made from teff flour and water, using wild yeast to ferment over a couple of days. It is then cooked like a crepe and turned into a flavorful, tangy bread to serve with your favorite Ethiopian food. The fermentation process can take up to 2 or 3 days, depending on your climate. Injera is typically served with vegetables and/or meat on top where the bread is actually an eating utensil.
By Buckwheat Queen

Soft Pretzel Sticks with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

2
Forget about that pretzel stand at the mall, and start making your own at home. These will be such a hit with your family; next time you'll be making a double batch. Coarse salt is traditional, but try sprinkling on some of the Everything Seasoning that's so popular now for another tasty option.
By lutzflcat

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Muffins

3
These light and spongy gluten-free muffins are made with almond flour instead of regular flour. Nonfat Greek yogurt is one of the secrets to keeping the texture so fluffy.
By fabeveryday

Air Fryer Sourdough Bread

1
Fragrant sourdough bread made in an air fryer. This method is perfect for the hot months when you don't want to heat up the kitchen but still want fresh homemade sourdough. The bread should be stored wrapped in a clean cloth inside a plastic bag. It will keep for about 3 days.
By Buckwheat Queen

Einkorn Banana Bread

6
Pack more minerals and protein into your banana bread by using einkorn flour. Einkorn flour is just as versatile as regular all-purpose flour, and it can be substituted cup-for-cup. You will be amazed with the flavor.
By bdweld

Overnight Slow Cooker Bread

5
I developed this recipe for those days when you want homemade bread but you don't want to turn on the oven and heat the house. It's simple to make with ingredients that you probably have on hand. I get this started in the evening to enjoy for lunch. The longer the dough is allowed to ferment, the more complex the flavor of the loaf.
By Bren

Keto Pepperoni Pizza with Fathead Crust

13
Even though this pizza is low-carb and keto-friendly, the whole family will devour it! It's also made without cream cheese! You can switch out the toppings for whatever you prefer. Note that the yeast is added solely for bread-like flavor in this recipe and not as a raising agent, since there is no sugar present to activate the yeast. Use your favorite no-sugar-added pizza sauce or marinara sauce. I highly recommend shredding your own mozzarella as the bagged variety doesn't melt well.
By France C

Cassava Flour Tortillas

3
Soft and pliable, these easy-to-make cassava flour tortillas taste similar to a whole wheat tortilla but are naturally gluten free. Use them for your sloppiest filling, and you'll be surprised how well they hold up and how delicious they taste!
By Buckwheat Queen

Maple-Bacon Biscuits

4
The biscuits are fluffy and have both cooked bacon crumbles and a hint of maple syrup. I recommend using nonstick baking sheet.
By thedailygourmet
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com